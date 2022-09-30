Portland Interscholastic League football statistical leaders through Week 4

Here are the Portland Interscholastic League leaders through four weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Naji Saker

—

Passing yards

Will Reid, Franklin - (53 - 84) 739 yards

Kellen Segel, Grant - (43 - 81) 585 yards

Carson Wacker, Lincoln - (17 - 35) 205 yards

Passing TDs

Kellen Segel, Grant - 7 TDs (2 interceptions)

Will Reid, Franklin - 6 TDs (4 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Jemall Brumfield, Franklin - 232 yards on 32 carries

Dontrell Betts, Roosevelt - 231 yards on 52 carries

Marcus Rouse Jr., Grant - 190 yards on 31 carries

Wyatt Andler, Wells - 178 yards on 30 carries

Koosha Mirarabshahi, Lincoln - 136 yards on 33 carries

Rushing TDs

Jemall Brumfield, Franklin - 6 TDs

Parker Feld-Gore, Wells - 3 TDs

Wyatt Andler, Wells - 3 TDs

Dylan Iwanaga, Lincoln - 3 TDs

Jayden Moses, Grant - 2 TDs

Dontrell Betts, Roosevelt - 2 TDs

Robert Anthony III, Roosevelt - 2 TDs

Receiving yards

Max Wallace, Franklin - 267 yards on 16 receptions

Ethan Aman, Franklin - 173 yards on 11 receptions

Milan Clark, Grant - 170 yards on 13 receptions

Jayden Moses, Grant - 103 yards on 9 receptions

Marshune Waters, Grant - 103 yards on 10 receptions

Moroni Seely-Roberts, Lincoln - 97 yards on 8 receptions

Jerimiah Fuller Jr., Grant - 95 yards on 3 receptions

Cash Landau, Franklin - 88 yards on 10 receptions

Receiving TDs

Ethan Aman, Franklin - 4 TDs

Milan Clark, Grant - 2 TDs

Total tackles

Thomas Browning, Grant - 35 tackles

Jayden Moses, Grant - 32 tackles

Benson Deibele, Grant - 28 tackles

Nywaun Campbell, Roosevelt - 23 tackles

Dexter Foster, Roosevelt - 22 tackles

Milan Clark, Grant - 17 tackles

Emile Cantrell-Moore, Grant - 17 tackles

Tackles for loss

Dexter Foster, Roosevelt - 9 tackles for loss

Nywaun Campbell, Roosevelt - 7 tackles for loss

Tau Takau, Roosevelt - 4 tackles for loss

Ronald Woods, Roosevelt - 3 tackles for loss

Sacks

Dexter Foster, Roosevelt - 3 sacks

Nywaun Campbell, Roosevelt - 3 sacks

Tau Takau, Roosevelt - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Ethan Aman, Franklin - 2 interceptions

Milan Clark, Grant - 2 interceptions

—