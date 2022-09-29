Read full article on original website
Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet Monday for Work Session
PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION ON MONDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM PES, PARADE PERMITS FOR THE GILES COUNTY VETERAN’S SERVICE ON NOVEMBER 11TH AND THE ANNEXATION OF ELKTON PIKE PROPERTY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.
Lawrence City Council to Meet Friday October 14th
THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MEETING ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY OCTOBER 13TH HAS BEEN CHANGED TO OCTOBER 14TH AT 9 AM IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX ON THE SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
SUD Monthly Meeting Changed to October 10th
THE MONTHLY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING FOR THE SUMMERTOWN UTILITY DISTRICT FOR OCTOBER HAS BEEN CHANGED TO MONDAY, OCT 10TH. IT WILL BE HELD IN THE OFFICE AT 6:00 PM.
Road Work in Marshall County Continues
ROAD WORK IN MARSHALL COUNTY CONTINUES THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY FROM 7 PM TO 6 AM ON RESURFACING I-65 FROM MILE MARKER 22 THRU MILE MARKER 35, NORTH OF US 31A TO THE MAURY COUNTY LINE. THERE WILL BE EMERGENCY LANE CLOSURE ON I-65 NORTHBOUND IN MARSHALL COUNTY FOR MILLING AND PAVING OPERATIONS. AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.
Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike
Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
City of Loretto Beer Board to Meet Tuesday
THE CITY OF LORETTO BEER BOARD WILL MEET AT LORETTO CITY HALL ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2022 AT 5:10 P.M. TO CONSIDER THE SPECIAL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FOR THE OKTOBERFEST MUSIC FESTIVAL TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 8, 2022.
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
Prosecutors want December trial for Casey White in the death of Vicky White
Prosecutors want Casey White to stand trial for murder in the death of Vicky White first, instead of his capital murder case that dates back to 2015.
Carolyn Crouch Kilburn
Carolyn Crouch Kilburn, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, October 01, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and retired from Kmart where she worked in the camera and jewelry department and was Human Resource Manager. She was also a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.
18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay
Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.
Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA
TAMMY AND JIM FISHER, OF FLORENCE, RECENTLY CONTRIBUTED $5,000 TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA IN HONOR OF THEIR SON, CONNOR. 28-YEAR-OLD CONNOR HAD A DREAM OF ESTABLISHING AN ADDICTION RECOVERY CENTER FOR YOUNG PEOPLE. THE DONATION IS DIRECTED TOWARD LION RECOVERY WHICH IS A DEPARTMENT HOUSED WITHIN UNA HEALTH SERVICES AND WAS ESTABLISHED TO PROVIDE PROGRAMS AND ASSISTANCE TO UNA STUDENTS WHO FIND THEMSELVES BATTLING SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND ADDICTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO UNA.EDU FORWARD SLASH GIVE.
Ocktober Heritage Festival Scheduled for this Weekend in Hohenwald
THE 2022 OKTOBER HERITAGE FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD OCTOBER 7TH AND OCTOBER 8TH IN DOWNTOWN HOHENWALD. THE CELEBRATION WHICH HAS BEEN AN ANNUAL EVENT FOR OVER 43 YEARS WILL HAVE ENTERTAINMENT, AND VENDORS. IN ADDITION TO THE FESTIVITIES IN TOWN, THERE WILL BE A 20 MILE YARD SALE ON HIGHWAY 20 FROM SUMMERTOWN TO HOHENWALD WHICH OVER THE YEARS HAS GROWN AS LOCALS SAW AN OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN FORCES WITH THE FESTIVAL.
Bessie Marie Taylor
Bessie Marie Taylor, age 90 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. Retired Seamstress & Homemaker, and a member of CenterPoint Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday October 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Arnold Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in CenterPoint Methodist Cemetery.
Malcom Villard Smith
Malcom Villard “Mickey” Smith, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away at his home on October 2, 2022. Mickey was a native of Loretto, TN and was an Asphalt Foreman for Cadillac Asphalt Company in Michigan. Mickey is survived by:. Wife: Cynthia Lynn Barron Smith. Sons: Randy Smith, Mickey...
Barbara Ann Bevels Watson
Barbara Ann Bevels Watson, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Pulaski, TN. She was born on September 21, 1941 in Dellrose, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, Erskin and Stella Hobbs Bevels, by her husband Rabon Layne, sisters, Marvilyn Lineburger, Reba Johnson, brothers, Lavonne Bevels and Bobby Bevels, she loved flowers and her dogs Sammy and Suzie.
33rd Annual Oktoberfest Celebration in Loretto
THE 33RD ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF OKTOBERFEST IS GOING ON NOW IN THE CITY OF LORETTO. IN KEEPING WITH TRADITION, THERE WILL BE GERMAN FOOD, PARTIES, DANCING AND OTHER EVENTS THROUGH OUT THE MONTH. FROM THE CROWNING OF MISTER AND MISS OKTOBERFEST TO THE ANNOUNCING OF THE NEW BURGERMEISTER. OKTOBERFEST IS ABOUT FOOD, FUN, AND FELLOWSHIP. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LORETTO LIFT UP’S FACEBOOK PAGE.
Former Tennessee trooper sentenced for assault reported missing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper who was in court for a sentencing hearing last week has been reported missing. The Columbia Police Department says Harvey Briggs, 54, was last seen Saturday in the Sunnyside area. Police say Briggs made "concerning statements" to his family prior to his leaving. They haven't heard from him since.
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Firefighters save homeowner after fire breaks out at home in Pulaski
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was saved from their home by first responders after a fire broke out at there home. The fire happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 900 block of Murrey Drive. Public safety officers, Taylor Keith, John Wade and Ricky Watkins were able to remove...
Joel Dean Johnson
Joel Dean Johnson, age 51, of Collierville, TN passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a graduate of MTSU with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, employed with Carrier, and a member of Catholic Church of the Incarnation. Joel was an avid UT Vols fan.
