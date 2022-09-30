ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Countless reasons to prepare warm clothes so as not to miss the weather and fruit season of Dalat at the end of this year

By vinlove
vinlove.net
 3 days ago
vinlove.net

An emerging camping site in Phu Yen: Where there are grass hills to hunt beautiful sunrises

Thinking that Phu Yen only had to visit beautiful places, there was no place to play, who expected there to be a place to camp like this?. Phu Yen has countless unique and interesting landscapes, but still few people know that this place still has an island that still retains the wild and poetic features of nature lying quietly next to Tuy Hoa city. Is a small island with high mountains that look like a roof to protect both the island and the other shore, around the island, are beaches with cliffs, caves, and coral reefs hidden under the clear blue water. .
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

Four golden season destinations in Cao Bang

Quai Son River, Ngoc Con, Phong Nam, and Ban Gioc Waterfall are places where photographer Dang Van Hai stops by. Cao Bang between September and early October every year is the most beautiful time when the rice fields turn golden. These photos were taken in many different locations, taken in mid-September by Dang Van Hai, a photographer in Binh Dinh, born in 1993.
PHOTOGRAPHY
vinlove.net

Saigon in the changing seasons

Waking up early to go for a walk, sitting with coffee, and watching the street on the day of the change of season, Minh Hieu found Saigon different. Tran Minh Hieu, 27 years old, is working as a tour guide in Da Lat. Hieu loves to move, loves to take pictures. His photos often record the daily life of people in the places he passes.
TRAVEL
#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Fruit#Dalat#Flowers#Crab#Travel Destinations#Persimmon
vinlove.net

Go to Da Lat to enjoy the red berry wind-hung persimmon

Da Lat has entered the season of ripe persimmons dangling on the branches and since then, sweet and sweet hanging persimmons have been produced. From mid-September to early December, the fruit-laden persimmon gardens in Da Lat begin the ripening season. At first, there were many luxuriant leaves on the tree. The yellow persimmons peeking behind the green leaves on the tree, swaying in the wind bring a heartbreaking beauty. From October to November, the persimmons gradually turn darker, making visitors fall in love with the red-orange color of the persimmon.
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

Visit the resort located in the middle of green fields, and experience the elegant pleasures of Westerners

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Southern countryside with many interesting activities at My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park. Thanks to the cool, green space of the Southern countryside and many unique and interesting experiences, My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park, although newly opened, is becoming an attractive destination, attracting many visitors. visit.
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

Wasp hunting

HA TINH – People in Son Hong commune, Huong Son district, cross the forest, and wade through streams to collect wasp nests for processing or selling for profit. In the ninth lunar month, the forests, bushes, and cliffs along the stream in Son Hong commune, Huong Son district, are inhabited by bumblebees. They often choose closed locations, low traffic, dense trees and rugged terrain to build nests.
ANIMALS
vinlove.net

3 ravishing bays in Vietnam are on the list of “Club of the most beautiful bays in the world”

Take a look at 3 ravishing bays in Vietnam, all of which are on the list of the “Club of the most beautiful bays in the world”. The poetic bays, whispering waves, and fine sand beaches are gifts that nature has bestowed on Vietnam. Therefore, our country has many scenic spots recognized by prestigious organizations in the world. And that recognition also named 3 bays to be included in the list of “Club of the most beautiful bays in the world”. This list was created by Worldbays, which includes members of the bays voted as the most beautiful in the world. The member bays of this organization must at least meet the criteria such as having natural beauty and not being interfered with by human hands. In addition, there are meaningful criteria such as having an interesting ecological environment, a tourist icon, or a potential economic source for the locality.
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

More than 130 years old Khmer pagoda is colorful in the West

Xiem Can Pagoda is more than 130 years old, bearing traditional Khmer architecture, and featuring a colorful main hall. Here, the pagoda will be recognized as a typical tourist destination in the Mekong Delta. Xiem Can Pagoda is located in the coastal area of ​​Vinh Trach Dong commune (Bac Lieu...
WORLD
vinlove.net

The wild fruits filled with the childhood of Westerners

When it comes to these fruits, many people in the West, far from the countryside, will recall their childhood. The West, the dear name of the Mekong Delta, is not only the rice bowl but also the fruit bowl of the whole country. Many famous fruits with high economic value were born from this land such as pomelo, Ri6 durian, Hoa Loc sand mango, blacksmith apple, and Tra Vinh wax coconut … However, there are only This is a kind of wild fruit from many generations later that makes Westerners miss the most, no matter how far they go.
LIFESTYLE
vinlove.net

Hundred-year-old rhododendron forest on the top of Truong Son

QUANG NAM – The intersection of the East and West sides of the Truong Son mountain range changes the landscape of the rhododendron forest in just a few steps. The forest rhododendron population grows on the top of K’Lang (in Abanh 2 village, Tr’hy commune, Tay Giang district, Quang Nam) at an altitude of 2,005 m. This forest is considered a treasure of the Co Tu people and is one of the few primeval rhododendron forests left in Vietnam.
WORLD
vinlove.net

The “green steppe regions” in Vietnam make visitors nostalgic at first sight

The beautiful steppes in Vietnam possessing a poetic and charming beauty with green stretches of grass are increasingly sought by tourists to experience. Besides the experience of hunting clouds or watching the golden season in the northern mountains, nowadays the steppe is also one of the favorite places for young people to visit to enjoy the fresh green air, away from the noise. hustle and bustle of life.
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

The rain team catches fish when the dam overflows

HA TINH – People in Thuan Thien commune, Can Loc district use rackets and nets to gather at the mouth of Cu Lay dam to catch fish when the water rises over the overflow. Cu Lay Irrigation Dam is located at the foot of Hong Linh Mountain, in Thuan Thien Commune, Can Loc District. The embankment dam 1978, about 200 hectares wide, contains 13 million m3 of water, providing irrigation water for agricultural production in Thuan Thien and Tung Loc communes.
AGRICULTURE

