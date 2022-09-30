ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
utv44.com

Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
WALA-TV FOX10

Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the Azalea City Marching Festival returned to Mary G. Montgomery High School for the first time since the pandemic. Fourteen high school marching bands from Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties showed off all of their hard work to a panel of award-winning judges.
WKRG News 5

Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
utv44.com

Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
WKRG News 5

Mobile Fire and Rescue investigating fire at vacant church

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that occurred just past 8 p.m. at a vacant church. According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire and Rescue, crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke on the second floor of what was The City of Grace, 4400 Government Boulevard Millhouse said six […]
utv44.com

Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
WKRG News 5

31 1st responders from Escambia Co., Pensacola & Gulf Breeze PD head for Hurricane Ian relief

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police […]
uwfvoyager.com

What’s Happening In Pensacola: October 3-9

On Oct. 8, over 40 teams, supported by thousands of spectators, will be competing for bragging rights in the 8th Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival. The races are set to take place on Bayou Texar, just off Bayview Park near Downtown Pensacola. For more information, call (850)-572-5849. Race for Inclusion...
WALA-TV FOX10

Bond set at $100,000 for suspect in shooting that paralyzed store owner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond was set at $100,000 for Jalunnie Ramuel Bradley during a hearing Friday morning in connection with a shooting on Houston Street. Bradley, 19, is a suspect in a shooting on Sept. 15 that paralyzed a convenience store owner. Grover Stewart, owner of Mother’s Finest, remains in the hospital two weeks after the shocking crime.
WEAR

Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
WKRG News 5

Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
