Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Washington Examiner

Why Putin will soon have to choose between losing in Ukraine or using nuclear weapons

Ukraine has both the political and popular resolve to liberate its territory. Thanks to the United States, Britain, Poland, and the Baltic states , Kyiv also has the economic and military means to believe it can achieve its ambition. In contrast, it is increasingly clear that Russia lacks the popular resolve to endure a bloody war. Equally important, Russia lacks the economic and military means to conduct a drawn-out war.
