Iowa City, IA

Tv20detroit.com

56 machines, $12,700 seized in illegal gambling raids across metro Detroit

Michigan state investigators seized 56 gambling machines and more than $12,700 in illegal gambling raids at locations across metro Detroit. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids happened at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, Allen Park and a store in Mundy Township near Flint. In the gas...
TAYLOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Windsor Tunnel Bus to resume service to Detroit on Nov. 20

(WXYZ) — The Windsor Tunnel Bus will resume service next month, the first time in nearly three years due to border closures over the coronavirus pandemic. The Tunnel Bus will operate a short route through Downtown Detroit seven days a week, with buses leaving from the Windsor International Transit Centre on a regular schedule.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Dog missing more than 30 days rescued from abandoned building in Detroit

(WXYZ) — A dog that had been missing for more than 30 days was recently rescued from an old building thanks to the quick-thinking action of community members and Detroit Animal Control. Jessica Ramirez of the community group Detroiters Helping Each Other got an urgent call from a friend...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mexican artist gives voice to hispanic community through murals

(WXYZ) — Public art decorates the cityscape in southwest Detroit. In the corner of many murals, you'll find 'Corpus Art'. The founder is a Mexican immigrant who now uses the city as his canvas. "You can see the people, like all the action. But you can see the buildings...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man commits suicide after shooting, injuring Steve's Deli employee

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police were dispatched Sunday morning at approximately 10:00 a.m. to Steve’s Deli located at 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township for a reported shooting. Police say, a 52-year-old male, of Detroit, fired multiple rounds from his vehicle into the front of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Neighbor shares Ring cam footage of "road rage" homicide in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe police are calling a Friday evening shooting the result of "road rage." The shooting took place at a stop sign in the intersection of Stricker Avenue and David Avenue in Eastpointe. Darren Tennant, who lives across the street, gave 7 Action News his doorbell...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit-based The Lip Bar gets $6.7M investment with plans to expand business

Detroit beauty company The Lip Bar (TLB) said it has raised $6.7 million in an effort to expand its product 10 years after originally launching. TLB was founded by Melissa Butler is 2012 and has grown immensely since, offering vegan, cruelty-free and non-toxic lipsticks. In 2022, TLB launched a sister brand, Thread beauty, which is a "Gen Z-focused, BIPOC beauty brand."
DETROIT, MI

