NEW ALBANY, Ind. --- Carlow University women's volleyball concluded its Indiana road trip with a 3-0 loss to Indiana University Southeast Saturday. The Grenadiers (9-7, 5-2 RSC) hit 38.4 percent on the day and committed just seven attacking errors in the lopsided win over the Celtics (8-5, 1-5 RSC). Carlow...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO