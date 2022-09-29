ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lifeline to hold healthy pets events

LifeLine Animal Project will be holding two pet healthcare events in October to help pet owners facing economic challenges. The nonprofit will host Healthy Pets Fulton on Oct. 1 and Healthy Pets DeKalb on Oct. 29, according to a press release. Both events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide free […] The post Lifeline to hold healthy pets events appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pets of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society

Mac and Cheese are a pair of 5-year-old German shepherd-Labrador mixes who want to find a home together. If you want to adopt this playful loving pair, reach out to the Atlanta Humane Society.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Atlanta urban forest bathing: An easy way to experience tranquility in the heart of the city

As an awkward, leggy young girl, I often found solace wandering in the woods behind our house on the former Presidio Army base in San Francisco. Our backyard swooped up a hill—we used to deconstruct cardboard boxes and endlessly tromp up the hill and slide down, whooping for joy—and a few yards beyond the hillcrest was a heavily wooded area I nicknamed The Enchanted Forest.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Hurricane Ian evacuees find refuge in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Comfort comes in many forms after a storm. The taste of a good meal, or the feel of finally getting clean. For Angela Yoder, comfort was seeing her family was safe. "We're very very thankful that they're all OK, but it's still so sad to see so...
ATLANTA, GA
townandtourist.com

15 Treehouse Rentals in Atlanta (Furnished & Modern!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a city of festivals from music to arts and food. Full of downtown attractions for all ages and home to legendary Centennial Olympic Park. Whether a romantic getaway, family vacation, girl’s trip, or staycation add a little fun to your time in the Big Peach by staying in a treehouse.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Blacktoberfest Celebration

Blacktoberfest is an awesome festival kicking off this annual tradition in Atlanta, a celebration of beer, food, art, and entertainment that’ll take place during the second weekend of October. This will be the third installment of the beloved festival, founded by Black Brew’s Culture in Saint Louis. Finally...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Arabia Mountain: 50 years and 2,000+ acres later

Over the last few decades Arabia Mountain has become a landmark in metro Atlanta, attracting neighbors and visitors alike to explore its vast desert moonscape or catch a sighting of the rare red diamorpha blooms in the spring or the daisies in the fall. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Arabia...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Taco Restaurants Near Emory

Tacos are hands down one of my favorite foods. There's simply nothing better than stuffing your face with chips and salsa and then indulging in a warm, juicy taco. They are simple yet delicious and probably comprise the majority of my diet. I love exploring new restaurants in search of the best tacos in the city. But, being a busy college student, you likely don't have much time to venture across Atlanta for dinner. When you want to stay near campus and still enjoy a tasty meal, turn to this list for the best taco restaurants near Emory.
ATLANTA, GA
thelambertpost.com

School Fights & Social Media: Correlation or Causation?

A fight between students in Clayton County, GA, where such incidents have increased by 200 percent in just 2 months of schooling. Taken from a video of the incident on a CBS46 broadcast aired on August 25, 2022. The rapid increase in school fights is plaguing schools across Georgia and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote

There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Makes Surprise Cameo In Latest Episode Of ‘Atlanta’

Gunna has made his acting debut on the latest episode of Atlanta, appearing in a speaking scene alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The scene, which aired Thursday night (September 29), finds the two rappers engaged in a game of Uno, which Gunna seems to be losing. As Paper Boi slams down a “wild” card, calling out the color yellow, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper accuses him of cheating.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it come funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
HAMPTON, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.

For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

