Kalamazoo, MI

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Former Family Video building to reopen as Kalamazoo autism center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An autism center is expected to open in Kalamazoo to offer speech therapy and applied behavior analysis services to the community. Lighthouse Autism Center will takeover the former Family Video building on Gull Road, according to Marketing Manager Allison Gonyon. Shuttered doors: Family Video is closing...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Washington Township, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
City of Battle Creek names Bill Beaty as next fire chief

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After an intensive interview process and with feedback from the community, the city of Battle Creek named its next fire chief. Bill Beaty will succeed Brian Sturdivant as fire chief, starting Oct. 17, according to the city. Search begins: Battle Creek's Fire Chief, Brian Sturdivant,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan

Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Investigation into Edison Neighborhood house fire is underway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety began investigating a house fire that damaged a Edison Neighborhood home Sunday. Happy birthday: Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant. A residence on Egleston Avenue, near Fulford Street, caught fire around 4 p.m., and spread to a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

