Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Restaurants with Healthy Menus in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing ContinuesAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City 41, Tampa Bay 31
KC_Kelce 16 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 14:14. Drive: 2 plays, 21 yards, 00:42. Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 0. TB_FG Succop 45, 10:12. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: R.White kick return to Tampa Bay 28; Brady 25 pass to Fournette; Brady 10 pass to Brate; Brady 10 pass to Godwin; Brady 1 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-4. Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 3.
6abc Action News
Here's how Philadelphia Phillies can clinch playoff berth tonight
The Philadelphia Phillies can clinch their first postseason berth since 2011.
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3
DP_New York 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 5. HR_Vogelbach (6), McNeil (8), Swanson (25), Olson (33). Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T_3:21. A_42,713 (41,084).
Porterville Recorder
Oakland 10, Seattle 3
E_Toro (4). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Díaz (3), Haniger (8), Frazier (22). HR_Langeliers 2 (6), Pache (3), Allen (4), Winker (14). SB_Brown (11). HBP_Cyr (Crawford), Selman (Toro). Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber. T_3:11. A_42,465 (47,929).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5
A-grounded out for Arenado in the 7th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th. E_Gamel (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 10. 2B_Cruz (13), Burleson (1), Pujols (14), Carlson (30), DeJong (9), Yepez 2 (13). HR_Gamel (9), off Wainwright; Reynolds (27), off Zack.Thompson; Pujols (23), off Contreras. RBIs_Gamel 3 (45), Andújar 2 (7), Suwinski (36), Reynolds (61), Pujols 3 (64), Molina (24), DeJong (25). SB_Cruz (10), Bae (3). SF_Andújar, Molina.
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. No outs when winning run scored. a-homered for Wade Jr. in the 7th. b-singled for Pederson in the 8th. c-popped out for Bart in the 9th. E_Bart (8). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 10. 2B_C.Kelly (18), McCarthy (16), Rojas 2 (24), Flores (28). HR_Slater (6), off C.Smith. RBIs_McCarthy 2 (43), Rojas (54), Longoria (42), Slater (33), Villar 2 (21). SB_Varsho (15), Walker (2), McCarthy (23). SF_Longoria.
Porterville Recorder
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .327; McNeil, New York, .326; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .298; M.Machado, San Diego, .294; Arenado, St. Louis, .292; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .282; Hoerner, Chicago, .282; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Los Angeles, 116; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105;...
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Transactions
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (IL). Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Florida Complex League (FCL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Miguel Castro from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment. FOOTBALL. National Football league. ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Cordarrelle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1
A-popped out for Gonzàlez in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Azocar in the 9th. 1-ran for Bell in the 9th. 2-ran for Nola in the 9th. LOB_Chicago 6, San Diego 8. 2B_Pollock (26), Cronenworth (29). HR_Andrus (8), off Snell; Kim (11), off Lynn. RBIs_Andrus (25), Engel (16), Kim (57). SB_Harrison (2).
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for J.Turner in the 9th. E_Toglia (1), Muncy (12). LOB_Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bouchard 2 (4), McMahon (23). 3B_Grichuk (3). HR_Rodgers (12), off Anderson. RBIs_Rodgers (62), McMahon (67), Bouchard (10), Tovar (1), Bellinger (66). SB_Thompson (4). SF_Bellinger. S_Serven. Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Cron, Tovar);...
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay 27, New England 24, OT
GB_Watson 15 run (Crosby kick), 13:00. NE_Ja.Jones 40 interception return (Folk kick), :13. GB_Tonyan 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:20. NE_Parker 25 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 4:52. GB_FG Crosby 38, :05. Fourth Quarter. NE_D.Harris 5 run (Folk kick), 11:14. GB_Doubs 13 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:14. First...
Porterville Recorder
Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils' magic number down to 1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Padres were batting when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
E_Rengifo (14). DP_Texas 4, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_García (33), Soto (5). HR_Seager (33), Trout (39). HBP_Miller (Adell). WP_Wantz. Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May. T_2:50. A_26,041 (45,517).
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 114, Utah 82
UTAH (82) Markkanen 7-12 4-4 20, Vanderbilt 1-4 0-0 2, Olynyk 0-7 0-0 0, Beasley 2-12 1-1 6, Conley 2-4 1-2 7, Fontecchio 1-4 3-4 5, Gay 1-6 0-0 2, Kessler 5-7 1-3 11, Zeller 1-3 0-0 2, Agbaji 2-3 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Butler 1-6 0-1 3, Clarkson 3-10 0-0 7, Horton-Tucker 1-5 0-0 2, Sexton 4-9 0-2 11. Totals 31-96 10-17 82.
NBA・
Porterville Recorder
Bucs TE Brate allowed to re-enter game after concussion
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after earlier colliding with a teammate and being allowed to re-enter the game. Brate was shaken up just before...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — KANSAS CITY: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, T Darian Kinnard, DE Benton Whitley, DE Joshua Kaindoh. TAMPA BAY: DT Akiem Hicks, CB Zyon McCollum, WR Scotty Miller, WR Breshad Perriman, TE Kyle Rudolph, QB Kyle Trask.
Porterville Recorder
This Date in Baseball-Brooklyn Dodgers win World Series
1906 — The Chicago Cubs won their 116th game of 152 played for a winning percentage (.763) since unmatched. The Cubs were 60-15 on the road for an .800 winning percentage. 1925 — Fans saw the unusual spectacle of two managers, both famous hitters, pitch against each other in the season finale. Ty Cobb of the Detroit Tigers threw one perfect inning and George Sisler of the St. Louis Browns worked two scoreless frames in Detroit’s 11-6 victory.
Porterville Recorder
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk a hard-hitting ‘pain in the neck'
TORONTO (AP) — When Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk “a pain in the neck,” he means it as a mark of respect. In a loaded offensive lineup led by George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kirk gives the wild-card Blue Jays yet another All-Star caliber offensive talent, creating all kinds of painful decisions for opposing managers.
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 26, Carolina 16
Car_Luvu 33 interception return (Pineiro kick), 12:13. Ari_Ertz 2 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 7:42. Ari_Murray 4 run (Prater kick), 10:26. Ari_M.Brown 23 pass from Murray (pass failed), 7:37. Car_McCaffrey 13 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), 4:47. A_69,810. AriCar. First downs2011. Total Net Yards338220. Rushes-yards37-13213-40 Passing206180. Punt Returns3-122-28 Kickoff Returns2-434-62.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1
Philadelphia010—1 N.Y. Islanders020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Hutton, NYI (Interference), 3:46; Hodgson, PHI (High Sticking), 6:15. Second Period_1, Philadelphia, DeAngelo 1 (Foerster, Frost), 3:26 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 1 (Barzal, Nelson), 10:15 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 1 (Romanov), 15:18. Penalties_Wahlstrom, NYI (Boarding), 2:50; Deslauriers, PHI (Roughing), 2:50; N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Soshnikov (Misconduct), 2:50; Mayfield, NYI (Cross Checking), 3:09; Hodgson, PHI (Holding), 9:30; Allison, PHI (Tripping), 13:02.
Comments / 0