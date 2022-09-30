ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Cunningham injured late as Cards are upset by BC 34-33

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's football team lost a game and a quarterback, both of which it couldn't afford to lose, Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts as a previously ineffective Boston College (2-3, 1-2) team edged the Cardinals 34-33, darkening their outlook for the rest of the season when the schedule gets considerably tougher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
longwoodlancers.com

Cross Country Crushes It At Louisville Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Longwood men's and women's cross country put together their best race so far of the fall season at the Louisville Cross Country Classic on Saturday. Multiple runners posted their personal bests. Women (Times) 39. Longwood WXC: Average Time—19:58.18. 62. Grace Puleo: 18:50.6. 180. Nicole Pinder:...
FARMVILLE, VA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: College Football Field Storm Getting Crushed On Saturday

Boston College football picked up its first ACC win of the season with a 34-33 victory over Louisville this afternoon. Unfortunately, the game didn't end without a confusing and somewhat embarrassing premature field storm by the Boston College students. The students, thinking time had expired, rushed the field at Alumni...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denny Crum
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Roger Burkman
Person
Rick Pitino
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residence Hall#U Of L#Kt#The Hall Of Fame#Uofl Director
WHAS11

Humana announces three new senior care locations in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana is launching three new primary care centers for seniors. The healthcare giant will open CenterWell clinics in Okolona and near the University of Louisville. Last weekend, they broke ground on a new clinic slated to open in the Russell neighborhood at the Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY
leoweekly.com

‘Disturbing’ Tolerance Of Misconduct At Louisville Jail, Consultant Report Says

A 20-page report on Louisville’s jail written by an expert on in-custody deaths hired by the city earlier this year characterized the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections as an outdated, poorly designed facility where bad management, substandard practices and a “disturbing” tolerance of poor performance and misconduct by staff have created safety risks for the people incarcerated there.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy