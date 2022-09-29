Read full article on original website
Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long after Packers beat Patriots
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest and afterward. Rodgers even revealed why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a 27-24 win over...
Wife of Broncos' Garett Bolles roasts lineman for hilarious failed tackle attempt
As an NFL offensive lineman, Garett Bolles doesn't get many chances at making tackles. During Week 4 action against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday though, the career-long member of the Denver Broncos had his chance after running back Melvin Gordon fumbled and Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson took off running towards the end zone with the recovery.
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'
Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
Giants to work out a few quarterbacks amid Daniel Jones' injury
The New York Giants certainly seem to be harboring some concern about the status of quarterback Daniel Jones for Week 5. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle, but would not get specific about his chances of playing in Week 5. Daboll did suggest, however, that the Giants were preparing to work out quarterbacks, with backup Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol.
Stephen A. Smith Unloads On Baker Mayfield
The noise around Carolina Panthers QB, Baker Mayfield, continues to get louder. Mayfield played terribly in Week 4 as the Panthers fell to the Arizona Cardinals 26-16. In the game, the former first-overall pick turned the ball over three times and had five passes batted down. ESPN media personality, Stephen...
Clock ticking for Commanders QB Carson Wentz, whose poor play is alarming
Commanders QB Carson Wentz's play has declined steadily since a Week 1 win over Jacksonville, with his passer rating falling from 101 to 99.7, 71 and 56.7. It’s no coincidence that his substandard play has coincided with the team’s three-game losing streak. It's hard to believe Wentz could...
Packers catch a big break week before New York Giants game
New York Giants had injuries to multiple QBs in Week 4. Luck came the Green Bay Packers’ way in Week 4. The Packers did not have to play the New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones due to injury. Packers linebacker Rashan Gary would knock out the Patriots’ second-string quarterback in the first quarter. It appears the Packers will not have to face another starting Jones quarterback at 100 percent when the New York Giants play the Packers in Week 5.
Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Already Learned More Offense With Chiefs Than His 5 Great Seasons In Pittsburgh
JuJu Smith-Schuster has become another standout in the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver factory. Selected in the second round, 62nd overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft, Smith-Schuster evolved into a very good NFL wide receiver. He spent the first few seasons alongside Antonio Brown as the team’s No. 2 receiver, before eventually taking the over as the top target for Ben Roethlisberger for a few seasons.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack
Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
Steelers teammates like rookie QB Kenny Pickett's 'swagger'
In a 24-20 loss against the Jets, rookie QB Kenny Pickett added flavor to the bland entree that has been the Steelers' offense. Teammates loved it. "He plays with swagger," said wide receiver Diontae Johnson in a Monday news conference. "Everybody respects him." The 24-year-old former Pitt star replaced Mitch...
Commanders HC Ron Rivera explains benching RG Trai Turner
After the Washington Commanders lost five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff in free agency, the team turned to veteran Trai Turner as a replacement. However, after four games, the returns haven’t been great. Turner, 29, missed most of training camp with a lingering quad injury. Still, head coach Ron Rivera...
Steelers WR Shared A Massive Kenny Pickett Endorsement
There are two sides to quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s regular-season debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have three interceptions, including the game-winning pick at the end zone by the New York Jets. But from a different perspective, he completed ten passes out of 13 attempts for 120 yards. He...
Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs
The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
Odell Beckham Jr. stirs up buzz about potential union with Packers
With one tweet, free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had social media in a frenzy on Sunday evening. Following the Green Bay Packers’ 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Beckham Jr. took to social media to sing the praises of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns and led the team on a 12-play, 77-yard scoring drive to seal the OT victory.
Panthers WR DJ Moore has interesting reaction to Matt Rhule comment
Wherever Baker Mayfield goes, issues with his wide receivers seem to follow. That has remained true with the Carolina Panthers, where DJ Moore appeared to throw subtle shade at Mayfield on Friday. Moore seemed to take exception with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who claimed the receivers need to help...
