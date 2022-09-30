ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

How to make the city more equitable for all

A report from the Center for an Urban Future features policy ideas from 150 New York-based leaders and national experts. The report aims to provide Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council with a menu of policy options that will help New York make progress toward being a more equitable city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Analysis: Are New York voters in a better mood?

New Yorkers may be grumbling a little bit less than they did a few weeks ago following a summer of falling gas prices. And, if that trend continues, it could be good news for Gov. Kathy Hochul as she seeks a full term. Last week's Siena College poll found a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Vacant newsstands to become rest 'hubs' for delivery workers

The city will start transforming vacant newsstands and other empty public spaces into rest areas for delivery workers as part of a pilot program aimed at providing them with “essential services,” officials said Monday. A bevy of new “Street Deliveristas Hubs” will serve as sites where food couriers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NY1

Taxi drivers, elected officials cheer debt relief program

Taxi drivers took the steps of City Hall Friday to hail a new debt relief program. While a deal was first announced last year under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the framework was only finalized last month, with support from Mayor Eric Adams. Adams was joined Friday by two other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

What to know about the city's curbside composting program in Queens

Monday marks the first day residents of Queens can take advantage of curbside compost pickup services now being offered by the Sanitation Department. It’s the city’s first borough-wide collection of food scraps, food-soiled paper, yard waste, and other biodegradable materials that can be separated and placed on the curb for regular pickup.
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Advocates call for more protections for undocumented workers

Immigrant workers came together Saturday at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, taking part in workshops to learn how to better protect themselves from abuse from employers. "Wage thefts, health and safety violations, discrimination, sexual harassment on the job. All those things are very common," Cal Soto said. Soto is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New Yorker of the Week: Hart Welles

On a sunny day in Madison Square Park, two Baruch College students learned that if they were to head to their local polling place on election day, their names would not be on the list. The realization happened when they met Hart Welles. “I feel like we’re helping people out,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New York Film Festival takes the spotlight at the Lincoln Center

The 60th New York Film Festival opened Friday night with native-New Yorker Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise.”. The film stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig and is based on Don DeLillo’s best-selling novel. “It’s the most extraordinary thing I think for both of us because we both...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Queens bowling alley, NYPD team up to 'Strike for a Cure'

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Queens is already showing support. An event called “Cancer, Strike for a Cure” was held at the Jib Lanes Bowling Alley in Queens Saturday to fundraise and bring awareness to breast cancer — in partnership with the NYPD and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Services will be held for FDNY EMS lieutenant

Funeral services for Alison Russo-Elling, who was killed in an on-duty attack, will be held next week. A wake is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Commack Abbey Inc. in Commack. On Wednesday, a service is planned at 11 a.m. at the Tilles Center in Brookville.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
NY1

Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY

