Pocatello, ID

eastidahonews.com

'Laughing All The Way' live Christmas show returning to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Ring in the Christmas spirit through fun, laughter, and inspirational holiday messages at an evening filled with all your favorite entertainers at "Laughing All The Way: LIVE" at the Civic Center Auditorium. Join best-selling authors (and HILARIOUS motivational speakers) Hank Smith, Meg Johnson, and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

'We were completely blindsided.' Jed Hall's mother speaks to Dr. Phil about son's disappearance

IDAHO FALLS — The case of an Idaho Falls teenager who vanished in 2018 and was found deceased earlier this year in the Snake River is being featured Monday on Dr. Phil. Jed Hall, 16, left his parents' home on Jan. 22, 2018 in a Nissan Versa. He took a 9mm handgun and camping gear with him. Jed left a note indicating he may attempt suicide and his parents, along with police and a private investigator, spent four years looking for the missing teenager.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Zeus

He is a 3-year-old Husky who has loads of energy and sheds a lot. He loves to hike, go outside and gives great kissed and hugs. Zeus doesn't like to share his humans with other animals, so it's best if he's the only pet in the home.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Walking trail showcasing street art to be unveiled in Pocatello

POCATELLO – Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public. The City of Pocatello will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, October 7, at 5:15 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, and fun activities at the event. The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway runs along the...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Two men, going by the names of E.B. Damon and Tony Slack, were arrested in Idaho Falls on Sept. 30, 1922, and charged with criminal syndicalism. Each man was held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Authorities said they had found a quantity of literature promoting the Industrial Workers of the World, as well as organization blanks and printed instructions relative to organizing. Organized in Chicago in 1905, the "Wobblies" contended that all workers should be united as a social class to supplant capitalism and wage labor with industrial democracy. They achieved many of their short-term goals in the 1910s and 1920s, particularly in the American West, but were regarded as too radical and inclined toward anarchism, which put them in conflict with other labor groups such as the American Federation of Labor. Membership declined due to government crackdowns on socialist groups during the first Red Scare. While being bound over to District Court, Damon and Slack freely admitted their membership and told the judge they had been sent to the state to find new members.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Locally-produced film 'The Candy Ban' to screen in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — "The Candy Ban," a film shot and produced in Ammon and Idaho Falls, is set to screen at the Paramount Theater in Idaho Falls next week. The film is a family-friendly heist comedy starring local actors and filmed on locations in Ammon and Idaho Falls. The movie is set in a community where the mayor and the school principal have banned sugar.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured when SUV and pickup collide on local highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:22 AM Sunday on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on US 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station. The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man apologizes for killing friend as he's sentenced to prison for second-degree murder

IDAHO FALLS – Marshall Hendricks offered an emotional apology Monday to the family of the man he is convicted of killing. During a sentencing hearing at the Bonneville County Courthouse, District Judge Dane Watkins ordered Hendricks, 31, serve an 11-year fixed sentence with 25 years indeterminate. Watkins also imposed a $5,000 compensatory fine and an additional $5,000 fine.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man accused of stabbing homeless man, beating him with skateboard

IDAHO FALLS – A man was charged with a felony after he allegedly attacked a homeless man with a skateboard and stabbed him. Collin James Mclemore, 24, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony aggravated battery, but "refused from jail," according to court documents.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

