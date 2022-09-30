Read full article on original website
k105.com
Prosecutor issues arrest warrant for Bowling Green man accused of murdering his daughter
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Bowling Green man authorities say murdered his daughter. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Christopher Cohron issued an arrest warrant for Damian R. Bowden. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna Bowden, on September 9 at his apartment at Payton Landing, in the 6000 block of Scottsville Road.
wvih.com
Police Officer Impersonator Gives Candy To Children
Bowling Green Police have identified a man accused of trying to give candy to two Potter Gray Elementary school students, and have charged him with impersonating a peace officer. In a police report released Friday, Robert Sharp admitted he was passing candy out to kids in the neighborhood as he...
wkdzradio.com
Two Vehicles And Wooden Statue Damaged In Hopkinsville
Two vehicles along with a wooden statue were found damaged in two separate incidents in Hopkinsville Sunday. Hopkinsville Police say someone slashed the tires on a 2020 Honda Accord and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade on Lee Lane Sunday afternoon. In a separate incident a wooden Bigfoot statue was pushed over...
whopam.com
Trial delayed again for Hazel Street murder suspect
Trial has been delayed again for Leon Grimes, the man accused in the July 2021 shooting death of Calvin Buckner on Hazel Street. It had been set to begin Monday morning, but court officials say attorneys are working with the court to schedule a new date after it had to be continued.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have identified the man accused of trying to give candy to two Potter Gray Elementary school students, and have charged him with impersonating a peace officer. In a police report released today, Robert Sharp admitted he was passing candy out to kids...
wnky.com
Lawsuit against Barren County officials involving seizure of horses dismissed
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – More information is now available on a dropped case at the Barren Circuit Court. Court documents show Judge John T. Alexander dismissed a case of wrongdoing toward 12 people involved in the seizure of a group of horses two years ago. The lawsuit was filed...
k105.com
Leitchfield man facing assault, other charges after fighting LPD officer
A Leitchfield man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after fighting with a Leitchfield officer. Thursday morning at approximately 2:35, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Thomas Street to serve an arrest warrant on 36-year-old Edwin Tyler Duff. Upon arriving at the...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a southbound car pulled into a parking lot to turn around and when the driver attempted to get back on the road the car collided with a southbound SUV driven by Derrick Tillman of Crofton.
q95fm.net
Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead
A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
WBKO
Police: Man posed as officer, offers students candy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department are investigating an incident after a male allegedly posed as a police officer and offered students candy while they were walking home from school. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, a male subject in a black sedan...
wnky.com
Police in search of 2 men after theft of credit cards
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with a theft. The WCSO says they need the public’s help in identifying the two individuals above, who they say stole credit cards from a car parked at Phil Moore Park on Friday, Sept. 16.
fox17.com
Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Russellville police arrest man in connection with shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Russellville police have released further information on a shooting investigation. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence, Ronald...
14news.com
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
Man who died in Sacramento fire identified
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the 300 block of Garrett Street, Sacramento.
Juvenile injured in North Nashville shooting
A juvenile was injured in a North Nashville shooting Saturday evening, according to officials.
wnky.com
Man arrested after robbery in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a robbery at a Dollar General. Yesterday, officials responded to the location on Three Springs Road in reference to a robbery. BGPD says they received a tip soon after, which led to the residence of Thomas Lamb.
wnky.com
Russellville PD investigating shooting; 1 injured
RUSSELVILLE, Ky. – Police are conducting an investigation after one man was shot in Russellville. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence,...
Clarksville police searching for robbery suspect who may have been shot
According to police, a man wearing dark clothing and a ski mask tried to rob another man as he was getting out of his car Thursday at around 10 p.m. During the robbery, the suspect was "possibly shot and may be in need of medical assistance."
smithcountyinsider.com
Drug Investigation leads to three arrests for multiple drug related charges
Sergeant Junior Fields and Assistant Chief Jared Smith conducted a drug investigation in which Pamela Leach, 40 of Carthage, agreed to deliver a ball of methamphetamine in exchange for 60 Percocet pills to an unidentified individual. Upon arrival to a business in Carthage officers initiated a stop of the Chevy Malibu known to be driven by Leach.
