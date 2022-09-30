ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Critical Missing Alert Discontinued for Missing Woman

A "Critical Missing" Alert has been discontinued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police. The woman was previously seen on Oct. 1 at around 11 a.m. In a Twitter post, Dallas police said the woman was located and is currently safe. No additional information has been released at this time.
DALLAS, TX
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name

Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
DALLAS, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Dallas Piercing Concept, Wildlike, Launches Its New Fall Collection With a Jaw-Dropping Party

Founder of Wildlike Alysa Teichman, and Joanne Teichman. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Wildlike, a revolutionary piercing concept in the heart of Highland Park, has taken the piercing world by storm since its opening in 2021. The bright, bold, and welcoming store offers an unparalleled, upscale experience that has welcomed clients from surgeons to teachers — and everyone in between.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas crime: Mother pleads for help after 14-year-old son dies

DALLAS — It was one week in the past when a 14-year-old was shot and killed in South Dallas. That teen was steps away from his residence when he was gunned down. On Sunday, the household held a balloon launch with the help of No More Violence, a corporation that helps homicide victims’ households.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
EL PASO, TX

