Read full article on original website
Related
piratemedia1.com
Johnson’s big day creates first conference win
East Carolina University football (3-2, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) dismantled the University of South Florida (1-4, 0-1 AAC) in a 48-28 victory on Oct. 1 in Boca Raton, Florida, in a game that saw the Pirates outscore the Bulls 41-7 in the first half. USF won the coin toss and...
New Bern's K.J. Sampson is voted North Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to New Bern football player KJ Sampson the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle captured 50.67% of the more than 44,000 state-wide votes cast, after providing a dominating ...
Weather for USF vs. ECU: as close to 'paradise' as you can get
BOCA RATON, Fla. - With Hurricane Ian’s departure, USF should have a beautiful afternoon on deck for its American Athletic Conference opener against East Carolina on Saturday. Weather app Dark Sky predicts temperatures should be in the upper 80s with feels like temperatures topping out at 97 at 1...
WITN
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Greenville street near the East Carolina University campus this afternoon. Greenville police said it happened at East 10th Street and Forest Hills Circle. That is the location of a crosswalk at the start of the Green Mill Run Greenway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend
With East Carolina University football having its first away game of the season, the city of Greenville, North Carolina still has events for community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared, healthy foods along with their nutritional facts to the ECU Community. This will be a series that will continue throughout the semester. Both campuses will continue the series with a variety of peppers served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WITN
Make Me Proud: Lenoir Co Schools takes the lead
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The school year is well underway and one school district has a new program to help students, teachers and administrative staff grow their leadership skills. Community leaders from all around Lenoir County are visiting the school once a month to talk about the importance of...
WITN
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
WITN
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
RELATED PEOPLE
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds and some sun Sunday with pleasant temperatures expected by midweek
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An upper low associated with the remnants of Ian will move in from the west, sparking the chance of afternoon showers through Monday. Due to the proximity of the weather system, a rain cooled airmass could draw back towards Eastern NC. The airmass will support the potential for temperatures to fall into the mid 70s Sunday afternoon and the lower 60s for daytime highs on Monday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina woman scores $1 million win on scratch-off ticket: ‘I couldn’t believe I won’
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a million-dollar win on a scratch-off ticket by a Northampton County woman. Sabrina Bottoms, of Conway, made her typical Sunday night gas stop, bought her weekly scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new game from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
WITN
Kinston groups come together to better their community
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteers could be seen across the city of Kinston on Thursday as they worked on a variety of projects including installing fire alarms, painting, and completing restoration projects. It was all thanks to a $75,000 grant from Wells Fargo. For Hope Restorations Executive Director Chris Jenkins,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall festival in Ayden brings community together
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Bringing the community together is the goal of Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church’s annual Fall Festival, which was held in Ayden on Saturday. The festival had a yard sale, bake sale and chicken dinner during the day with an auction taking place in the evening. According to Youth Pastor […]
WITN
Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
cbs17
Ian has the whirligigs in Wilson spinning wildly. You can watch them here
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The whirligigs in Wilson are spinning wildly thanks to the winds of Ian. A YouTube user has uploaded a mesmerizing live video stream of Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, and you can see just how forcefully they are spinning. The whirligigs at the park always put...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
WITN
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted for last week’s murder of a Greenville store clerk. Greenville police say they have obtained murder and robbery warrants for Elijah Daniel, of Greenville. The 18-year-old is accused of killing Zahran Jaghama last Monday night. Jaghama was working at Amigos Tobacco...
Driver charged in death of 2 brothers in Wilson Hardee’s crash
At about 9:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, police said Lawrence crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.
WITN
15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fifteen students are being treated for the effects of pepper spray after it was used to break up a fight at a Greenville high school around noon today. Greenville Police Department spokesperson Kristen Hunter says there was a fight between students at South Central High School.
Comments / 0