Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Gov. Abbott Chooses Dallas Secret Service Agent to Head Texas School Security EffortsLarry LeaseTexas State
Dallas Baseball Fans Seeing Rangers Tickets Spike as Aaron Judge Closing in on HistoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Critical Missing Alert Discontinued for Missing Woman
A "Critical Missing" Alert has been discontinued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police. The woman was previously seen on Oct. 1 at around 11 a.m. In a Twitter post, Dallas police said the woman was located and is currently safe. No additional information has been released at this time.
‘Not having accurate data handicaps us,’ say advocates after state delays release of report on maternal deaths
The report which includes pregnancy-related deaths and disparities was supposed to be released last month but the Texas Department of State Health Services said it's still being reviewed.
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
News Channel 25
Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
fox4news.com
Hurricane Ian: Coppell woman describes panic as floodwaters drew closer to her home
NAPLES, Fla. - Coppell resident Kim Clark is one of several people in Florida cleaning up after finding herself in Hurricane Ian's path. Clark, who was at her second home in Naples, Florida, said she had never seen anything like the powerful Category 4 hurricane. "The water came in so...
dallasexpress.com
Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
blackchronicle.com
Free Corny Dogs? How to Get Free State Fair of Texas Food 2022 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Bring your urge for food when the gates open this 12 months on the State Fair of Texas. Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will have fun 80 years since they launched the corny canine to crowds at Fair Park by cooking up one thing particular for followers: an opportunity to rating free corny canines.
nypressnews.com
No water for decades, but non-profit hoping to bring advanced tech to Dallas community that makes drinking water from the air
DALLAS, Texas — An innovative, high-tech way to create clean and safe drinking water is being eyed as a tool to help the community of Sandbranch cope with a problem its dealt with for roughly 30 years: no access to a municipal water or sewage system. Some residents there...
The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name
Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Attorney's Mission to Save Lives After Losing Husband, Daughter to Suicide
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in many age groups, ranking as high as cancer or heart disease. But it only gets half the attention. While National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month comes to a close this week, a Dallas attorney wants to make sure awareness lasts year round.
Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Nothing says comfort like a slice of classic chocolate cake.
Swig, a Drive-Thru Drink Option, to Open Another DFW Location
Specialty sodas, cookies, and more will soon be available in more locations across North Texas.
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
WATCH: Fort Worth Police Department going to new efforts to recruit with viral ad
Police departments across the nation are dealing with critical staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, but some are looking for creative ways to recruit new talent.
papercitymag.com
Dallas Piercing Concept, Wildlike, Launches Its New Fall Collection With a Jaw-Dropping Party
Founder of Wildlike Alysa Teichman, and Joanne Teichman. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Wildlike, a revolutionary piercing concept in the heart of Highland Park, has taken the piercing world by storm since its opening in 2021. The bright, bold, and welcoming store offers an unparalleled, upscale experience that has welcomed clients from surgeons to teachers — and everyone in between.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas crime: Mother pleads for help after 14-year-old son dies
DALLAS — It was one week in the past when a 14-year-old was shot and killed in South Dallas. That teen was steps away from his residence when he was gunned down. On Sunday, the household held a balloon launch with the help of No More Violence, a corporation that helps homicide victims’ households.
KWTX
Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
