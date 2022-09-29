ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
batterypower.com

Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Yardbarker

What should the White Sox do with Lucas Giolito?

After an abysmal 2022 campaign for Lucas Giolito, should the White Sox still consider signing him to a long term deal?. The same can be said about various White Sox players on the roster in regards to their performance this season. However, for a player like Giolito that is supposedly seeking an extremely large amount of money in the near future, his performance this year leaves much in doubt.
Yardbarker

‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason

The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs

The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
thecomeback.com

Man who almost caught Aaron Judge home run ball speaks out

Following the scrum and battle in the stands for the historic baseball after Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run earlier this month, there was plenty of conversation about the chaos that would ensue when Judge eventually hit his 61st. Ultimately, that never happened as the baseball landed harmlessly into the bullpen. But one Toronto Blue Jays fan came just inches away from catching the ball – and he’s speaking out about it.
Doc's Sports Service

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction, 10/3/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. Odds/Point Spread: Toronto (-140) Baltimore (+120) The Baltimore Orioles (82-77) will try to beat the Toronto Blue Jays (90-69) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday. The line on this contest has the Blue Jays at -140 while the Orioles are coming in at +120. The total is 8.5. The starting pitchers are Jose Berrios and Dean Kremer.
Yardbarker

Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener

October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
Yardbarker

Blake Griffin Joins Another Sixers Division Rival

When Blake Griffin was on his way out of Detroit during the 2020-2021 NBA season, many suggested the Philadelphia 76ers should look into acquiring the former Los Angeles Clippers star. There wasn’t much traction behind a Griffin reunion with Doc Rivers in Philadelphia. Therefore, Griffin never made his way to...
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”

Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
