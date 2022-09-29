Read full article on original website
Related
Red Sox’s Alex Cora says ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’ about Boston’s play vs. Blue Jays, division
TORONTO — The Blue Jays have outscored the Red Sox 19-0 in the first two games of this three-game series. Boston lost 10-0 here at Rogers Centre on Saturday. “The whole season. It’s been unreal to be honest with you,” manager Alex Cora said. Yes, these two...
3 notable Red Sox who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable Boston Red Sox players won’t be back next season and this is where they will end up signing. The Boston Red Sox are going to look a lot different next season. Their failures in 2022 should lead to some major changes. The opt-out in Xander Bogaerts’...
Curt Schilling unhappy with Yankee TV’s call of Aaron Judge’s 61st homer
Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season on Wednesday. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. Baseball fans are excited about the milestone. Michael Kay had the call on YES Network. You can see it here. “And the 3-2, drilled...
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers: Dave Roberts is Seeing Too Many Strikeouts From Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor
The Dodgers postseason lineup still remains a question for Dave Roberts
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
What should the White Sox do with Lucas Giolito?
After an abysmal 2022 campaign for Lucas Giolito, should the White Sox still consider signing him to a long term deal?. The same can be said about various White Sox players on the roster in regards to their performance this season. However, for a player like Giolito that is supposedly seeking an extremely large amount of money in the near future, his performance this year leaves much in doubt.
Yardbarker
‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason
The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs
The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
thecomeback.com
Man who almost caught Aaron Judge home run ball speaks out
Following the scrum and battle in the stands for the historic baseball after Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run earlier this month, there was plenty of conversation about the chaos that would ensue when Judge eventually hit his 61st. Ultimately, that never happened as the baseball landed harmlessly into the bullpen. But one Toronto Blue Jays fan came just inches away from catching the ball – and he’s speaking out about it.
Doc's Sports Service
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction, 10/3/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. Odds/Point Spread: Toronto (-140) Baltimore (+120) The Baltimore Orioles (82-77) will try to beat the Toronto Blue Jays (90-69) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday. The line on this contest has the Blue Jays at -140 while the Orioles are coming in at +120. The total is 8.5. The starting pitchers are Jose Berrios and Dean Kremer.
Yankees' Zack Britton Leaves Game With Apparent Injury
The veteran reliever motioned to the dugout instantly after throwing a sinker to the backstop on Friday night
Like Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Once Hit Leadoff For the Yankees
Roger Maris smacks one of his 61 home runs for the 1961 Yankees.Tony Spina. When Roger Maris first came to the Yankees, guess where manager Casey Stengel batted him? As the leadoff man in the Yanks lineup. Not a misprint.
Yardbarker
Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener
October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin Joins Another Sixers Division Rival
When Blake Griffin was on his way out of Detroit during the 2020-2021 NBA season, many suggested the Philadelphia 76ers should look into acquiring the former Los Angeles Clippers star. There wasn’t much traction behind a Griffin reunion with Doc Rivers in Philadelphia. Therefore, Griffin never made his way to...
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA・
Comments / 0