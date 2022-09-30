Read full article on original website
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
utv44.com
Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the Azalea City Marching Festival returned to Mary G. Montgomery High School for the first time since the pandemic. Fourteen high school marching bands from Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties showed off all of their hard work to a panel of award-winning judges.
Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
Bay Minette 1st responders tackle large trash fire at Baldwin Co. Solid Waste
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might see giant clouds of smoke near the heart of Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post made at about 9:45 Saturday morning, first responders are on the scene of a large trash pile fire at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholasville Road. That’s […]
utv44.com
Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
WALA-TV FOX10
Defendant in death of TikTok star’s son called victim 2 minutes before shooting, Prichard officer testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two minutes before a Saraland man died from a gunshot wound this summer, defendant Reuben Thomas Gulley called him, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday. It was the last of several calls on June 24. Prichard police Detective Jason Hadaway testified that victim Randon...
WKRG
Smiles Behind The Shield: A surprise pep rally for the Daphne Police officer who changes students’ lives
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and staff teamed up for one of our biggest Smiles Behind the Shield surprises yet. For this Smiles Behind the Shield Award, WKRG News 5 went to a pep rally at Daphne Middle School, but not even all of the students were in on this surprise.
Mobile Fire and Rescue investigating fire at vacant church
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that occurred just past 8 p.m. at a vacant church. According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire and Rescue, crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke on the second floor of what was The City of Grace, 4400 Government Boulevard Millhouse said six […]
utv44.com
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
31 1st responders from Escambia Co., Pensacola & Gulf Breeze PD head for Hurricane Ian relief
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police […]
Mobtown Burger Week: Participating restaurants, signature burgers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobtown Burger week kicked off Saturday, Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 8 while people will have a chance to vote on their favorite Mobile burger. The restaurant with the most amount of votes at the end of the week will be crowned “People’s Choice.” People can vote once per […]
WKRG News 5 anchor shares encounter with youth violence, Mobile Police Sgt. reminds community no one is immune
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Youth violence is a big problem with no end in sight. Police across the U.S. say more and more victims are innocent bystanders. Many long-time Mobilians said they don’t feel safe letting their kids do a lot of the things they did when they were kids. WKRG News 5 anchor Cherish […]
uwfvoyager.com
What’s Happening In Pensacola: October 3-9
On Oct. 8, over 40 teams, supported by thousands of spectators, will be competing for bragging rights in the 8th Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival. The races are set to take place on Bayou Texar, just off Bayview Park near Downtown Pensacola. For more information, call (850)-572-5849. Race for Inclusion...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bond set at $100,000 for suspect in shooting that paralyzed store owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond was set at $100,000 for Jalunnie Ramuel Bradley during a hearing Friday morning in connection with a shooting on Houston Street. Bradley, 19, is a suspect in a shooting on Sept. 15 that paralyzed a convenience store owner. Grover Stewart, owner of Mother’s Finest, remains in the hospital two weeks after the shocking crime.
‘This beast can bust it’: Potbelly pig evades capture on the streets of Mobile
A black potbelly pig has been roaming the streets of Mobile for more than a week, evading capture by the city’s animal control agency. The pig was sighted on Shenandoah Road, where neighbors shot video of the unbelievably swift swine. “That was the first thing I thought, this thing...
WEAR
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
