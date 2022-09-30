ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys. The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an in-person ceremony Friday for those who passed the Kansas bar exam. 13 NEWS spoke with Kayla Clark, a graduating attorney, to see why she wanted to...
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Boarding schools for Native American children left ‘a lot of wounds’ that are still fresh today, panelists say

The harms of federal Native American boarding schools did not stop when those who survived eventually left them, panelists said during a virtual forum Friday afternoon. Sept. 30, Orange Shirt Day, is a day of remembrance designated to honor children who never returned home, as well as those who live with lasting trauma from federal boarding schools. University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University educators discussed the lasting effects during a Zoom panel on Friday.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Education
State
Louisiana State
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
WIBW

Topeka to welcome new temporary shelter, affordable housing projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City will soon be home to a temporary shelter and more affordable housing projects. City of Topeka staff announced on Monday, Oct. 3, that the Capital City will soon become home to a new non-congregate shelter and additional affordable housing options. Staff noted that...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka family holds fundraiser raising awareness of domestic violence

TOPEKA (KSNT) – October is domestic violence awareness month. On Saturday, a local family held a fundraiser in honor of a loved one, who died because of domestic violence. “One person, every 10 days is killed by domestic violence,” Lynette Grandstaff said, “My daughter being one of them. This is completely preventable.” 20 year old […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Cafeteria#The Lawrence High School#Lhs#Black Hills Energy
lawrencekstimes.com

Rural Lawrence man was person killed in crash near Lecompton

Cole D. Rodenbeek, 39, of rural Lawrence, was the person killed in a crash Saturday near Lecompton, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. George Diepenbrock, a spokesperson for DGSO, said deputies were called around 10:10 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North 2050 Road near Lecompton, where a passerby had discovered the crash and called emergency personnel.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KMOV

New rules for liver donations leave patients in the Midwest left waiting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gary Gray is retired and enjoys camping and playing the banjo. There are countless other things he’d like to do—but he can’t. He’s exhausted much of the time and must rely on others to drive him where he wants to go. Gary suffers from a rare liver condition, takes 15 medications a day and struggles with side effects. He’s sick and needs a liver transplant, but he’s not yet sick enough. Gary says unlikely to get a liver from a deceased donor before he’s too sick to survive the transplant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
californiaexaminer.net

10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Pedestrian struck by car on Topeka highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday. A Chrysler Sebring was going east on Highway 24 near Rochester Road when a pedestrian ran into the road around noon Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old from […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas

BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy