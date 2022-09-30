Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Restaurants with Healthy Menus in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing ContinuesAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Mets-Atlanta Runs
Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. pops out to shallow right field to Luis Guillorme. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Michael Harris II lines out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Austin Riley grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0...
Porterville Recorder
Miami-Milwaukee Runs
Marlins seventh. Avisail Garcia doubles to deep left field. Bryan De La Cruz singles to shallow infield. Avisail Garcia to third. Peyton Burdick pinch-hitting for Jesus Sanchez. Peyton Burdick singles to right field. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Avisail Garcia scores. Jacob Stallings out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Christian Yelich. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Jordan Groshans singles to shallow center field. Peyton Burdick to second. Lewin Diaz pops out to Omar Narvaez. Joey Wendle walks. Jordan Groshans to second. Peyton Burdick to third. Charles Leblanc called out on strikes.
Porterville Recorder
Arizona-San Francisco Runs
Giants first. Mike Yastrzemski flies out to shallow center field to Geraldo Perdomo. Wilmer Flores doubles. J.D. Davis walks. Joc Pederson singles to center field. J.D. Davis to second. Wilmer Flores to third. Evan Longoria out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Corbin Carroll. Wilmer Flores scores. Brandon Crawford walks. Joc Pederson to second. J.D. Davis to third. Thairo Estrada pops out to shallow infield to Zach Davies.
Porterville Recorder
Chicago White Sox-San Diego Runs
White sox sixth. Carlos Perez lines out to center field to Jose Azocar. Elvis Andrus homers to left field. Yoan Moncada grounds out to shallow left field, Manny Machado to Brandon Drury. Jose Abreu walks. AJ Pollock lines out to right field to Juan Soto. 1 run, 1 hit, 0...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh-St. Louis Runs
Cardinals first. Brendan Donovan reaches on error to first base, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Ben Gamel. Alec Burleson doubles to deep left field. Brendan Donovan to third. Albert Pujols doubles. Alec Burleson scores. Brendan Donovan scores. Nolan Arenado flies out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Albert Pujols to third. Yadier Molina out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Jack Suwinski. Albert Pujols scores. Corey Dickerson grounds out to shallow infield, Oneil Cruz to Ben Gamel.
Porterville Recorder
Texas-L.A. Angels Runs
Angels first. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging. Mike Trout singles to shallow infield. Shohei Ohtani singles to center field. Mike Trout to second. Taylor Ward singles to deep center field. Shohei Ohtani to third. Mike Trout scores. Matt Thaiss walks. Taylor Ward to second. Logan O'Hoppe walks. Matt Thaiss to second. Taylor Ward to third. Shohei Ohtani scores. Livan Soto doubles to deep left center field. Logan O'Hoppe to third. Matt Thaiss scores. Taylor Ward scores. Jo Adell strikes out swinging. David Fletcher singles to left field. Livan Soto scores. Logan O'Hoppe scores. Luis Rengifo called out on strikes.
Porterville Recorder
Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils' magic number down to 1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Padres were batting when...
SF Giants: Evan Longoria out for season with right thumb fracture
The SF Giants have placed veteran third baseman Evan Longoria on the 15-day injured list after X-rays revealed a right thumb fracture.
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia-Washington Runs
Phillies second. Alec Bohm strikes out swinging. Nick Castellanos walks. Jean Segura singles to left field. Nick Castellanos to second. Matt Vierling singles to shortstop. Jean Segura to second. Nick Castellanos to third. Bryson Stott reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Matt Vierling out at second. Jean Segura to third. Nick Castellanos scores. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to shallow infield, CJ Abrams to Joey Meneses.
Porterville Recorder
Oakland 10, Seattle 3
E_Toro (4). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Díaz (3), Haniger (8), Frazier (22). HR_Langeliers (5), off Ray; Pache (3), off Ray; Allen (4), off Ray; Langeliers (6), off Murfee; Winker (14), off Selman. RBIs_Langeliers 4 (20), Pache 2 (18), Brown 2 (69), Allen 2 (18), Winker 3 (53). SB_Brown (11). CS_Brown (2).
Porterville Recorder
Saturday's Transactions
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Simeon Woods Richardson from St. Paul (IL) and added him to the active roster. Optioned RHP Ronny Henriquez to St. Paul. Transferred C Sandy Leon to the 60-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez...
Comments / 0