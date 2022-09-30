Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
WWMTCw
Former Family Video building to reopen as Kalamazoo autism center
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An autism center is expected to open in Kalamazoo to offer speech therapy and applied behavior analysis services to the community. Lighthouse Autism Center will takeover the former Family Video building on Gull Road, according to Marketing Manager Allison Gonyon. Shuttered doors: Family Video is closing...
Two face off for county board seat representing parts of Kalamazoo and Portage
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Pete Strazdas, a Republican, and John Taylor, a Democrat, are competing for the Kalamazoo County Commission District 5 seat, which includes parts of the cities of Portage and Kalamazoo. The race for the county board seat pits a former Portage mayor, Strazdas, and a former county board...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
City of Battle Creek names Bill Beaty as next fire chief
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After an intensive interview process and with feedback from the community, the city of Battle Creek named its next fire chief. Bill Beaty will succeed Brian Sturdivant as fire chief, starting Oct. 17, according to the city. Search begins: Battle Creek's Fire Chief, Brian Sturdivant,...
To The Point: 3rd Congressional District candidate John Gibbs
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Oct. 1.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan
Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dixon proposes bill to regulate transgender athletes
Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for Michigan governor, was in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon to unveil a new proposal that she says would “protect women’s sports.”
Patients struggle to fill prescriptions as GR Walgreens pharmacy stays closed
For nearly two weeks now, many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to look elsewhere for the prescriptions they count on as a Walgreens pharmacy remains closed in the northeast side of the city.
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
WWMTCw
Over 150 Consumers Energy customers to be affected by Kalamazoo gas leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third-party contractor struck a gas main in the area of Portage Street and Kilgore Road around 3 p.m. Monday, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. About 165 customers were expected to be affected by the damaged, six-inch steel main, he said. Crews began work...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Investigation into Edison Neighborhood house fire is underway
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety began investigating a house fire that damaged a Edison Neighborhood home Sunday. Happy birthday: Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant. A residence on Egleston Avenue, near Fulford Street, caught fire around 4 p.m., and spread to a...
'It's frustrating to see'; After alleged election fraud incident in Kent County, Ottawa County Clerk assures voters that the process is secure
MICHIGAN, USA — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck wants to assure voters that their ballots and information are safe and secure. He spent the day checking their voting equipment in preparation for this November's election. He says alleged election fraud incidents like the one in Kent County shows that...
Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
Brothers win ArtPrize 2022′s biggest award for intricate, illuminated pottery
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Creation, Destruction, Reflection, a series of 20 intricately carved vases at DeVos Place displaying ancient landmarks from the Delphi Temple to the streets of Jerusalem, won the $12,500 ArtPrize 2022 Artist-to-Artist award. The entry, created by brothers Brad and Bryan Caviness of Browns Summit, North...
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Grocery bill break: Meijer to offer SNAP discounts
People who rely on the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program could soon get a break on their shopping bill at Meijer.
go955.com
Private 1st Class Hofman returns home after being MIA for 77 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After 77 years, the body of a Grand Rapids soldier has finally come home. According to MLive, the remains of Private First Class Donald Hofman arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport via escort by a military honor guard on Friday, September. Hofman...
WWMTCw
Kent County Clerk to conduct post-election audit after worker charged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Clerk's Office will hand-tally paper ballots to reaffirm results of the 2022 primary election after a worker was charged with tampering. The tally will be a part of the post-election audit conducted by the clerk's office, according to Kent County Clerk Lisa...
Comments / 0