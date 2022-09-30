ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Kitten named ‘Stormie’ saved by Tampa officers during Hurricane Ian

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEOz0_0iG04ByA00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of Tampa police officers made a rescue while out on patrol during Hurricane Ian.

The Tampa Police Department said two officers spotted a kitten alone and scared on Florida Avenue near Fletcher as Tampa was feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian.

WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue woman from flooded car

The officers took the tiny animal to Veterinary Emergency Group for evaluation. Within an hour, the kitten found a new home with a family of four.

The kitten has since been named “Stormie.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

