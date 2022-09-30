Portland Interscholastic League football statistical leaders through Week 4
Here are the Portland Interscholastic League leaders through four weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Passing yards
Will Reid, Franklin - (53 - 84) 739 yards
Kellen Segel, Grant - (43 - 81) 585 yards
Carson Wacker, Lincoln - (17 - 35) 205 yards
Passing TDs
Kellen Segel, Grant - 7 TDs (2 interceptions)
Will Reid, Franklin - 6 TDs (4 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Jemall Brumfield, Franklin - 232 yards on 32 carries
Dontrell Betts, Roosevelt - 231 yards on 52 carries
Marcus Rouse Jr., Grant - 190 yards on 31 carries
Wyatt Andler, Wells - 178 yards on 30 carries
Koosha Mirarabshahi, Lincoln - 136 yards on 33 carries
Rushing TDs
Jemall Brumfield, Franklin - 6 TDs
Parker Feld-Gore, Wells - 3 TDs
Wyatt Andler, Wells - 3 TDs
Dylan Iwanaga, Lincoln - 3 TDs
Jayden Moses, Grant - 2 TDs
Dontrell Betts, Roosevelt - 2 TDs
Robert Anthony III, Roosevelt - 2 TDs
Receiving yards
Max Wallace, Franklin - 267 yards on 16 receptions
Ethan Aman, Franklin - 173 yards on 11 receptions
Milan Clark, Grant - 170 yards on 13 receptions
Jayden Moses, Grant - 103 yards on 9 receptions
Marshune Waters, Grant - 103 yards on 10 receptions
Moroni Seely-Roberts, Lincoln - 97 yards on 8 receptions
Jerimiah Fuller Jr., Grant - 95 yards on 3 receptions
Cash Landau, Franklin - 88 yards on 10 receptions
Receiving TDs
Ethan Aman, Franklin - 4 TDs
Milan Clark, Grant - 2 TDs
Total tackles
Thomas Browning, Grant - 35 tackles
Jayden Moses, Grant - 32 tackles
Benson Deibele, Grant - 28 tackles
Nywaun Campbell, Roosevelt - 23 tackles
Dexter Foster, Roosevelt - 22 tackles
Milan Clark, Grant - 17 tackles
Emile Cantrell-Moore, Grant - 17 tackles
Tackles for loss
Dexter Foster, Roosevelt - 9 tackles for loss
Nywaun Campbell, Roosevelt - 7 tackles for loss
Tau Takau, Roosevelt - 4 tackles for loss
Ronald Woods, Roosevelt - 3 tackles for loss
Sacks
Dexter Foster, Roosevelt - 3 sacks
Nywaun Campbell, Roosevelt - 3 sacks
Tau Takau, Roosevelt - 2 sacks
Interceptions
Ethan Aman, Franklin - 2 interceptions
Milan Clark, Grant - 2 interceptions
