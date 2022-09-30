Beginners, experts welcome to join newly formed quilting group

Eileen Kohl of Shavertown works on a baby quilt, using material that is decorated with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader

When Beverly Yencha spotted some quilting frames among the thousands of flea market items at the St. Nicholas Bazaar in July, she had an idea.

“I told myself, if they’re still there at the end of the flea market, I’m doing something with those frames.”

Sure enough, nobody bought the frames. So Yencha, who learned how to quilt in the 1980s, decided to use them to start a new quilting club — a club open to beginners as well as experienced quilters, a club that she hoped would bring together people from both St. Nicholas and Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary’s Church, which are served by the same clergy.

“All this will be for next year’s bazaar,” Yencha said, with her gaze taking in close to a dozen women, at various stations in a large, airy room, who were cutting out patterns, stitching by hand, using a sewing machine and ironing fabric.

“We’re going to have a ‘handmade’ booth,” she said, adding she expects the booth will offer a queen-size quilt that could be chanced off as a grand prize as well as many smaller items.

The group gets together from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays in the basement of St. Mary’s Church, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and new members are welcome (For more info, call Yencha at 570-407-1355.)

“There are some people, all they want to do is cut fabric and thread needles, and that’s OK,” Yencha said.

“You’re looking at two non-crafty people,” people Joan Kwarcinski of Mountain Top said with a laugh as she and Barbara Ambrose of Wilkes-Barre Township lined up fabric for a baby quilt and tacked it together.

“I’m mostly here for the socializing,” Kwarcinski said. “It’s such a nice group of people.”

Other members of the group, like Pat Williams from Parsons and Sue Burns from Plains, said they joined the recently formed group primarily to learn how to quilt.

And some of the more expert quilters, like Yencha or Geri Malone from South Wilkes-Barre, are happy to share their knowlege.

Judging from the materials in the room, quilting isn’t limited to square or rectangular blankets. You can quilt a stuffed animal or perhaps a little snowman.

“Oh, you’d need the hands of a surgeon to sew that nose on,” one woman said, looking at the slender orange “carrot” that would provide a nose for a snowman figurine.

The group recently moved its meeting time from Thursdays to Mondays, and it recently moved its meeting place from one room at St. Mary’s to another.

“This one is larger and brighter,” Eileen Kohl said with a glance at the windows that were letting in a stream of natural light.