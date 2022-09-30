Read full article on original website
Rocky football's electric second half propels it to win over Montana Western
DILLON — Is it safe to call Rocky Mountain College football road warriors yet?. If that designation wasn't apparent already, it might just be now following the Battlin' Bears' impressive 41-26 win Saturday at Montana Western. Notching its second win on the road against a team either currently or...
Week 5: No. 4 Montana State Bobcats defeat UC Davis on rainy night in Bozeman
Behind a career performance from Sean Chambers, the No. 4 Montana State Bobcats (4-1, 2-0) defeated the UC Davis Aggies (1-4, 0-2) in Bozeman Saturday. Sean Chambers' career night propels Montana State past UC Davis. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 21 hrs ago. Chambers, who filled in for an...
Corner kicks doom MSU Billings women's soccer in loss at Simon Fraser
BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Montana State Billings women's soccer's difficulties defending corner kicks led to its demise in a 2-0 loss to Simon Fraser on Saturday in the Great White North. The host Red Leafs (2-4-4) scored both of their goals in the first half off of the...
MSU Billings volleyball swept by Western Oregon, still looking for GNAC win
BILLINGS — Misery in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference continued for Montana State Billings volleyball Saturday, being defeated in straight sets by Western Oregon as the Yellowjackets remained winless in league play. The visiting Wolves (6-9, 2-5 GNAC) made quick work of the Jackets (7-9, 0-8) in a 25-17,...
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State hosts UC Davis
BOZEMAN — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team hosts UC Davis in a Big Sky Conference game that kicks off at 8:25 p.m. and is televised on ESPNU. The Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) are five-point favorites to beat the Aggies (1-3, 0-1) for the seventh straight time, despite missing starting quarterback Tommy Mellott and their top three running backs (Isaiah Ifanse, Jared White and Kaegun Williams). Mellott is out with a head injury he suffered in the first quarter of last Saturday's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington.
MSUB cross country places 2 in top 10 at Montana Open
MISSOULA — Kaylee Dalling and Bryant Edgerton of Montana State Billings had top 10 finishes Friday at the Montana Open cross country meet. Dalling placed eighth in the women's 5K race, while Edgerton took ninth in the men's 8K. There were 17 participants in the men's race and 20...
Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State’s quarterback situation
BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
Three takeaways: Montana State makes, allows lengthy plays in win over UC Davis
BOZEMAN — Playing in a prime time slot on ESPNU, the No. 4-ranked Montana State football team won 41-24 on Saturday against UC Davis in front of 21,637 fans at Bobcat Stadium. With the win, the Bobcats improved to 4-1 overall this year and 2-0 in the Big Sky...
Montana rallies for Brawl of the Wild volleyball win in front of record crowd
BOZEMAN — The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse crowd was ready to turn the volume up another notch. It could taste a two-set lead. Then the record scratched. The Montana volleyball team rallied back from a 1-0 set deficit and a large second-set hole to earn a 3-1 win over rival Montana State in front of a record crowd at the Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 overall and 3-0 in Big Sky Conference play, and they extended their Brawl of the Wild road winning streak to three.
Montana State women's cross country 3rd, men 4th at Notre Dame invite
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Both Montana State cross country teams made the most of their trip to Notre Dame’s Joe Piane Invitational, as the men’s team placed fourth the Blue race and the women’s team had a breakthrough showing in the women’s Gold race on Friday.
Billings Central runs all over Laurel for statement win in Class A
LAUREL — No one needs to tell Kade Boyd and the rest of the No. 3 Billings Central football team how much a win over rival Laurel really means. The Class A powers have been duking it out in a history that dates back decades and many, many deep playoff runs. Recently, that's included a Laurel-won showdown in the 2020 state championship and a further win by the Locomotives last season nearly a year to the day Friday.
Class A state golf: Two first-time champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies
HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.
Hungry for big plays, fifth-ranked Billings West Golden Bears find them against Billings Skyview
BILLINGS — Big plays have been few and far between this season for Billings West, and quarterback Drew McDowell pointed the finger mostly at himself Friday night. “I feel like these last few weeks we’ve been getting better at preparing ourselves throughout the week of practice, watching film … I haven’t done the best job of that myself,” he said after guiding the fifth-ranked Golden Bears to a 44-7 Eastern AA football win over Billings Skyview at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. “But this week we kind of pulled it together, prepared well, and our offensive game plan the entire week showed out there.”
Bozeman Gallatin football comes from behind again, beats Great Falls CMR
BOZEMAN — For three weeks in a row, Gallatin and come-from-behind victories have been an exhilarating, if not stress-inducing, match made in heaven. Daring to flirt with redundancy, the Raptors trailed at halftime Friday against Great Falls CMR and stitched together a late-game comeback for the third consecutive game.
Billings West's Keyan Hernandez commits to wrestle at Iowa
BILLINGS — A day after committing to the University of Iowa wrestling team, Keyan Hernandez was still taking it all in. On an official visit to the Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday through Saturday, Hernandez was able to watch a football game featuring the Hawkeyes against Michigan, and observed members of the Iowa wrestling team work out.
Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour to return to Billings
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast premier series tour will once again be stopping at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark as the elite bull riding organization announced its 30th anniversary season schedule on Thursday. For the 28th straight year, which is the longest consecutive-years stop...
