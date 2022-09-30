ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

KRESA breaks ground on new career center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency broke ground Friday for their new Career Center. The KRESA Career Center is a centralized facility that is expected to host their Career and Technical Education programs. It is also a part of KRESA’s redesign of their existing CTE system.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Western Michigan University makes history, Skydive Broncos first non-profit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Skydive Broncos change the skydiving game as they became the first registered 501(c)(3) non-profit collegiate skydiving team in the nation, according to Western Michigan University. The non-profit designation will allow the team to get donations and sponsorships from individuals and businesses, according to their website. 14...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Former Family Video building to reopen as Kalamazoo autism center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An autism center is expected to open in Kalamazoo to offer speech therapy and applied behavior analysis services to the community. Lighthouse Autism Center will takeover the former Family Video building on Gull Road, according to Marketing Manager Allison Gonyon. Shuttered doors: Family Video is closing...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

City of Battle Creek names Bill Beaty as next fire chief

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After an intensive interview process and with feedback from the community, the city of Battle Creek named its next fire chief. Bill Beaty will succeed Brian Sturdivant as fire chief, starting Oct. 17, according to the city. Search begins: Battle Creek's Fire Chief, Brian Sturdivant,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Eat a donut and help fight Alzheimer's Disease

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This is your chance to not feel guilty about eating some extra calories. This week Sweetwater's Donut Mill in Kalamazoo is selling special purple and yellow donuts. The donuts will be sold October 3rd through the 9th. FUNDRAISING EFFORTS: Over 100 walkers gather for Walk to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Investigation into Edison Neighborhood house fire is underway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety began investigating a house fire that damaged a Edison Neighborhood home Sunday. Happy birthday: Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant. A residence on Egleston Avenue, near Fulford Street, caught fire around 4 p.m., and spread to a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

West Nile Virus detected in Allegan County crow

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A wild crow tested positive for West Nile Virus in Allegan County, according to the Allegan County Health Department who was notified by the the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The wild crow was found dead in a yard in Otsego. There have been...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

SHAES responders attempt raccoon rescue

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A raccoon rescue was attempted Saturday morning by the South Haven Area Emergency Services. Neighbors of a South Haven home called responders, concerned of a raccoon who appeared to be trapped. The raccoon's head seemed to be stuck in a bathroom roof vent, according to...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Football Fever Week 7: Vote for the Game of the Week

Voting for week 7 Football Fever Game of the Week is underway!. Voting runs until 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Shawn Griffith’s Constantine Falcons travel to Kalamazoo for a matchup with SAC rival United. Speaking of the SAC, the Schoolcraft Eagles will host last year’s Division-7 state runners-up, the Lawton...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

One arrested in Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is in custody following a Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman on Friday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on East Beltline Avenue near Knapp Street. The woman was driving northbound when another car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

