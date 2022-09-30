Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
‘Laughing All The Way’ live Christmas show returning to Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Ring in the Christmas spirit through fun, laughter, and inspirational holiday messages at an evening filled with all your favorite entertainers at “Laughing All The Way: LIVE” at the Civic Center Auditorium. Join best-selling authors (and HILARIOUS motivational speakers) Hank Smith, Meg Johnson, and...
eastidahonews.com
‘We were completely blindsided.’ Jed Hall’s mother speaks to Dr. Phil about son’s disappearance
IDAHO FALLS — The case of an Idaho Falls teenager who vanished in 2018 and was found deceased earlier this year in the Snake River is being featured Monday on Dr. Phil. Jed Hall, 16, left his parents’ home on Jan. 22, 2018 in a Nissan Versa. He took a 9mm handgun and camping gear with him. Jed left a note indicating he may attempt suicide and his parents, along with police and a private investigator, spent four years looking for the missing teenager.
ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
eastidahonews.com
Pet of the Week: Zeus
He is a 3-year-old Husky who has loads of energy and sheds a lot. He loves to hike, go outside and gives great kissed and hugs. Zeus doesn’t like to share his humans with other animals, so it’s best if he’s the only pet in the home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The post Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Walking trail showcasing street art to be unveiled in Pocatello
POCATELLO – Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public. The City of Pocatello will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, October 7, at 5:15 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, and fun activities at the event. The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway runs along the...
Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway
UPDATE FROM BANNOCK COUNTY CORONER'S OFFICE The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the two-vehicle collision northbound on US 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Deceased: Colby John Platt, 24, of Blackfoot Next of kin has been...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Two men, going by the names of E.B. Damon and Tony Slack, were arrested in Idaho Falls on Sept. 30, 1922, and charged with criminal syndicalism. Each man was held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Authorities said they had found a quantity of literature promoting the Industrial Workers of the World, as well as organization blanks and printed instructions relative to organizing. Organized in Chicago in 1905, the “Wobblies” contended that all workers should be united as a social class to supplant capitalism and wage labor with industrial democracy. They achieved many of their short-term goals in the 1910s and 1920s, particularly in the American West, but were regarded as too radical and inclined toward anarchism, which put them in conflict with other labor groups such as the American Federation of Labor. Membership declined due to government crackdowns on socialist groups during the first Red Scare. While being bound over to District Court, Damon and Slack freely admitted their membership and told the judge they had been sent to the state to find new members.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Rodeo champion with ties to eastern Idaho gets international recognition 27 years after his death
IDAHO FALLS – A late Idaho cowboy and rodeo champion is earning international accolades. Earl Bascom, who passed away in 1995 at age 89, was recently inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame and is the only rodeo champion to be made a member of Canada’s Order of Sports.
Ladies Shop Weekend was a huge hit
It's been a record year for the Ladies Shop Weekend in Downtown Idaho Falls. The post Ladies Shop Weekend was a huge hit appeared first on Local News 8.
Cat and dog die in mobile home fire
Two animals are dead and another one is recovering after a mobile home fire in Idaho Falls. The post Cat and dog die in mobile home fire appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Locally-produced film ‘The Candy Ban’ to screen in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — “The Candy Ban,” a film shot and produced in Ammon and Idaho Falls, is set to screen at the Paramount Theater in Idaho Falls next week. The film is a family-friendly heist comedy starring local actors and filmed on locations in Ammon and Idaho Falls. The movie is set in a community where the mayor and the school principal have banned sugar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead, one injured when SUV and pickup collide on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:22 AM Sunday on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on US 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station. The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
eastidahonews.com
Man apologizes for killing friend as he’s sentenced to prison for second-degree murder
IDAHO FALLS – Marshall Hendricks offered an emotional apology Monday to the family of the man he is convicted of killing. During a sentencing hearing at the Bonneville County Courthouse, District Judge Dane Watkins ordered Hendricks, 31, serve an 11-year fixed sentence with 25 years indeterminate. Watkins also imposed a $5,000 compensatory fine and an additional $5,000 fine.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s newest Mexican restaurant features an eclectic breakfast menu
POCATELLO — Some food combinations you never know you need until you try them. Case in point: the fajita-style chicken coupled with broccoli in the Santa Fe breakfast scramble from Pocatello’s newest Mexican restaurant — Cielito Lindo Cocina Mexicana. When Uncle Jim’s permanently closed earlier this year,...
eastidahonews.com
Man accused of stabbing homeless man, beating him with skateboard
IDAHO FALLS – A man was charged with a felony after he allegedly attacked a homeless man with a skateboard and stabbed him. Collin James Mclemore, 24, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony aggravated battery, but “refused from jail,” according to court documents.
eastidahonews.com
Construction project may delay traffic on Idaho Falls street this week
IDAHO FALLS – Crown Utilities, LLC will be doing utility work on 17th Street in Idaho Falls next week. Drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes as both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane. The work begins at 8:30...
eastidahonews.com
After crash involving combine and high school student, local police send reminder during harvest break
SHELLEY — As Shelley School District 60 begins harvest break, a local police department is reminding everyone that there is an increase in agricultural machinery on the road, which means drivers need to be more careful. Harvest break started on Monday for District 60 and will last for two...
eastidahonews.com
Stand-up comedian Brian Regan to perform at Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — Considered one of the best stand-ups in the country by critics, fans and fellow comedians, Brian Regan. announced new theater tour dates visiting 30 cities for New Year’s Eve through the spring of 2023. He will be coming to Idaho Falls on Friday, Feb. 24,...
Comments / 0