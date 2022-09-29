Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista holds Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit Grand Opening this Sunday!
Chula Vista Public Library collaborates with the Friends of the Chula Vista Heritage Museum, Filipinos in San Diego, PASACAT and FANHS-San Diego and COPAO to build this exciting project that honors Filipinos and Filipino-Americans. Tomorrow, Sunday October 2, The Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch will hold the highly-anticipating...
chulavistatoday.com
Two people killed in fatal solo collision in Chula Vista
A single-vehicle traffic collision in Chula Vista killed an elderly male driver and his female passenger Saturday morning after colliding with an overpass bridge wall. Authorities received several calls at about 9:53 a.m about a collision at the intersection of E Palomar Street and Interstate 805 freeway off-ramp. Chula Vista Police and Fire personnel discovered a male and female, both elderly, inside the Nissan Rouge and declared them deceased at the scene.
chulavistatoday.com
Children get free admission to participating museums throughout October
Children ages 12 and under are granted free admission to more than 50 San Diego County museums, historic sites, aquariums, gardens, and more throughout the month of October. The Kids Free San Diego program offers free admission to children 12 years and under to more than 50 locations throughout San Diego County. Hosted by the San Diego Museum Council and the San Diego Tourism Authority, the goal is to lift the barrier of cost for low-income residents.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County's COVID Hospitalizations Increase To 191
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 11 to 191, according to the latest state data. Of those patients, 16 were in intensive care, down four from the previous day, with 246 available ICU beds, down 15. San Diego County reported 290 new COVID-19...
chulavistatoday.com
Recent study: Nearly 30% of San Diegans struggle to put food on the table
The numerous of monthly bills are taking a toll on the health of local San Diegans. A recent report by the San Diego Hunger Coalition says that 1 in 4 San Diego locals struggled to afford the right amount of food needed to keep a healthy lifestyle. That is nearly...
chulavistatoday.com
Submissions Open for Library Shop’s Annual ‘Matchbook’ Short Story Contest
The Library Shop opened submissions for its sixth annual Match Story Contest, challenging writers to fit a short story inside a book of matches. Entries cost $5, and there is no limit to how many stories you can submit. The Matchbook Story Contest is open to all ages. According to...
chulavistatoday.com
U.S. Department of Education grants $6.5 million award to National University for teacher residency program in Chula Vista
National University receives the U.S. Department of Education Teacher Quality Partnership grant to tackle one of the city's main issues in education, teacher shortages. The school is a veteran-founded nonprofit university that is recognized has one of the biggest distributors of teaching credentials in the U.S. This news became official...
chulavistatoday.com
County Health Officials Urge Residents to Get Flu/Coronavirus Vaccines
San Diego County reported 290 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths as public health officials today urged residents to get vaccinated for both Coronavirus and influenza. "Vaccines save lives and it's safe to receive both your COVID vaccine and flu shot at the same time,'' said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. "The vaccines are effective and everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated to avoid getting sick and spreading viruses to others.''
chulavistatoday.com
Average San Diego County gas price nears record
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County is creeping toward record-high prices established in June after increasing 12.2 cents on Friday to $6.322. The average gasoline price recorded in the region is within 5.1 cents of the record high of $6.373 set on...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Loyal draw over the weekend against Orange County SC
It wasn't a great weekend for San Diego soccer, but it wasn't the worse neither. San Diego Loyal drew this weekend against Orange County SC as they approach the playoffs later this month. The Loyal made a short road trip up north to face against Orange County SC, as they...
