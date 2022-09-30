ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Big Blue View

State of the Union

Following are some observations about the current state of the NYG. Offering observations for discussion. General Manager - Schoen has demonstrated some dexterity in the early part of his tenure. There seemed to be an established process. He generally steered clear of NYG free agents from the previous regime. Some of these guys (Carter, Hernandez) might have proved useful as they signed low FA deals for $2M & $1M respectively. But respect that he wanted to wipe the slate clean. There was no meaningful opportunities in free agency because of the dreadful cap situation but he does seem inclined to be a serious steward of the cap. Early to assess his initial draft but several of the guys are playing and contributing.The next offseason will be important as there will be multiple decisions that will determine the near term future and truly indicate his philosophy and style. DJ & Saquan. Extensions for McKinney and Dexter? How extensions and FA contracts will be structured. We'll know much more by this time next season.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/3: Reaction to Giants’ victory over Bears

The players deserve immense credit for improbably gutting out these three wins to engineer the best start to a Giants season since 2011. But the effect of the coaching early in Daboll’s tenure can’t be overstated. “I credit all of this to the coaches,” safety Xavier McKinney said....
Big Blue View

Giants injury updates: Where Giants stand after Week 4 rash of injuries

The New York Giants were beat up heading into their Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears, but those injury concerns were ratcheted up a few notches following Sunday’s rash of injuries. The story from the game is the injuries to quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, but the...
Big Blue View

Daniel Jones injury update: Jones suffered a sprained ankle, no fractures, per Daboll

There is “some optimism” that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, per a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Head Coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday afternoon that Jones suffered a sprained ankle against the Bears. He added that Jones didn’t suffer any fractures, but he also wouldn’t confirm whether or not Jones’ injury is a high ankle sprain.
Big Blue View

A Giants-Landon Collins reunion? Safety could be returning to New York

The New York Giants are hosting veteran safety Landon Collins, per a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. As Giants fans well remember, Collins was originally drafted out of Alabama by the Giants in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Giants traded up from the eighth pick in the second round (40th overall) to the first pick in the round to secure Collins.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/1: Giants’ fans remain confident, more headlines

Despite Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, confidence of New York Giants fans in the direction of the team is still at a high point. In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling, 92 percent of voters expressed confidence. Last week, when the Giants were 2-0, 97 percent of fans had expressed confidence. A five-point drop is relatively insignificant.
Big Blue View

Valentine’s Views: Winning is nice, but not what 2022 is about for Giants

By dinner time on Sunday the New York Giants will either be 3-1 or 2-2 at what roughly equates to the quarter-pole of the NFL’s awkward 17-game season. A 3-1 record would be nice, and it is certainly within reach with the Giants favored to defeat the passing-challenged Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Winning is always better than losing. It’s more fun to write about, talk about and read about.
Big Blue View

4 Downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ 20-12 win over Chicago

The New York Giants defeated the Chicago Bears 20-12 Sunday in one of the ugliest, sloppiest, and wildest games we’ve seen in a long time. We were promised an “old school” game, but I don’t think anyone predicted how the game turned out. Who could have foreseen the winner of the game being the team that attempted 13 passes (completing nine) for 82 yards and finished the game without a quarterback and essentially running Pop Warner’s Single Wing offense.
CHICAGO, IL
Big Blue View

A.J. Klein signing with New York Giants

The New York Giants are continuing to re-make their linebacker group. The latest addition is veteran A.J. Klein, who has ties to both former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and the current GM/head coach combo of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. The 31-year-old Klein joins the team’s practice squad.
Big Blue View

Giants’ QBs Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor both injured

Eli Manning wandered by a gaggle of reporters waiting to get into the New York Giants’ locker room after Sunday’s game, and fielded questions about whether he would be able and willing to play next week when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers in London. Manning responded...
Big Blue View

Giants roster moves: LB Jaylon Smith signed to the active roster

The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to the active roster from their practice squad. Smith is expected to reinforce a linebacking corps that has struggled through the first three games of the season. The Giants face a Chicago Bears team this week that is very adept at running the football and they are likely expecting to see a heavy dose of Khalil Herbert.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pujols hits 703rd home run, passes Babe Ruth for 2nd in RBIs

PITTSBURGH — Albert Pujols has hit his 703rd home run, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs. The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. It was Pujols’ 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Big Blue View

Giants’ OL Nick Gates might return to practice next week, per report

The door could be opening for Nick Gates, who suffered a horrific injury to his left leg in Week 2 of the 2021 season, to play for the New York Giants at some point this season. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Giants plan to activate...
Big Blue View

5 plays that helped the Giants beat the Bears

The New York Giants improved their record to 3-1 after defeating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, on Sunday. The Giants rushed for an impressive 262 yards while throwing for 82 yards. The mistakes of Monday Night Football were rectified, as the Giants defended the outside run well. New York’s offensive line was much more reliable, albeit Chicago’s inability to contain the bootleg proved to be a difference maker through the first half.
Big Blue View

PFF grades, snap counts from Giants’ victory over Chicago Bears

What can we learn about the New York Giants from the Pro Football Focus grades and snap count data following Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears? Let’s take a look and find out. Offense. Let’s start with this — Andrew Thomas is really good football player. Really, really...
CHICAGO, IL
Big Blue View

Giants-Packers odds: New York opens as 7.5-point underdog

The New York Giants were the betting favorites in their last three games, but that will not be the case in London against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. The Packers are currently +340 moneyline favorites at SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 41 points.
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Blue View

Bears vs. Giants: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New York Giants (2-1) try to rebound from a Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys when they host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET/FOX). The Giants are 3-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bears have won the last three meetings between the...
CHICAGO, IL

