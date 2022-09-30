ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Beginners, experts welcome to join newly formed quilting group

By Mary Therese Biebel
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNK9u_0iFzzL8x00
Eileen Kohl of Shavertown works on a baby quilt, using material that is decorated with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

When Beverly Yencha spotted some quilting frames among the thousands of flea market items at the St. Nicholas Bazaar in July, she had an idea.

“I told myself, if they’re still there at the end of the flea market, I’m doing something with those frames.”

Sure enough, nobody bought the frames. So Yencha, who learned how to quilt in the 1980s, decided to use them to start a new quilting club — a club open to beginners as well as experienced quilters, a club that she hoped would bring together people from both St. Nicholas and Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary’s Church, which are served by the same clergy.

“All this will be for next year’s bazaar,” Yencha said, with her gaze taking in close to a dozen women, at various stations in a large, airy room, who were cutting out patterns, stitching by hand, using a sewing machine and ironing fabric.

“We’re going to have a ‘handmade’ booth,” she said, adding she expects the booth will offer a queen-size quilt that could be chanced off as a grand prize as well as many smaller items.

The group gets together from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays in the basement of St. Mary’s Church, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and new members are welcome (For more info, call Yencha at 570-407-1355.)

“There are some people, all they want to do is cut fabric and thread needles, and that’s OK,” Yencha said.

“You’re looking at two non-crafty people,” people Joan Kwarcinski of Mountain Top said with a laugh as she and Barbara Ambrose of Wilkes-Barre Township lined up fabric for a baby quilt and tacked it together.

“I’m mostly here for the socializing,” Kwarcinski said. “It’s such a nice group of people.”

Other members of the group, like Pat Williams from Parsons and Sue Burns from Plains, said they joined the recently formed group primarily to learn how to quilt.

And some of the more expert quilters, like Yencha or Geri Malone from South Wilkes-Barre, are happy to share their knowlege.

Judging from the materials in the room, quilting isn’t limited to square or rectangular blankets. You can quilt a stuffed animal or perhaps a little snowman.

“Oh, you’d need the hands of a surgeon to sew that nose on,” one woman said, looking at the slender orange “carrot” that would provide a nose for a snowman figurine.

The group recently moved its meeting time from Thursdays to Mondays, and it recently moved its meeting place from one room at St. Mary’s to another.

“This one is larger and brighter,” Eileen Kohl said with a glance at the windows that were letting in a stream of natural light.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Fall festival in Luzerne County celebrates history

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — The historic Brainerd Church in Sugarloaf held its annual festival to celebrate the season. There were crafters, and plenty of food, including some Halloween treats. Visitors could also take a tour of the small church and adjacent one-room schoolhouse. While the church isn't active every Sunday,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Mayor: Teamwork is getting things done in Wilkes-Barre

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It’s hard to believe another summer has come and gone and it is now autumn. School is again in session and the sun is setting a bit sooner each evening, but that isn’t stopping the City of Wilkes-Barre, our downtown, and our people from continuing to move our community forward. Our momentum continues to grow.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Team Asher celebrates remission in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — It's been a long journey for Asher Dicton and his family. You may remember Asher; he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2019. Newswatch 16 was there after the community welcomed him home in Kingston after a long stay at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The good news is Asher is now in remission.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plains, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Wilkes-barre Township, PA
City
Parsons, PA
Times Leader

Whatever happened to that howitzer?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Darned if I know! But old news stories I came across years ago say that there was once a German World War I artillery piece kept on a concrete base in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park. It’s not there anymore. In fact,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores

- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilting#The St Nicholas Bazaar#St Mary S Church
lehighvalleystyle.com

Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week

Planning to say “I Do” in the Lehigh Valley? There’s so much to consider! And endless scrolling can lead to inspiration overload. Let us help narrow it down by sharing our weekly wedding favorites! Check back here each week to find the best of the ’gram.
INTERNET
NJ.com

Dr. Mehmet Oz’s opponents have harped on him being a New Jersey guy running for Senate in Pennsylvania. But is it true? And does it matter?

Bruce Springsteen. Jon Bon Jovi. Whitney Houston. Danny DeVito. Chris Christie. The list of famous people to grace New Jersey’s ZIP codes — whether they be native-born or transplants — is a lengthy one. Maybe you didn’t know that Mehmet Oz, the doctor who long hosted a medical TV show bearing his name, is on it. Though he didn’t grow up in the state, Oz has owned a mansion overlooking the Hudson River from high upon the Palisades hills in Cliffside Park for two decades.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Feds vow major aid for Ian victims

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Times Leader

Shapiro to headline Luzerne County Dems event

WILKES-BARRE — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, will be the featured speaker at the Luzerne County Democratic Committee’s “Red, White, and BLUE Brunch” on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel & Conference Center, East Market Street.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

5 Pennsylvania Wines to Try When You’re Craving a Glass

Trade something from out-of-state — or country — for these local picks. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. There’s a Pennsylvania wine for every taste. Here’s where to start, no matter your craving. In the mood for:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy