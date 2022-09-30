Don’t be like the autumn leaves this season and fall for the latest telephone scam. That’s the message from the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, which advises the public to be on the lookout for yet another telephone scam making the rounds. In the latest ploy, scammers are calling local residents, going so far as to ‘spoof’ the department’s telephone number and use the names of the sheriff himself, as well as current and/or former deputies, all in an attempt to make the ruse look and sound authentic. Scammers tell call recipients that a warrant for their arrest has been issued for failing to respond to a subpoena in a medical malpractice lawsuit. In order to avoid arrest, however, the scammer gives would-be victims the option to process the matter civilly, rather than criminally, by paying a fine by credit card over the phone.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO