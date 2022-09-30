Read full article on original website
Cal Poly announces plans to build John Madden Football Center
The $30 million facility will become the new headquarters for Cal Poly football.
Two Ducks earn Pac-12 Player of the Week honors after Stanford win
Oregon's dominating win against Stanford this past Saturday resulted in two of its star players earning Pac-12 Player of the Week honors. Oregon senior offensive lineman T.J. Bass was named the league's Offensive Lineman of the week, while starting defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus earned his Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honor for the second time in three weeks.
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
247Sports
One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA
On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
Grading Oregon's late night blasting of Stanford
Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
blocku.com
Goodbye and Go Utes
It’s time we at Block U said goodbye. SBNation is making some changes, and Block U isn’t in the future, which is unfortunate, but we appreciate the opportunity to cover the school that we love. I joined the site back in 2014 after years of podcasting and contributing...
saturdaydownsouth.com
BYU's 'Cosmo Cougar' thrills crowd, may be the strongest mascot in the nation
BYU found itself tied with Utah State at 17 at halftime on Thursday, but the Cougars eventually took care of business in a 38-26 win to improve to 4-1. While the players were performing on the field, the best showing of the night may have been from BYU’s mascot, Cosmo Cougar. This is truly impressive:
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
18 new Latter-day Saint temples announced in latest General Conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 18 new temples across the world.
Central Coast Jet Center hosts training operation for future Navy fighter pilots
Over the next few days, people in Santa Maria and Orcutt may see and hear more planes flying overhead.
WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
San Luis Obispo man dies after crash on Highway 101
The 32-year-old man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled several times.
Bay Area feeling pain at pump, but Gov. Newsom proposal could provide relief with lower gas prices
HIGH GAS PRICES ⛽: "It's nuts! You can't comprehend this." This past Monday, gas prices in the Bay Area were over $6 a gallon. By Friday night, some prices shot up to almost $7 a gallon.
KTLA.com
How much snow does California need to escape drought?
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
SLO County gas prices suddenly rising again — and one spot is charging $7.39 a gallon
The good news? SLO County isn’t the most expensive gas in the country (for once).
calcoastnews.com
Vehicle crashes beside Arroyo Grande cornfield
A vehicle crashed and overturned on the edge of a cornfield around the Arroyo Grande city limits Sunday morning. Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported the crash in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Road. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle following the crash and refused ambulance transport, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
kslnewsradio.com
Saturday morning conference session makes history
SALT LAKE CITY — During the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Tracy Y. Browning became the first Black woman to ever speak at a general conference. Sister Browing serves as the second counselor in the...
SpaceX rocket set to launch from Vandenberg this week — carrying ninth batch of satellites
SpaceX has delivered more than 3,300 satellites into orbit.
Walnuts were once top crop in SLO County. Why did farmers rip out orchards in 1970s?
“The walnut trees are gone, all over the valley,” one community member lamented in 1979.
kmvt
New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing flights to Denver, and 2 flights to Salt Lake City in 2021, the Magic Valley Regional Airport is finally seeing some positive news: the return of an afternoon flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City via Delta Airlines, set to begin on Nov. 1, and lasting through Dec. 31.
247Sports
