After taking their fair share of Ls to start this season, the San Francisco 49ers are finally getting a W. Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported on Friday that longtime 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner is returning to the team. Turner was away from the 49ers through the offseason and the first few weeks of the 2022 season while recovering from hip surgery. But he is now back on the practice field to help out the offense, Wagoner adds.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO