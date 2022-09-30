Want to try egg coffee but have not had the opportunity to come to Hanoi, please visit these 4 shops in Ho Chi Minh City

Read full article on original website
Pho shops from the “grandparents” era in Ho Chi Minh City are still crowded despite the time
These are all famous pho restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City for those who like traditional flavors. Although it is not the “birthplace” of pho, this dish is still very popular with the people of Ho Chi Minh City because of its delicious taste and full of nutrition. Compared to Hanoi pho, pho in Ho Chi Minh City has some differences, although the ingredients are 95% the same. For example, it is not available with Banh Cuon, often served with herbs, bean sprouts, onions, and a sweet black sauce dipping sauce.
3 restaurants up to 100 years old in Hanoi, not only famous at home but also famous internationally
The restaurants with age of nearly a century on Ha Thanh land are loved by many diners because of their old taste. In Hanoi it is not difficult to find a good restaurant, with the increasing presence of restaurants and dishes from traditional to modern, diners have more choices. Among them are the famous restaurants, even though they are older than a lifetime, the taste is still handed down from generation to generation and is a favorite place for many diners. domestically and internationally.
Ho Tram – weekend relaxation place near Ho Chi Minh City
Visitors can participate in entertainment activities, watch the sunset, and enjoy fresh seafood… in two weekends. About 120 km from Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Tram impresses with blue sea, fine sand, and quiet space, suitable for relaxation. If you have 2 weekends off, you and your family can visit many destinations, and enjoy fresh seafood and interesting entertainment services.
Saigon in the changing seasons
Waking up early to go for a walk, sitting with coffee, and watching the street on the day of the change of season, Minh Hieu found Saigon different. Tran Minh Hieu, 27 years old, is working as a tour guide in Da Lat. Hieu loves to move, loves to take pictures. His photos often record the daily life of people in the places he passes.
Four golden season destinations in Cao Bang
Quai Son River, Ngoc Con, Phong Nam, and Ban Gioc Waterfall are places where photographer Dang Van Hai stops by. Cao Bang between September and early October every year is the most beautiful time when the rice fields turn golden. These photos were taken in many different locations, taken in mid-September by Dang Van Hai, a photographer in Binh Dinh, born in 1993.
10 best high-end restaurants in Vietnam 2022
Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hoi An, and Phan Thiet are the places where restaurants appear in the list of votes from TripAdvisor. (According to TripAdvisor )
The “dust” rice shop has a menu of nearly 50 dishes, more than 25 years of working with Hanoi people
The “dust” rice shop has been attached to many Hanoians, so far it has been around for more than 25 years. The shop is neatly located on Ly Thuong Kiet street, always busy with customers coming in and out. Around 12 noon, the restaurant is always full, sometimes...
Visit the resort located in the middle of green fields, and experience the elegant pleasures of Westerners
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Southern countryside with many interesting activities at My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park. Thanks to the cool, green space of the Southern countryside and many unique and interesting experiences, My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park, although newly opened, is becoming an attractive destination, attracting many visitors. visit.
The sacred temple worships the stone slab with the image of a human head
THANH HOA – Temple of Binh Khuong, located near the citadel of the Ho Dynasty, has a stone imprinted with a human head and two hands, which is said to be related to the woman who died following her husband. Temple of Binh Khuong lady is located not far...
More than 130 years old Khmer pagoda is colorful in the West
Xiem Can Pagoda is more than 130 years old, bearing traditional Khmer architecture, and featuring a colorful main hall. Here, the pagoda will be recognized as a typical tourist destination in the Mekong Delta. Xiem Can Pagoda is located in the coastal area of Vinh Trach Dong commune (Bac Lieu...
An Giang climbing cow
Diners often think that mountain beef is made from beef raised in the mountains, but it turns out that is not the case. “My friend and I drove from Ho Chi Minh City to Tan Chau (An Giang), when it was raining heavily, we stopped at a restaurant on the street and ordered climbing cows. I thought it was beef raised for jogging, but no. right,” said Mr. Gia Nghia, a customer, about the first time enjoying An Giang specialties.
3 ravishing bays in Vietnam are on the list of “Club of the most beautiful bays in the world”
Take a look at 3 ravishing bays in Vietnam, all of which are on the list of the “Club of the most beautiful bays in the world”. The poetic bays, whispering waves, and fine sand beaches are gifts that nature has bestowed on Vietnam. Therefore, our country has many scenic spots recognized by prestigious organizations in the world. And that recognition also named 3 bays to be included in the list of “Club of the most beautiful bays in the world”. This list was created by Worldbays, which includes members of the bays voted as the most beautiful in the world. The member bays of this organization must at least meet the criteria such as having natural beauty and not being interfered with by human hands. In addition, there are meaningful criteria such as having an interesting ecological environment, a tourist icon, or a potential economic source for the locality.
20 years of collecting 300 old teapots of Saigon men
Nguyen Huu Hong Ky in Ho Chi Minh City has a hobby of drinking tea and collecting teapots from China. Ky’s collection of teapots has now reached 300 units, including some that are valued at hundreds of millions of dong by the tea world. Mr. Nguyen Huu Hong Ky...
Leaving town to go home to make fish sauce
QUANG NAM – Graduating from a high-quality English class at Da Nang University of Foreign Languages, Mr. Duc refused an invitation to work as a teacher or tour guide to make fish sauce. Born in a coastal family with 7 children, when Dinh Cong Duc was seven years old,...
The one who brought Mo areca to the world
QUANG NGAI – Passionate about getting rich from agricultural waste, Mr. Nguyen Van Tuyen, 38 years old, has turned Mo areca into dishes, exported to Korea, Canada, USA…. Quang Ngai has two famous areca growing areas: Son Tay and Nghia Hanh district. But for many years, people only harvested areca berries to sell to traders to export to China. The fallen areca is only used as a toy by children, or discarded, with no economic value.
Go to Da Lat to enjoy the red berry wind-hung persimmon
Da Lat has entered the season of ripe persimmons dangling on the branches and since then, sweet and sweet hanging persimmons have been produced. From mid-September to early December, the fruit-laden persimmon gardens in Da Lat begin the ripening season. At first, there were many luxuriant leaves on the tree. The yellow persimmons peeking behind the green leaves on the tree, swaying in the wind bring a heartbreaking beauty. From October to November, the persimmons gradually turn darker, making visitors fall in love with the red-orange color of the persimmon.
The wild fruits filled with the childhood of Westerners
When it comes to these fruits, many people in the West, far from the countryside, will recall their childhood. The West, the dear name of the Mekong Delta, is not only the rice bowl but also the fruit bowl of the whole country. Many famous fruits with high economic value were born from this land such as pomelo, Ri6 durian, Hoa Loc sand mango, blacksmith apple, and Tra Vinh wax coconut … However, there are only This is a kind of wild fruit from many generations later that makes Westerners miss the most, no matter how far they go.
The hundred-year-old brick kiln in Sa Dec is tinged with moss, attracting curious tourists
Although abandoned, the brick kilns in Sa Dec still have their own charm. Coming to Dong Thap, in addition to colorful flower villages, and fruit-laden orchards… few people know that this place once owned a massive brick kiln system. Sa Dec used to flourish with traditional brick making.(Photo: Thai...
The “green steppe regions” in Vietnam make visitors nostalgic at first sight
The beautiful steppes in Vietnam possessing a poetic and charming beauty with green stretches of grass are increasingly sought by tourists to experience. Besides the experience of hunting clouds or watching the golden season in the northern mountains, nowadays the steppe is also one of the favorite places for young people to visit to enjoy the fresh green air, away from the noise. hustle and bustle of life.
