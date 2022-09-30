Read full article on original website
Tabitha Mckeey
3d ago
May she R.I.P ..but what gets me is it had over 100 homicides this year in Louisiana and her death makes the news dam near. two weeks straight every day
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
Officials announce investigation into possible inmate suicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible suicide of a man believed to be an inmate who allegedly walked off during his work release. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about their investigation:. On September 19,...
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police held a community walk Thursday, Sept. 29 near the area LSU student Allie Rice was killed in search of clues or tips related to her case. Rice, 21, was shot and killed at a railroad crossing along Government Street on Sept. 16.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting
RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge students say lack of mental heath resources among biggest problems in schools
An initiative seeking to capture the voices of young people in Baton Rouge has released its first report, detailing what some 500 students in town think about their schools as well as their community. Participants completed surveys for the Baton Rouge Youth Initiative, but about 100 of them also just...
brproud.com
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
One Person Injured After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle accident that injured a person. The crash happened on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, near Lake Sherwood Avenue North, on October 2. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High students released after five-hour lockdown; one arrest made for terrorizing
A social media post threatening to kill students and staff members at Lafayette High School resulted in a five-hour lockdown and one arrest, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department. It also resulted in worried parents, many of whom lined Congress Street for hours, praying and texting with...
theadvocate.com
Network of Women is working to end period poverty in Baton Rouge and around the globe
Deidra Mwalimu has been dedicated to the field of international development and nonprofit administration for more than 15 years. Currently, Mwalimu is the director of outreach for Paint the Globe Foundation. She received a B.S. combining capacity building, women’s studies and geography from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2003. In...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Where has all the flour gone?
Hazing, a recent column topic, isn't always popular. It can lead to bullying of newbies and harmful behavior. Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, tells of "The Line" when he was a freshman at De La Salle High in New Orleans. "Leontine Street was closed off to traffic and a straight...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office investigating escaped inmate’s death
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the death of an escaped inmate over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said the escaped inmate, 29-year-old Matthew D. Walker of Denham Springs, walked away from his assigned work location in Jackson on Sept. 19. Deputies assisted West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search.
theadvocate.com
Body found hanging in East Feliciana cemetery was escaped work-release inmate, sheriff believes
Authorities believe a body found hanging in a tree in an East Feliciana Parish town is that of an inmate who apparently died by suicide after fleeing a work release assignment days earlier. The body was discovered sometime Sunday in the cemetery in Jackson, a town of about 4,000 located...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native travels the world with her own TV show
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Denella Ri’chard is the host of “Traveling with Denella,” which airs Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. on the CW-21, WBRL. The Baton Rouge native and Southern University graduate travels the world and experience different cultures. Ri’chard said of all her travels, people...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
WAFB.com
Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Juban Crossing
The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday, Oct. 1, and said its suspect could be in the Baton Rouge area. McCray accounts for 5 TDs, as Southern routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Updated: 20 hours ago. Southern head coach Eric Dooley and his Jaguars picked...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
theadvocate.com
Flourishing freshman: LSU brings in largest, most accomplished freshman class in school history
The newest students on LSU's campus have arrived in large numbers and with better grades than any of their predecessors. One-third of them are the first in their families to seek a college degree. According to LSU, the class of 2026 is the largest freshman class in university history, and...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, promotion at Southern Ag Center
-- Clourth Wilson has been named the director of technology of the Southern University Ag Center and the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. Wilson serves as the assistant director of information technology for the Southern University System and an adjunct professor in the Department of Computer Science. He...
theadvocate.com
Leaked informants, tipping off suspects: Inside allegations against arrested Baton Rouge cop
After Baton Rouge Police brass announced in August that they had arrested two of the department’s own officers, allegations against one of the cops amounted to what a policing expert called one of law enforcement's “cardinal sins.”. The former officer, Richmond Barrow, is accused of leaking information in...
theadvocate.com
Lowe column: Time nearing for Baton Rouge to host USBC Open
It might seem like it is a long time away, but in 2½ years, Baton Rouge will host again a major bowling event at the Raising Cane’s River Center’s exhibition hall. The United States Bowling Congress will bring its USBC Open to the city for the third time in 20 years — 2005, 2012 and soon 2025.
