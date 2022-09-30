ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 3

Joseph Leonard
3d ago

12 indoor cats and 3 outdoor and only one, my oldest (Russian blue) is 17yrs young is deathly afraid of thunder. as long as I hold him in my lap he's o.k.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Newsweek

Moment Woman Realizes Her Cat Is Stuck up a Tree During a Storm Goes Viral

A cat named Rosie has left the internet worried after a video of her getting stuck on a tall tree during a violent storm in Ireland went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on Saturday by the cat's owner under the username fromnorthtwosouth, shows the cat stuck on one of the highest branches of a tree in front of her house, looking at her owner who's watching helplessly from her window.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pans#Cat Behavior Training#Pet Owner#Orange Cat#Angeliyah
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Halloween
microsoftnewskids.com

If You See a Dog with a Red Collar, This Is What It Means

When you see an adorable floof, it's hard not to get a little giddy. They're so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a great way...
PETS
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘Surgeon’ Removes Live Snake From Woman’s Ear in Wild Viral Video

Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. A video of the attempted surgery, with squirming footage, has received more than 125,000 views as people debate whether it is real.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tracey Folly

Little boy reveals exactly how multi-family house fire started: 'I liked the way it made my fingers tingle'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My family was getting ready for bed on a bitter cold night when we heard the sound of fire truck sirens in the distance. The sound grew closer, and we instinctively moved toward the window that overlooked the street to see if there was something to see. There was.
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy