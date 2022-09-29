Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to fix the LS-0016 error in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games currently out right now, drawing in millions of players every year. Since Epic Games is constantly evolving Fortnite with new content, it makes sense that it might occasionally run into some bugs. Right now, many players are encountering the LS-0016 error...
dotesports.com
All Fortnite Halloween skins from every year
Fortnite has been entertaining players for the last five years, celebrating the ups and downs that have come as part of the game’s journey. Part of the appeal is that Epic Games is frequently introducing seasonal events that coincide with holidays in the real world. Fortnitemares is the Fall event Epic hosts every year to celebrate the spooky feelings around Halloween.
dotesports.com
Battle Bus closes its doors, servers suddenly shut down as Fortnite preps for its next update
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, continually delivering quality content to its fans. That doesn’t mean that Epic Games doesn’t run into errors during the normal development of the game, however. This was proven to be true just now when Epic announced it would be taking the server offline 11 hours ahead of the downtime.
FIFA・
dotesports.com
Nintendo Pictures is finally here—and more Mario video content could be on the way
Nintendo has launched its newest venture, known as Nintendo Pictures, which is its new wholly-owned video production company. This follows Nintendo’s acquisition of visual production company Dynamo Pictures Inc. earlier this year, which is now renamed Nintendo Pictures. A new website for the studio is now live, though only a few details about the company could be seen so far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Rocket League is coming to Fortnite Creative
Epic Games is attempting to build an online service that can be used by a variety of different multiplayer games like Rocket League and Fortnite. In recent months, the company also acquired Fall Guys in an attempt to further grow its reach. This ownership of the online service gives Epic more opportunities to implement crossovers for its different games.
dotesports.com
Fan-favorite Apex Legends game mode is coming to mobile, but not PC
Apex Legends Mobile‘s Aftershow update is bringing Solos to the game—but it isn’t coming to the PC and console version of Apex Legends. Alpha Intel spotted the new mode in the Aftershow patch notes, which went live today. Mobile players will be able to play Solos as a seemingly permanent mode, at least during the duration of Aftershow. The brief description says players will be able to drop into maps by themselves and face off against other single players to fight for first place.
dotesports.com
Why Tencent is ‘aggressively’ trying to buy Western gaming companies, per report
Chinese multinational conglomerate Tencent is looking to expand into overseas gaming companies, according to Reuters. Parent company to League of Legends, PUBG, Fortnite, and countless others, Tencent has spent considerable resources in acquiring both up-and-coming and already popularized titles. Typically, Tencent has only acted as minority shareholders and passive financial investors, though reportedly the conglomerate is changing up its strategy. Tencent may now look to own majority or controlling stakes over its future, predominately overseas assets.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 community reaches Valve, caster’s voice lines are safe from gacha mechanics
Just over 24 hours after adding yet another new cosmetic set to Dota 2, Valve is now backtracking to a previous distribution method because fans and talent alike were not willing to deal with yet another poor attempt to gamify the unlocking method. This new update revolved around Talent Stickers,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Microsoft really wants people to know it buying Activision-Blizzard is a good thing for all platforms
Acquisitions have become a regular occurrence in the gaming industry, with the frequency of major purchases only increasing over the last several years. This includes a $68.7 billion deal from Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard on Jan. 18—something that has become the focal point of a larger conversation around the health and competitiveness of the industry.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends fan lays out creative way to buff Replicators
An Apex Legends fan has proposed sweeping changes to the game’s Replicators to encourage more players to craft. A player who designed the changes shared a graphic with all of their proposed adjustments to the Apex subreddit. Among the biggest changes would be the ability to upgrade backpacks and helmets at Replicators, similar to the way players can currently upgrade to their EVO shields. Replicator 2.0, as the player is calling the changes, would also include a daily rotation of craftable fully-kitted weapons and a larger selection of daily craft-only weapons.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 1 is officially dead now and not even Mercy can resurrect it
“I need healing,” Overwatch 1 said one last time in its last-ditch effort this morning, before dying for good. The hero FPS that launched in 2016 is gone as we know it. The servers for Overwatch 1 went down this afternoon in preparation for the launch of Overwatch 2 tomorrow. OW1 is no longer playable.
dotesports.com
DRX go perfect, Fnatic stay hot, and Evil Geniuses jump scare NA fans on day 4 of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The play-in stage at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has almost come to a...
dotesports.com
YouTuber describes rejected Legend of Zelda game’s plot, characters, and designs
More information about the scrapped Legend of Zelda game, Heroes of Hyrule, has come to light. While researching another mysterious Zelda title from Retro Studios that was lost to time, YouTuber Did You Know Gaming got their hands on a 20-plus page document on another Zelda game the developer ended up never completing.
dotesports.com
Sony claims PSVR2 will see an early 2023 launch, PS5 supply chain to drastically improve
Sony seems to be shifting into the next gear as the company claims its manufacturer is producing two million units of the PlayStation VR2 headset as soon as March 2023, according to a report by Bloomberg. According to how the virtual reality headset performs in terms of sales, the forecasted...
dotesports.com
Buying Rockstar Energy Drink and Doritos can earn you prizes in a bunch of video games thanks to an Xbox partnership
Microsoft’s Xbox is entering into a partnership with Doritos and Rockstar Energy to bring new prize opportunities for fans. As seen on the latest Xbox blog post, fans can purchase specially packaged Doritos and Rockstar products with designs featuring some of the most iconic game franchises from Xbox. Buying these character-featured chips and energy drinks could give fans some in-game prizes and bonus downloadable content for games such as Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, PUBG: Battlegrounds, The Elder Scrolls Online and Madden NFL 23.
Comments / 0