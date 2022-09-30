Read full article on original website
How to make the city more equitable for all
A report from the Center for an Urban Future features policy ideas from 150 New York-based leaders and national experts. The report aims to provide Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council with a menu of policy options that will help New York make progress toward being a more equitable city.
Analysis: Are New York voters in a better mood?
New Yorkers may be grumbling a little bit less than they did a few weeks ago following a summer of falling gas prices. And, if that trend continues, it could be good news for Gov. Kathy Hochul as she seeks a full term. Last week's Siena College poll found a...
Vacant newsstands to become rest 'hubs' for delivery workers
The city will start transforming vacant newsstands and other empty public spaces into rest areas for delivery workers as part of a pilot program aimed at providing them with “essential services,” officials said Monday. A bevy of new “Street Deliveristas Hubs” will serve as sites where food couriers...
Evening Briefing: Wake today for slain FDNY EMS lieutenant; vacant newsstands to become rest 'hubs' for delivery workers
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Tonight will remain cloudy and cool, with more rain and lows in the upper 40s...
Interim executive director says Brooklyn Democratic Party meeting was at a ‘disadvantage’
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater last week that left Brooklynites waiting for almost three hours — leaving no votes for proposed rule changes and new officers. Yamil Speight-Miller, interim executive director of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, joined Errol Louis on “Inside City...
Taxi drivers, elected officials cheer debt relief program
Taxi drivers took the steps of City Hall Friday to hail a new debt relief program. While a deal was first announced last year under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the framework was only finalized last month, with support from Mayor Eric Adams. Adams was joined Friday by two other...
What to know about the city's curbside composting program in Queens
Monday marks the first day residents of Queens can take advantage of curbside compost pickup services now being offered by the Sanitation Department. It’s the city’s first borough-wide collection of food scraps, food-soiled paper, yard waste, and other biodegradable materials that can be separated and placed on the curb for regular pickup.
Advocates call for more protections for undocumented workers
Immigrant workers came together Saturday at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, taking part in workshops to learn how to better protect themselves from abuse from employers. "Wage thefts, health and safety violations, discrimination, sexual harassment on the job. All those things are very common," Cal Soto said. Soto is...
New Yorker of the Week: Hart Welles
On a sunny day in Madison Square Park, two Baruch College students learned that if they were to head to their local polling place on election day, their names would not be on the list. The realization happened when they met Hart Welles. “I feel like we’re helping people out,”...
New York Film Festival takes the spotlight at the Lincoln Center
The 60th New York Film Festival opened Friday night with native-New Yorker Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise.”. The film stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig and is based on Don DeLillo’s best-selling novel. “It’s the most extraordinary thing I think for both of us because we both...
Queens bowling alley, NYPD team up to 'Strike for a Cure'
October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Queens is already showing support. An event called “Cancer, Strike for a Cure” was held at the Jib Lanes Bowling Alley in Queens Saturday to fundraise and bring awareness to breast cancer — in partnership with the NYPD and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Services will be held for FDNY EMS lieutenant
Funeral services for Alison Russo-Elling, who was killed in an on-duty attack, will be held next week. A wake is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Commack Abbey Inc. in Commack. On Wednesday, a service is planned at 11 a.m. at the Tilles Center in Brookville.
Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
