Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Related
Chronically ill patients could get easier access to new treatments if Pennsylvania state lawmakers act soon
Supporters say the bill will allow medical providers to spend more time on care rather than fighting with insurance companies, but time is running out to pass it before the session ends. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
‘Markie’s Law,’ bill aimed to keep violent inmates in jail longer, vetoed by Gov. Wolf
HARRISBURG — A bill named after a local boy, who police say was killed by a man who just got out of prison, was vetoed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. “Markie’s Law” was named after Mark Mason, 8, of Lawrence County. The bill would have delayed an...
Opinion: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
pahomepage.com
Pa. State Police holds Sunny Day camp in Hershey
Inflation disproportionately impacts low-income consumers. Green Barn Berry Farm celebrates beginning of fall. Protesters on both sides gather for Life Chain Day. Dashing gentlemen ‘Paint Pittston Pink’ in high heels. Free school breakfast plan to go into effect Monday. Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait. Two Ukrainian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcn247.com
Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV
PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.
thebrownandwhite.com
Pennsylvania is getting ‘charged up’ about clean transportation
The Biden Administration awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation and electric vehicle infrastructure. The federal funding is provided as part of the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Pennsylvania is one of the first states to receive this funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. The program will provide Pennsylvania with more than $170 million over the next five years.
Bikers for Wrongful Conviction Awareness Rally
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some local bikers are helping bring attention to a problem concerning about one in 20 criminal cases. It’s estimated roughly 5% of prison inmates were wrongfully convicted. On Sunday, an event on the grounds of Luzerne County Courthouse aimed to do something about it. “When you go to jail wrongfully, […]
Pennsylvania legislators push for legalizing recreational cannabis
Lawmakers in our region have been working to legalize recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania. A state senator wants progress in that direction, while Philly residents have their own points of view.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
GOP tries to tie Biden's green agenda around Fetterman's neck in Pennsylvania
ERIE, Pennsylvania — Republicans are out to tie the green climate policies backed by President Joe Biden and other liberals in Congress around John Fetterman's neck, hoping it'll help sink the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor in a race that could decide the balance of the Senate. Fetterman has distanced himself...
Officials taking action before rainbow fentanyl hits communities in PA
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — “Whatever that motivation, driving the cartels to do this, it equals death and death to kids,” said Joe Peters. The Wyoming County District Attorney is talking about rainbow fentanyl, and he's one of the law enforcement officials in our area sounding the alarm. “That's...
Gov. Wolf issues $25M child care tax credit program
This state-level child care tax credit program benefits working families with children in daycare who already qualify for the federal program.
WGAL
Friday is last day to apply for PA Marijuana Pardon Project
Friday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to apply for a pardon for minor marijuana-related convictions. In order to be eligible for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, you must have one or both of the following convictions:. Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oz tells Pittsburgh press conference Fetterman should be more transparent in his Senate campaign
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called for more transparency in the campaign, saying he is open to answering questions from the public and the press, and claimed that his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is not. At a half-hour press conference at the Wyndham Hotel in Downtown...
pahomepage.com
Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem indicated Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, that if reelected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest. The Republican governor...
Whatever happened to that howitzer?
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Darned if I know! But old news stories I came across years ago say that there was once a German World War I artillery piece kept on a concrete base in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park. It’s not there anymore. In fact,...
Pennsylvania To Hold First-Ever Sustainability Summit
Pennsylvania's GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth's first-ever Sustainability Summit this week. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Monday, October 3, at 9 AM, will mark the start of the PA GreenGov Council's first-ever Sustainability Summit and PA Sustainability Week. This free event will connect Pennsylvania's leading sustainability experts with elected officials, state-agency leaders, policymakers, and the public for a series of conversations and presentations on the past, present, and future of PA energy conservation and sustainability.
Time running out for those interested in applying for Pa. marijuana pardon
Time is running out for those who want to apply for Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's PA Marijuana Pardon Project. The deadline to apply through the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons is this Friday, Sept. 30. More than 2,500 people have already applied for their marijuana convictions to...
New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
420,000 Pennsylvanians will be eligible for SNAP Benefits starting Oct. 1
YORK, Pa. — Inflation has driven up the cost of groceries, and families in Pennsylvania are trying to make ends meet. Relief for families that are in the 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines will come this week. Starting Oct. 1, the income threshold for people applying for...
36 charged, over $150K seized in tri-state drug roundup
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York District Attorney tells Eyewitness News 36 people have been charged and over $150,000 in cash and various other items related to drug trafficking have been seized in a tri-state operation called “Operation Final Blow.” According to Orange County DA David Hoovler, “Operation Final Blow” was a four-month-long investigation […]
Comments / 1