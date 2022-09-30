Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thejoltnews.com
Arbor Day in Olympia proclaimed for Saturday, October 8
Olympia is inviting community members to participate in planting new trees as the city celebrates Arbor Day at Squaxin Park on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Olympia City Council that day as Arbor Day at its meeting this past Tuesday and encouraged the community to support a healthy forest for future generations by preserving and planting trees.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022
Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from BrickCon Expo to Casual Friday Live and from Big Spooky Salvage Art Show to the 53rd Annual Salmon Days. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate...
The Suburban Times
Senior Trip to Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Show
City of DuPont announcement. Come with DuPont Parks & Recreation to the 40th annual Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. The largest holiday show in the west. When: Thursday, October 20, 2022. Where: Depart from City Hall at 9am. Return to City hall at 1pm. Cost:...
parentmap.com
Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour: Get Your Tickets Now
Attention, chocolate-loving ghosts and ghouls! The Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour is back for limited October dates, and tickets are on sale now. Tour tickets typically sell out, so if you want to see how chocolate is made, through a fun, spooky lens, book your tickets right away. The haunted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
phsoutlook.com
Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it
We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most amazing coffee joints in the Emerald City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Seattle Eatery Lands On America's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List
Food Network rolled out its list of the best restaurants for families.
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weird Weather: The Mystery of the 'Oakville Blobs'
In August 1994, Oakville, Washington, police officer David Lacey was driving his cruiser on patrol when he noticed it had begun to rain. This wasn’t unusual in Oakville, where waterdrops could splatter against windshields 275 days out of the year. But something about this storm seemed different. When Lacey...
Chronicle
Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades
Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
KING-5
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
Tri-City Herald
Want to ruin a rural Pierce County community? Build a new Puget Sound airport there
Let’s hope the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission is just doing its homework. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the commission, which was convened by the state legislature in 2019 and tasked with identifying a potential home for a new major regional airport, is simply being thorough and leaving no stone unturned.
Chronicle
Bolt Creek Fire Was 'Human-Caused'
Authorities lifted evacuation guidance near the Bolt Creek fire Saturday and said the blaze was human-caused. The fire continues to burn and is likely to cause hazy skies over Seattle throughout the weekend. The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish. The fire is now a little...
thejoltnews.com
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
KING-5
Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist
SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
Comments / 0