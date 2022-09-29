Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Move over pumpkin spice: Pawpaw fruit is the new taste of fall in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some say pumpkin spice is the unofficial taste of fall, but an argument is being made that that flavor is a bit overdone. Perhaps the new taste of fall should be the pawpaw?. That is right: the pawpaw. It is a fruit native to...
Tv20detroit.com
Trial begins Monday for 3 men allegedly connected to Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
(WXYZ) — Jury selection began Monday in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of people who were called as potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating vents. This time the venue is not federal court but a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan.
Tv20detroit.com
56 machines, $12,700 seized in illegal gambling raids across metro Detroit
Michigan state investigators seized 56 gambling machines and more than $12,700 in illegal gambling raids at locations across metro Detroit. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids happened at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, Allen Park and a store in Mundy Township near Flint. In the gas...
Tv20detroit.com
Windsor Tunnel Bus to resume service to Detroit on Nov. 20
(WXYZ) — The Windsor Tunnel Bus will resume service next month, the first time in nearly three years due to border closures over the coronavirus pandemic. The Tunnel Bus will operate a short route through Downtown Detroit seven days a week, with buses leaving from the Windsor International Transit Centre on a regular schedule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
'Definitely going to hurt': Saline water bills suddenly double, triple and quadruple
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bubbling to the surface are huge concerns about a sudden rate increase for water bills in the city of Saline. Some of the quarterly bills are approaching $1,000 as part of a long-term plan to modernize an aging water treatment facility. 7 Action News asked...
Tv20detroit.com
University of Michigan updates policy to ban vaping, smokeless tobacco and more
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — On the University of Michigan’s campus in Ann Arbor, students are well aware of how common vaping has become, especially among young adults. “Yeah, quite a bit. I think it’s pretty common for people our age,” U of M sophomore Jada Doerr said.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Chilly tonight, then warming to the 70s, and then a big drop!
(WXYZ) — This Evening: Some passing high clouds with temps dropping back into the 50s. Wind: NNE 5 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s again around Detroit and 30s outside the city where frost will be possible. Light wind. Tuesday: More sun with a high of...
Tv20detroit.com
Buyer beware: Detroit popular destination for vehicles damaged by flood water
(WXYZ) — Detroit is a big destination for cars that have been damaged by flood water. Recent flooding in places like Florida mean Detroit drivers could soon be at increased risk. Zack Glazier is a mechanic and the owner of Alpha Auto in Berkley. “I don’t know how it...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tv20detroit.com
Dog missing more than 30 days rescued from abandoned building in Detroit
(WXYZ) — A dog that had been missing for more than 30 days was recently rescued from an old building thanks to the quick-thinking action of community members and Detroit Animal Control. Jessica Ramirez of the community group Detroiters Helping Each Other got an urgent call from a friend...
Tv20detroit.com
Survivors, thrivers shine at 2022 Komen Detroit Race For The Cure at Belle Isle
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sunday morning, thousands of breast cancer survivors, thrivers and advocates converged on Belle Isle to take part in the 2022 Komen Detroit Race For the Cure. The annual event saw over 3,000 runners and walkers complete the 5k course to remember the lives lost to the...
Tv20detroit.com
State issues advisory for Kuntry Gardens products over human waste contamination concerns
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued an advisory to consumers over concerns that Kuntry Gardens products and produce distributed from Homer, MI, may be contaminated with “raw, untreated human waste.”. MDARD says in a press release that during a routine inspection, they discovered...
Tv20detroit.com
6,000 volunteers erasing blight during Life Remodeled’s 2022 six-day project
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Six thousand volunteers are rolling up their sleeves this week to make a difference in the city of Detroit by erasing blight and helping those who need it most. With saw in hand, Alonzo Marable cuts away at trees and creeping vines coming into the backyard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Mexican artist gives voice to hispanic community through murals
(WXYZ) — Public art decorates the cityscape in southwest Detroit. In the corner of many murals, you'll find 'Corpus Art'. The founder is a Mexican immigrant who now uses the city as his canvas. "You can see the people, like all the action. But you can see the buildings...
Tv20detroit.com
Man commits suicide after shooting, injuring Steve's Deli employee
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police were dispatched Sunday morning at approximately 10:00 a.m. to Steve’s Deli located at 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township for a reported shooting. Police say, a 52-year-old male, of Detroit, fired multiple rounds from his vehicle into the front of...
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbor shares Ring cam footage of "road rage" homicide in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe police are calling a Friday evening shooting the result of "road rage." The shooting took place at a stop sign in the intersection of Stricker Avenue and David Avenue in Eastpointe. Darren Tennant, who lives across the street, gave 7 Action News his doorbell...
Tv20detroit.com
Big changes coming to I-75 Modernization project in Oakland County; here are new closures
Major changes are coming to the I-75 Modernization project this weekend in Oakland County. According to MDOT, the ongoing rebuild will enter another stage this weekend with the closure of several ramps and some more ramps reopening. MDOT said crews will close the southbound I-75 ramp to 11 Mile and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit-based The Lip Bar gets $6.7M investment with plans to expand business
Detroit beauty company The Lip Bar (TLB) said it has raised $6.7 million in an effort to expand its product 10 years after originally launching. TLB was founded by Melissa Butler is 2012 and has grown immensely since, offering vegan, cruelty-free and non-toxic lipsticks. In 2022, TLB launched a sister brand, Thread beauty, which is a "Gen Z-focused, BIPOC beauty brand."
Tv20detroit.com
Family attorney: Man with mental illness shot over 30 times by DPD officers
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Porter Burks' mother told 7 Action News her son suffered from schizophrenia, had a knife and that the family called Detroit police for help. Her family retained Fieger Law, which said Burks was shot over 30 times by officers. Geoffrey Fieger said in a statement, "We...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Police expected to give update on officer involved shooting that left 20-year-old dead
On Sunday, 20-year-old Porter Burks was shot at least 30 times by Detroit Police officers his family attorney says. The incident happened in the area of Snowden and Lyndon near Schaefer on Detroit's west side. During the incident, bullets burst through the windows and siding of a luxury charter bus...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police shoot, kill knife-wielding man having mental health emergency
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched Sunday morning at 5:15 a.m. to a location near Snowden and Lyndon on Detroit’s westside for reports of a man with a knife. Once on the scene, DPD officers found a male armed with a knife while having a mental health emergency.
Comments / 0