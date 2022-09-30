ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pahomepage.com

Pa. State Police holds Sunny Day camp in Hershey

Inflation disproportionately impacts low-income consumers. Green Barn Berry Farm celebrates beginning of fall. Protesters on both sides gather for Life Chain Day. Dashing gentlemen ‘Paint Pittston Pink’ in high heels. Free school breakfast plan to go into effect Monday. Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait. Two Ukrainian...
HERSHEY, PA
wcn247.com

Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV

PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Pennsylvania is getting ‘charged up’ about clean transportation

The Biden Administration awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation and electric vehicle infrastructure. The federal funding is provided as part of the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Pennsylvania is one of the first states to receive this funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. The program will provide Pennsylvania with more than $170 million over the next five years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Bikers for Wrongful Conviction Awareness Rally

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some local bikers are helping bring attention to a problem concerning about one in 20 criminal cases. It’s estimated roughly 5% of prison inmates were wrongfully convicted. On Sunday, an event on the grounds of Luzerne County Courthouse aimed to do something about it. “When you go to jail wrongfully, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Friday is last day to apply for PA Marijuana Pardon Project

Friday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to apply for a pardon for minor marijuana-related convictions. In order to be eligible for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, you must have one or both of the following convictions:. Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem indicated Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, that if reelected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest. The Republican governor...
POLITICS
Times Leader

Whatever happened to that howitzer?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Darned if I know! But old news stories I came across years ago say that there was once a German World War I artillery piece kept on a concrete base in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park. It’s not there anymore. In fact,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania To Hold First-Ever Sustainability Summit

Pennsylvania's GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth's first-ever Sustainability Summit this week. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Monday, October 3, at 9 AM, will mark the start of the PA GreenGov Council's first-ever Sustainability Summit and PA Sustainability Week. This free event will connect Pennsylvania's leading sustainability experts with elected officials, state-agency leaders, policymakers, and the public for a series of conversations and presentations on the past, present, and future of PA energy conservation and sustainability.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

36 charged, over $150K seized in tri-state drug roundup

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York District Attorney tells Eyewitness News 36 people have been charged and over $150,000 in cash and various other items related to drug trafficking have been seized in a tri-state operation called “Operation Final Blow.” According to Orange County DA David Hoovler, “Operation Final Blow” was a four-month-long investigation […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA

