ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
piratemedia1.com

Johnson’s big day creates first conference win

East Carolina University football (3-2, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) dismantled the University of South Florida (1-4, 0-1 AAC) in a 48-28 victory on Oct. 1 in Boca Raton, Florida, in a game that saw the Pirates outscore the Bulls 41-7 in the first half. USF won the coin toss and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pedestrian hit near ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Greenville street near the East Carolina University campus this afternoon. Greenville police said it happened at East 10th Street and Forest Hills Circle. That is the location of a crosswalk at the start of the Green Mill Run Greenway.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Basketball
Greenville, NC
College Sports
Greenville, NC
College Basketball
State
Florida State
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
piratemedia1.com

What’s happening in Greenville this weekend

With East Carolina University football having its first away game of the season, the city of Greenville, North Carolina still has events for community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared, healthy foods along with their nutritional facts to the ECU Community. This will be a series that will continue throughout the semester. Both campuses will continue the series with a variety of peppers served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Make Me Proud: Lenoir Co Schools takes the lead

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The school year is well underway and one school district has a new program to help students, teachers and administrative staff grow their leadership skills. Community leaders from all around Lenoir County are visiting the school once a month to talk about the importance of...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Jones
newbernnow.com

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds and some sun Sunday with pleasant temperatures expected by midweek

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An upper low associated with the remnants of Ian will move in from the west, sparking the chance of afternoon showers through Monday. Due to the proximity of the weather system, a rain cooled airmass could draw back towards Eastern NC. The airmass will support the potential for temperatures to fall into the mid 70s Sunday afternoon and the lower 60s for daytime highs on Monday.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston groups come together to better their community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteers could be seen across the city of Kinston on Thursday as they worked on a variety of projects including installing fire alarms, painting, and completing restoration projects. It was all thanks to a $75,000 grant from Wells Fargo. For Hope Restorations Executive Director Chris Jenkins,...
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Football Games#East Carolina University#Temple University#Mercer University#American#Ecupirates#Vols
WNCT

Fall festival in Ayden brings community together

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Bringing the community together is the goal of Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church’s annual Fall Festival, which was held in Ayden on Saturday. The festival had a yard sale, bake sale and chicken dinner during the day with an auction taking place in the evening. According to Youth Pastor […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
WNCT

Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
WITN

Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted for last week’s murder of a Greenville store clerk. Greenville police say they have obtained murder and robbery warrants for Elijah Daniel, of Greenville. The 18-year-old is accused of killing Zahran Jaghama last Monday night. Jaghama was working at Amigos Tobacco...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy