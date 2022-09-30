Some Players In Apex Legends’ Latest Limited-Time Mode LTM, Gun Run, Have Stumbled Onto An Easter Egg Involving The Stuffed Dinosaur Nessie

Read full article on original website
One Of WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic's Most Iconic Quests Is Completely Broken
One of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's most iconic quests is not working as intended, with Blizzard advising players to steer clear until the issues are resolved. The quest in question is the Battle for the Undercity. Following the events of the game's pivotal Wrathgate cinematic,...
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
The Internet Freaks Out Over Bizarre Video Showing Glowing Light Approaching the Sun
The internet is in a frenzy over a new viral video that shows a strange light approaching Earth’s sun. But, truthfully, it’s nothing to worry about. The strange phenomenon, which you can view below, is simply one of our planet’s neighbors, Venus, traveling across the night sky. The clip sees the planet as it moves from a morning to an evening star. The light looks strange in the video as the tool that captured the scene typically examines activity on the sun.
Golden Eagle Snatches Mountain Goat, Lets It Fall to Its Death in Savage Video
In this unbelievable footage, a golden eagle captures a mountain goat with its talons before lifting the animal into the air. Then, after flying with the goat, the eagle drops it hundreds of feet to its death. The incident, which occurred in the Italian Alps, will be featured in an...
Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo
A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
LOOK: Amazing Photo Shows Coyote, Red Fox, and Gray Wolf on Trail Cam
Have you ever wondered what it would look like if three of our favorite nocturnal explorers set out on an adventure together? Well, the Nature Is Lit Twitter page is giving us exactly this! And people are absolutely loving it. The account shared a composite photo of three American canids...
WATCH: Two Bighorn Rams Slam Heads Together Creating Insanely Loud Bang
Between scaling cliffsides and slamming horns with other males, bighorn rams deserve out utmost appreciation for their hardcore lifestyle. Even though they aren’t carnivores, these hooved hellions don’t seem to know the meaning of fear. Native to our western states, bighorn rams roam the desertlands and mountaintops from...
Tesla just shocked everyone with its Optimus robot prototype
The Tesla AI Day 2022 event shocked everyone with a good look at the first Optimus robot prototype. While a preview had been shown of robotic hands forming a heart shape in the announcement of the event, the Tesla bot has been kept completely under wraps for over a year.
