Ogden, UT

Two Ducks earn Pac-12 Player of the Week honors after Stanford win

Oregon's dominating win against Stanford this past Saturday resulted in two of its star players earning Pac-12 Player of the Week honors. Oregon senior offensive lineman T.J. Bass was named the league's Offensive Lineman of the week, while starting defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus earned his Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honor for the second time in three weeks.
One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA

On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
Grading Oregon's late night blasting of Stanford

Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
Goodbye and Go Utes

It’s time we at Block U said goodbye. SBNation is making some changes, and Block U isn’t in the future, which is unfortunate, but we appreciate the opportunity to cover the school that we love. I joined the site back in 2014 after years of podcasting and contributing...
BYU's 'Cosmo Cougar' thrills crowd, may be the strongest mascot in the nation

BYU found itself tied with Utah State at 17 at halftime on Thursday, but the Cougars eventually took care of business in a 38-26 win to improve to 4-1. While the players were performing on the field, the best showing of the night may have been from BYU’s mascot, Cosmo Cougar. This is truly impressive:
WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
How much snow does California need to escape drought?

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
Vehicle crashes beside Arroyo Grande cornfield

A vehicle crashed and overturned on the edge of a cornfield around the Arroyo Grande city limits Sunday morning. Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported the crash in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Road. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle following the crash and refused ambulance transport, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
Saturday morning conference session makes history

SALT LAKE CITY — During the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Tracy Y. Browning became the first Black woman to ever speak at a general conference. Sister Browing serves as the second counselor in the...
New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing flights to Denver, and 2 flights to Salt Lake City in 2021, the Magic Valley Regional Airport is finally seeing some positive news: the return of an afternoon flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City via Delta Airlines, set to begin on Nov. 1, and lasting through Dec. 31.
