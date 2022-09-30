ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carlow.edu

Women's Volleyball battles on the road at IU East

RICHMOND, Ind. --- Carlow University women's volleyball lost, 3-0, to Indiana University East on the road Friday. Rebecca Hess and Alison Humberston tallied six kills apiece, while Kelsey O'Leary and Katie Tarasovich combined for 23 digs. Hess added four blocking assists on the night for the Celtics (8-4, 1-4 RSC).
PITTSBURGH, PA
carlow.edu

Women's Volleyball swept by Indiana Southeast

NEW ALBANY, Ind. --- Carlow University women's volleyball concluded its Indiana road trip with a 3-0 loss to Indiana University Southeast Saturday. The Grenadiers (9-7, 5-2 RSC) hit 38.4 percent on the day and committed just seven attacking errors in the lopsided win over the Celtics (8-5, 1-5 RSC). Carlow...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy