Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles

Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
numberfire.com

Kenny Pickett takes over at quarterback for Steelers in Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers have replaced starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with Kenny Pickett in the second half of their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Pickett will take over from Trubisky with the Steelers down 10-6 against the Jets. Trubisky was unable to sustain any drives against the Jets' struggling defense, so the Steelers will see what their 2022 first round pick has to offer.
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Yardbarker

Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'

Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
NFL
NBC Sports

Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
Yardbarker

Giants to work out a few quarterbacks amid Daniel Jones' injury

The New York Giants certainly seem to be harboring some concern about the status of quarterback Daniel Jones for Week 5. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle, but would not get specific about his chances of playing in Week 5. Daboll did suggest, however, that the Giants were preparing to work out quarterbacks, with backup Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol.
The Repository

Joe DeLamielleure excited for upcoming 20th anniversary of his Hall of Fame enshrinement

Joe DeLamielleure resides in South Carolina and every year travels up north to his hometown of Detroit to see his family. Before heading to the Motor City, he makes a quick stop at Canton to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That has become an annual thing, and next year will mark his 20th year doing it since being inducted into the Hall of Fame. ...
Yardbarker

Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Already Learned More Offense With Chiefs Than His 5 Great Seasons In Pittsburgh

JuJu Smith-Schuster has become another standout in the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver factory. Selected in the second round, 62nd overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft, Smith-Schuster evolved into a very good NFL wide receiver. He spent the first few seasons alongside Antonio Brown as the team’s No. 2 receiver, before eventually taking the over as the top target for Ben Roethlisberger for a few seasons.
Yardbarker

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack

Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
Yardbarker

Steelers teammates like rookie QB Kenny Pickett's 'swagger'

In a 24-20 loss against the Jets, rookie QB Kenny Pickett added flavor to the bland entree that has been the Steelers' offense. Teammates loved it. "He plays with swagger," said wide receiver Diontae Johnson in a Monday news conference. "Everybody respects him." The 24-year-old former Pitt star replaced Mitch...
Yardbarker

Panthers WR DJ Moore has interesting reaction to Matt Rhule comment

Wherever Baker Mayfield goes, issues with his wide receivers seem to follow. That has remained true with the Carolina Panthers, where DJ Moore appeared to throw subtle shade at Mayfield on Friday. Moore seemed to take exception with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who claimed the receivers need to help...
Yardbarker

Commanders HC Ron Rivera explains benching RG Trai Turner

After the Washington Commanders lost five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff in free agency, the team turned to veteran Trai Turner as a replacement. However, after four games, the returns haven’t been great. Turner, 29, missed most of training camp with a lingering quad injury. Still, head coach Ron Rivera...
