3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Why We Fell for Fall as the Perfect Time for a Sunrise Hike at Kennesaw MountainDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Lifeline to hold healthy pets events
LifeLine Animal Project will be holding two pet healthcare events in October to help pet owners facing economic challenges. The nonprofit will host Healthy Pets Fulton on Oct. 1 and Healthy Pets DeKalb on Oct. 29, according to a press release. Both events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide free […] The post Lifeline to hold healthy pets events appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Pets of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Mac and Cheese are a pair of 5-year-old German shepherd-Labrador mixes who want to find a home together. If you want to adopt this playful loving pair, reach out to the Atlanta Humane Society.
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
Raleigh News & Observer
Atlanta urban forest bathing: An easy way to experience tranquility in the heart of the city
As an awkward, leggy young girl, I often found solace wandering in the woods behind our house on the former Presidio Army base in San Francisco. Our backyard swooped up a hill—we used to deconstruct cardboard boxes and endlessly tromp up the hill and slide down, whooping for joy—and a few yards beyond the hillcrest was a heavily wooded area I nicknamed The Enchanted Forest.
Gridlock Guy: Hurricane Ian traffic another wrinkle in Atlanta commute
Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. in Cayo Costa, FL took the attention of many people aro...
WXIA 11 Alive
Hurricane Ian evacuees find refuge in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Comfort comes in many forms after a storm. The taste of a good meal, or the feel of finally getting clean. For Angela Yoder, comfort was seeing her family was safe. "We're very very thankful that they're all OK, but it's still so sad to see so...
townandtourist.com
15 Treehouse Rentals in Atlanta (Furnished & Modern!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a city of festivals from music to arts and food. Full of downtown attractions for all ages and home to legendary Centennial Olympic Park. Whether a romantic getaway, family vacation, girl’s trip, or staycation add a little fun to your time in the Big Peach by staying in a treehouse.
secretatlanta.co
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Blacktoberfest Celebration
Blacktoberfest is an awesome festival kicking off this annual tradition in Atlanta, a celebration of beer, food, art, and entertainment that’ll take place during the second weekend of October. This will be the third installment of the beloved festival, founded by Black Brew’s Culture in Saint Louis. Finally...
saportareport.com
Arabia Mountain: 50 years and 2,000+ acres later
Over the last few decades Arabia Mountain has become a landmark in metro Atlanta, attracting neighbors and visitors alike to explore its vast desert moonscape or catch a sighting of the rare red diamorpha blooms in the spring or the daisies in the fall. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Arabia...
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)
If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Taco Restaurants Near Emory
Tacos are hands down one of my favorite foods. There's simply nothing better than stuffing your face with chips and salsa and then indulging in a warm, juicy taco. They are simple yet delicious and probably comprise the majority of my diet. I love exploring new restaurants in search of the best tacos in the city. But, being a busy college student, you likely don't have much time to venture across Atlanta for dinner. When you want to stay near campus and still enjoy a tasty meal, turn to this list for the best taco restaurants near Emory.
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
thelambertpost.com
School Fights & Social Media: Correlation or Causation?
A fight between students in Clayton County, GA, where such incidents have increased by 200 percent in just 2 months of schooling. Taken from a video of the incident on a CBS46 broadcast aired on August 25, 2022. The rapid increase in school fights is plaguing schools across Georgia and...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote
There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Makes Surprise Cameo In Latest Episode Of ‘Atlanta’
Gunna has made his acting debut on the latest episode of Atlanta, appearing in a speaking scene alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The scene, which aired Thursday night (September 29), finds the two rappers engaged in a game of Uno, which Gunna seems to be losing. As Paper Boi slams down a “wild” card, calling out the color yellow, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper accuses him of cheating.
American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidance on kids with lice
ATLANTA — Brand new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics says there's no need to keep kids home from school if they have head lice. It's the first time its guidance has been updated since 2015. The AAP says lice is not a health hazard, and that keeping...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it come funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever
Bernstine W. Hollis has worked at the Carter Center in Atlanta since it opened four decades ago. But her relationship with Jimmy Carter goes back much further.
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
