Children ages 12 and under are granted free admission to more than 50 San Diego County museums, historic sites, aquariums, gardens, and more throughout the month of October. The Kids Free San Diego program offers free admission to children 12 years and under to more than 50 locations throughout San Diego County. Hosted by the San Diego Museum Council and the San Diego Tourism Authority, the goal is to lift the barrier of cost for low-income residents.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO