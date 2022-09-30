Read full article on original website
WBOC
Salisbury Man Sentenced to 28 Years for Assault, Fentanyl Possession
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison for drug and assault convictions. Darius Ahmaad Deal was convicted Sept. 9 and sentenced by Wicomico Circuit Court Judge. S. James Sarbanes to 20 years suspend all but eight years in the Division Corrections for Fentanyl possession with intent to distribute..
WMDT.com
16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
WBOC
Milford Man Arrested With Handgun Following Fight in Downtown Dover
DOVER, Del. - A 25-year-old Milford man is facing firearm and related charges following a fight that occurred outside a bar in downtown Dover early Sunday morning. Dover police said that shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol heard a disturbance in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern on West North Street. The officer got out of his patrol vehicle and located a fight in a rear parking lot of the business.
firststateupdate.com
Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
WMDT.com
Man left in stable condition following a shooting in Felton
FELTON, Del. – A man is now in stable condition following a shooting in Felton. On October 1, 2022, around 10:53 P.M. police responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. The investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. At this time, only a limited amount of information is available for the safety of the victim.
WBOC
One Person Sent to Hospital Following Felton Shooting
FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton. Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. For the...
WBOC
Man Found Guily of Murder in Shooting Death of Man in 2021
SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man has been convicted of murder after a man was shot and killed inside a home in April of last year. On Wednesday, Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Honorable S James Sarbanes, convicted Drequan Savage of Second-Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, and the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony in connection to the murder of Gerald Nash on April 7, 2021.
WBOC
Police Investigating Assault with Knife in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating an assault with a knife that happened near a bank Saturday morning in Salisbury. Police say the assault happened just before 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the M&T Bank on S. Salisbury Blvd. No word on any injuries. There is no threat to...
Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police
A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Convicted of Attempted Murder
SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder and firearm charges related to an October 2021 shooting in Salisbury. According to prosecutors, on Oct. 23 of last year, Markell Purnell and another suspect became involved in an altercation with patrons outside of Guido's Burritos on South Salisbury Boulevard. It is believed that this was an attempt at retaliation connected to a previous altercation.
Drunken Brawl At Maryland Condo Leads To Assault Charges For Central Jersey Cops: Report
Two brothers and police officers in Woodbridge are facing assault charges following a drunken fight in an Ocean City, Maryland, condominium, NJ Advance Media reported. Jacob D. Manente, 24, and Zachary L. Manente, 25, were arrested on the 200 block of 5th Street on Friday, Aug. 26, the outlet said citing Ocean City police.
Lumber truck overturned in Bridgeville crash
BRIDGEVILLE, DE – A tractor-trailer carrying a load of lumber was involved in a motor...
WBOC
Early Morning Ridgely Fire Under Investigation
RIDGELY, Md.- A fire at a home in Ridgely early Saturday morning caused thousands of dollars in damages. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a two story, single-family home at 202 Park Ave. It's unknown where the fire started or the cause. The smoke...
WBOC
Suspect Arrested in Cambridge Murder
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with last week's deadly shooting of a man in Cambridge. The suspect, Geett Cornish, 30, of Cambridge, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition and related charges.
WMDT.com
Multiple correctional officers injured in assault at ECI
WESTOVER, Md. – 47 ABC has learned that five correctional officers suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were assaulted by inmates in a housing unit at Eastern Correctional Institution Wednesday evening. We’re told four officers were taken to a local hospital, while the fifth officer’s injuries were less serious....
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
WMDT.com
Police: Woman facing over 100 counts of theft and fraud following investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman with over 100 counts of theft and fraud following an investigation. According to police, Jayonna Best is currently charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud stemming from two separate incidents. Best is accused of photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites.
WMDT.com
Ocean View woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1.1 million from Bethany business
DELAWARE – An Ocean View woman was sentenced on Wednesday on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, 55-year-old Joan Donald worked as an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach. Beginning in at least 2014, Donald began defrauding Dovetail and its owner by paying herself a shadow salary, paying her personal credit card bills using the business’s bank account, and funneling money to her husband in various ways, including by fraudulent checks and Square payments.
WMDT.com
Knupp family responds to son’s death following hit-and-run
WORCESTER CO,. Md – 47ABC received a statement from the Knupp family in regards to the hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old, Gavin Knupp. The incident occurred on July 11th on Grays Corner Road at Riddle Lane in Berlin. Neil Dubvosky, the family’s lawyer provided us with this statement:. “Having...
sussexcountyde.gov
Sussex County sheriff warns public of yet another telephone scam
Don’t be like the autumn leaves this season and fall for the latest telephone scam. That’s the message from the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, which advises the public to be on the lookout for yet another telephone scam making the rounds. In the latest ploy, scammers are calling local residents, going so far as to ‘spoof’ the department’s telephone number and use the names of the sheriff himself, as well as current and/or former deputies, all in an attempt to make the ruse look and sound authentic. Scammers tell call recipients that a warrant for their arrest has been issued for failing to respond to a subpoena in a medical malpractice lawsuit. In order to avoid arrest, however, the scammer gives would-be victims the option to process the matter civilly, rather than criminally, by paying a fine by credit card over the phone.
