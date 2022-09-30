Read full article on original website
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
KRESA breaks ground on new career center
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency broke ground Friday for their new Career Center. The KRESA Career Center is a centralized facility that is expected to host their Career and Technical Education programs. It is also a part of KRESA’s redesign of their existing CTE system.
Western Michigan University makes history, Skydive Broncos first non-profit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Skydive Broncos change the skydiving game as they became the first registered 501(c)(3) non-profit collegiate skydiving team in the nation, according to Western Michigan University. The non-profit designation will allow the team to get donations and sponsorships from individuals and businesses, according to their website. 14...
Former Family Video building to reopen as Kalamazoo autism center
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An autism center is expected to open in Kalamazoo to offer speech therapy and applied behavior analysis services to the community. Lighthouse Autism Center will takeover the former Family Video building on Gull Road, according to Marketing Manager Allison Gonyon. Shuttered doors: Family Video is closing...
City of Battle Creek names Bill Beaty as next fire chief
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After an intensive interview process and with feedback from the community, the city of Battle Creek named its next fire chief. Bill Beaty will succeed Brian Sturdivant as fire chief, starting Oct. 17, according to the city. Search begins: Battle Creek's Fire Chief, Brian Sturdivant,...
Eat a donut and help fight Alzheimer's Disease
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This is your chance to not feel guilty about eating some extra calories. This week Sweetwater's Donut Mill in Kalamazoo is selling special purple and yellow donuts. The donuts will be sold October 3rd through the 9th. FUNDRAISING EFFORTS: Over 100 walkers gather for Walk to...
Over 150 Consumers Energy customers to be affected by Kalamazoo gas leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third-party contractor struck a gas main in the area of Portage Street and Kilgore Road around 3 p.m. Monday, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. About 165 customers were expected to be affected by the damaged, six-inch steel main, he said. Crews began work...
Investigation into Edison Neighborhood house fire is underway
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety began investigating a house fire that damaged a Edison Neighborhood home Sunday. Happy birthday: Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant. A residence on Egleston Avenue, near Fulford Street, caught fire around 4 p.m., and spread to a...
West Nile Virus detected in Allegan County crow
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A wild crow tested positive for West Nile Virus in Allegan County, according to the Allegan County Health Department who was notified by the the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The wild crow was found dead in a yard in Otsego. There have been...
SHAES responders attempt raccoon rescue
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A raccoon rescue was attempted Saturday morning by the South Haven Area Emergency Services. Neighbors of a South Haven home called responders, concerned of a raccoon who appeared to be trapped. The raccoon's head seemed to be stuck in a bathroom roof vent, according to...
Jury finds Calhoun County man guilty, teens charged in deadly shooting, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. What you should know before you buy an electric vehicle. Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider is pushing to power 1 million in electric vehicles in Michigan by 2030. Governor...
Football Fever Week 7: Vote for the Game of the Week
Voting for week 7 Football Fever Game of the Week is underway!. Voting runs until 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Shawn Griffith’s Constantine Falcons travel to Kalamazoo for a matchup with SAC rival United. Speaking of the SAC, the Schoolcraft Eagles will host last year’s Division-7 state runners-up, the Lawton...
One arrested in Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is in custody following a Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman on Friday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on East Beltline Avenue near Knapp Street. The woman was driving northbound when another car...
Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
18-year-old trapped inside vehicle for two hours after crash, airlifted to hospital
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman from Coopersville was trapped inside her pick-up truck that flipped in a ditch after a Friday crash, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on 8th Avenue near Garfield in Wright Township in Ottawa County. Investigation shows the...
