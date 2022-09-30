Read full article on original website
Related
sent-trib.com
Drumm scores four goals to lead Bobcats
NAPOLEON — Brady Hayward scored, assisted by Jackson Gladieux, as the Lake boys soccer team defeated Napoleon, 1-0, Saturday. Holden Wodrich had one save in goal in earning the shutout for Lake. Lake improves to 11-0-1 while Napoleon falls to 2-9-1. Eastwood 4, Springfield 0. PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood girls...
sent-trib.com
Eastwood girls soccer closes in on NBC title
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood senior Kayden Firsdon’s first half goal stood up as the Eagles defeated Woodmore, 1-0, in a key Northern Buckeye Conference girls soccer game Thursday. Firsdon was assisted by sophomore Sam Brooks. Eastwood sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Jensen had five saves in earning the shutout. Eastwood, which...
sent-trib.com
Falcons split series with Wildcats
MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Bowling Green State University hockey team lost to the Northern Michigan Wildcats in overtime, 4-3 Sunday. With a regulation win the night prior, BGSU was able to get four out of six possible points in their first series of the season. With BG sophomore Christian...
sent-trib.com
Jackets down Generals, 38-28, take command in NLL
WHITEHOUSE — Anthony Wayne’s defense had given up an average of 6.7 points per game heading into the Generals’ Northern Lakes League showdown against Perrysburg Friday. That did not phase the Yellow Jackets as they scored five touchdowns and kicked a field goal behind 440 total offensive yards in defeating the previously unbeaten Generals, 38-28, at Schaller Memorial Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Prep roundup: Wildcats come back to defeat Bobcats, 24-21
Bowling Green kept Northview from reaching the end zone in the first half, taking a 14-3 lead, but the Wildcats responded with three third quarter touchdowns to grab a 24-21 Northern Lakes League victory at Bobcat Stadium. BG falls to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the NLL, while Northview improves...
sent-trib.com
Cardinals blank Falcons, 2-0
Ball State University scored a pair of second-half goals to pick up a 2-0 win over the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team Sunday afternoon at Cochrane Stadium. Ball State improves to 4-3-4 overall and remains unbeaten in the Mid-American Conference at 3-0-1. On a windy day at...
sent-trib.com
Falcons get first hockey win of the season, beating Wildcats
MARQUETTE, Mich. — Bowling Green State University won 6-4 against Northern Michigan for their first win of the season, on the Wildcats’ ice Saturday. “Winning the first game of the season is always fun,” said coach Ty Eigner. “We’re really proud of the effort, a lot of guys played well and played hard, which stuck out to our staff.
sent-trib.com
Kennedy strikes twice as Falcons down Chippewas, 2-0
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Bowling Green State University senior forward Kennedy White continued her scoring prowess on Thursday. Kennedy struck for two more goals as the women’s soccer team downed Central Michigan University, 2-0, at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex. The win was the first in MAC play for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Falcons stay undefeated in MAC play with 3-0 victory over Ohio
Bowling Green State University volleyball began the home portion of the MAC schedule on Friday night against Ohio with a 3-0 victory. The Falcons were able to hold Ohio to 17 points in the first set and 16 in the second before completing the win with a 25-22 score in the third set. With the win, the Falcons move to 3-0 in conference play and 8-6 on the season and are now in the midst of a three-match win streak, including back-to-back three-set sweeps.
sent-trib.com
Marvin Rae Bovia II
Marvin Rae Bovia II, aka Marv Olus, aka Duper, passed away Saturday October 1, 2022. He was born March 2, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to Marvin Rae and Lila (Thielen) Bovia. He married Rhonda McGuire on January 5, 1980 and she survives in Bowling Green. Along with his wife of...
sent-trib.com
Northern Wood County College Fair returns Wednesday
PERRYSBURG — The high schools from Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Eastwood, Lake, Northwood, Otsego, and Rossford are once again partnering together to hold the Northern Wood County College Fair at Perrysburg High School. The College Fair will be held on Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. The College Fair is open to...
sent-trib.com
Perry nearly breaks school record at Paul Short Run
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams combined for 14 personal best times at the Paul Short Run, hosted by Lehigh, on Friday. Kailee Perry, who had the school record in her sights, led the Falcon women to a 32nd...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections during the second week of September. The following inspections were done Sept. 13. During a follow-up inspection, Rose and Thistle, 203 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical offense and one non-critical offense. Critical was date the last shellstock was sold or...
sent-trib.com
COLLEGE HONORS
Bowling Green State University undergraduate students who achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or better have been named to the summer semester dean’s list. Bowling Green: Abigail Pollex, Momoko Pfaff, Natalie Snow, Stephanie Sattler, Kimberly Wieland. Luckey: Taylor Wilkins. Pemberville: Renee Appelhans. Portage: Natalie Beaverson. Rossford: Alek Wood. Walbridge:...
sent-trib.com
Eastwood takes Battle of the Woods thriller, 49-48
PEMBERVILLE — You must give Elmwood credit — going for the win on a two-point conversion in a shootout on the road at Eastwood’s Jerry Rutherford Stadium Friday. Elmwood senior quarterback Hayden Wickard rolled right but could not find a receiver, and his pass fell incomplete with 1:37 remaining in the game, allowing Eastwood to squeak out a 49-48 Northern Buckeye Conference victory.
sent-trib.com
Grand jury hands down 28 indictments
A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
sent-trib.com
Thomas D. Klein
Thomas D. Klein, 81, of Bowling Green, died September 29, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Dunn Funeral Home.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Otsego students take part in Student Watershed Watch
Otsego Junior High School students got a hands-on scientific experience collecting water samples and the use of test kits to look at dissolved oxygen, turbidity, nutrients, pH value, and bacteria levels on Friday along the Maumee River at Providence Metropark in Grand Rapids. They also look for what types of macroinvertebrates are living in the area and what they can show about the quality of the habitat for wildlife. The project, which has been active for more than 3 decades, hosted by Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, focuses on teaching hundreds of students about the importance of protecting our natural resources by studying and reporting on the health of our waterways. Students will present their results at the Student Watershed Watch Summit on November 4 at the Toledo Zoo’s Malawi Event Center, where they also visit with water quality professionals to learn about career paths in water and wastewater, restoration, and biology.
sent-trib.com
David Swope
David Swope, 80, of North Baltimore, passed away at 9:42 a.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on July 10, 1942, in North Baltimore to the late Millard and Ruth (Jeffery) Swope. He married Helen Oler on January 23, 1964, and she survives. David...
sent-trib.com
Eastwood inducts students into Tri-M
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood High School Tri-M Chapter 5458 held its annual induction ceremony on Sept. 18 at the Pemberville Opera House. Music was performed by Eastwood alumna Amanda Withrow, class of 2018, a senior oboe performance major at Bowling Green State University. Honorary memberships were bestowed on Jackie Siebert,...
Comments / 0