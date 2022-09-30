Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Related
Why Kyle Shanahan hopes 49ers “Game Changer” chain is gone for good
Last year, during a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed off some flashy jewelry. Following his second touchdown of the night, Samuel donned the San Francisco 49ers "Game Changer" chain. You might remember that game as the one that saw Samuel thrust into the...
Rams head coach Sean McVay talks about Monday Night Football battle against 49ers
Coach Sean McVay talks about Rams milestones reached in L.A.'s game against the Cardinals, and playing the rival 49ers on Monday Night Football.
49ers reuniting with 2-time Super Bowl champion coach
After taking their fair share of Ls to start this season, the San Francisco 49ers are finally getting a W. Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported on Friday that longtime 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner is returning to the team. Turner was away from the 49ers through the offseason and the first few weeks of the 2022 season while recovering from hip surgery. But he is now back on the practice field to help out the offense, Wagoner adds.
College Football News
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Game Preview
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Monday, October 3. Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers How To Watch. Record: Los Angeles Rams (2-1), San Francisco 49ers (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kings coach Mike Brown hints at starting lineup for preseason game vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Coach Mike Brown offered clues to his lineup and rotation as the Kings prepared to play the Los Angeles Lakers in Monday’s preseason opener.
SF Giants: Evan Longoria out for season with right thumb fracture
The SF Giants have placed veteran third baseman Evan Longoria on the 15-day injured list after X-rays revealed a right thumb fracture.
Lakers have exciting sharpshooting target after Rockets-Thunder trade
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be making a Russell Westbrook trade before the season but the team can still add to the roster before the 2022-23 season officially begins. Los Angeles has one more roster spot that can be utilized, giving the team some options to explore. While the...
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Claims L.A. Is Open To Trading Future Draft Picks
The Lakers' team president pledges to help see LeBron James "to the finish line."
RELATED PEOPLE
Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, on USC Trojans: 'When USC is clicking there's nothing like it'
Growing up, class of 2024 St. John Bosco (California) five-star safety Peyton Woodyard felt two programs, in particular, defined college football. USC and Alabama, where his dad is from. For the past few years, the Alabama Crimson Tide have continued to stand atop college football's mountain, while ...
Comments / 0