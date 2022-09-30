ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

Re-Racking the Weight Room

23 varsity teams. Six racks. One weight room. At SUNY Brockport, student athletes use the Bill Steele Athletic Weight Room. Although this facility is exclusive to student athletes on campus, it does not fit the needs of each team. Larger teams take up as much as three one hour time...
BROCKPORT, NY

