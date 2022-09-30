ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

01-03-26-44-59, Cash Ball: 3

(one, three, twenty-six, forty-four, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

NJ.com

Camden Eastside rallies to defeat Willingboro - Football recap

Julius Dominguez scored on a 7-yard slant in the third quarter to provide Camden Eastside with a 14-12 road win over Willingboro. Dominguez also stopped Willingboro (1-4) from scoring with an interception in the fourth quarter. The victory was the first for rookie coach Melik Brown, who replaced Brandon Bather.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Lots at stake in Trenton local races after years of rancor

It’s been a rough few years for local government in New Jersey’s capital city. Ever since Mayor Reed Gusciora took office in 2018, relations between the mayor’s office, the city council, and various arms of the city bureaucracy have steadily deteriorated. Trenton, already one of the state’s more economically challenged cities, has become known in statewide political circles for dysfunction and offensive statements, mostly coming from its rancorous city council.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Trenton, cops say

A pedestrian described by Trenton police as a “known panhandler” was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening, authorities said. The 41-year-old man was hit at 7:55 p.m. along Route 129 south just before Cass Street, Trenton police said Monday . Police said the driver was taken...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.

Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
