ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
radio7media.com

Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet Monday for Work Session

PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION ON MONDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM PES, PARADE PERMITS FOR THE GILES COUNTY VETERAN’S SERVICE ON NOVEMBER 11TH AND THE ANNEXATION OF ELKTON PIKE PROPERTY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.
PULASKI, TN
radio7media.com

Road Work in Marshall County Continues

ROAD WORK IN MARSHALL COUNTY CONTINUES THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY FROM 7 PM TO 6 AM ON RESURFACING I-65 FROM MILE MARKER 22 THRU MILE MARKER 35, NORTH OF US 31A TO THE MAURY COUNTY LINE. THERE WILL BE EMERGENCY LANE CLOSURE ON I-65 NORTHBOUND IN MARSHALL COUNTY FOR MILLING AND PAVING OPERATIONS. AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, TN
Lawrence County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike

Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
radio7media.com

City of Loretto Beer Board to Meet Tuesday

THE CITY OF LORETTO BEER BOARD WILL MEET AT LORETTO CITY HALL ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2022 AT 5:10 P.M. TO CONSIDER THE SPECIAL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FOR THE OKTOBERFEST MUSIC FESTIVAL TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 8, 2022.
LORETTO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#County Executive#Emergency Management#New Commission#Human Resources
radio7media.com

Carolyn Crouch Kilburn

Carolyn Crouch Kilburn, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, October 01, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and retired from Kmart where she worked in the camera and jewelry department and was Human Resource Manager. She was also a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA

TAMMY AND JIM FISHER, OF FLORENCE, RECENTLY CONTRIBUTED $5,000 TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA IN HONOR OF THEIR SON, CONNOR. 28-YEAR-OLD CONNOR HAD A DREAM OF ESTABLISHING AN ADDICTION RECOVERY CENTER FOR YOUNG PEOPLE. THE DONATION IS DIRECTED TOWARD LION RECOVERY WHICH IS A DEPARTMENT HOUSED WITHIN UNA HEALTH SERVICES AND WAS ESTABLISHED TO PROVIDE PROGRAMS AND ASSISTANCE TO UNA STUDENTS WHO FIND THEMSELVES BATTLING SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND ADDICTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO UNA.EDU FORWARD SLASH GIVE.
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

Ocktober Heritage Festival Scheduled for this Weekend in Hohenwald

THE 2022 OKTOBER HERITAGE FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD OCTOBER 7TH AND OCTOBER 8TH IN DOWNTOWN HOHENWALD. THE CELEBRATION WHICH HAS BEEN AN ANNUAL EVENT FOR OVER 43 YEARS WILL HAVE ENTERTAINMENT, AND VENDORS. IN ADDITION TO THE FESTIVITIES IN TOWN, THERE WILL BE A 20 MILE YARD SALE ON HIGHWAY 20 FROM SUMMERTOWN TO HOHENWALD WHICH OVER THE YEARS HAS GROWN AS LOCALS SAW AN OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN FORCES WITH THE FESTIVAL.
HOHENWALD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Health Services
radio7media.com

Bessie Marie Taylor

Bessie Marie Taylor, age 90 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. Retired Seamstress & Homemaker, and a member of CenterPoint Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday October 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Arnold Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in CenterPoint Methodist Cemetery.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Malcom Villard Smith

Malcom Villard “Mickey” Smith, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away at his home on October 2, 2022. Mickey was a native of Loretto, TN and was an Asphalt Foreman for Cadillac Asphalt Company in Michigan. Mickey is survived by:. Wife: Cynthia Lynn Barron Smith. Sons: Randy Smith, Mickey...
KILLEN, AL
radio7media.com

Barbara Ann Bevels Watson

Barbara Ann Bevels Watson, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Pulaski, TN. She was born on September 21, 1941 in Dellrose, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, Erskin and Stella Hobbs Bevels, by her husband Rabon Layne, sisters, Marvilyn Lineburger, Reba Johnson, brothers, Lavonne Bevels and Bobby Bevels, she loved flowers and her dogs Sammy and Suzie.
PULASKI, TN
radio7media.com

33rd Annual Oktoberfest Celebration in Loretto

THE 33RD ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF OKTOBERFEST IS GOING ON NOW IN THE CITY OF LORETTO. IN KEEPING WITH TRADITION, THERE WILL BE GERMAN FOOD, PARTIES, DANCING AND OTHER EVENTS THROUGH OUT THE MONTH. FROM THE CROWNING OF MISTER AND MISS OKTOBERFEST TO THE ANNOUNCING OF THE NEW BURGERMEISTER. OKTOBERFEST IS ABOUT FOOD, FUN, AND FELLOWSHIP. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LORETTO LIFT UP’S FACEBOOK PAGE.
LORETTO, TN
fox17.com

Former Tennessee trooper sentenced for assault reported missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper who was in court for a sentencing hearing last week has been reported missing. The Columbia Police Department says Harvey Briggs, 54, was last seen Saturday in the Sunnyside area. Police say Briggs made "concerning statements" to his family prior to his leaving. They haven't heard from him since.
COLUMBIA, TN
radio7media.com

Joel Dean Johnson

Joel Dean Johnson, age 51, of Collierville, TN passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a graduate of MTSU with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, employed with Carrier, and a member of Catholic Church of the Incarnation. Joel was an avid UT Vols fan.
COLLIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy