What is happening with the construction at William Allen White Elementary?
Construction on William Allen White Elementary was recently moved back, in response to an update from July on the progress of other construction projects. The beginning phase of the construction is now set to start in February of 2023. “At the July 13, 2022 Board of Education Meeting, information was...
Ross to hold grand opening Saturday
One of Emporia’s newest stores will open this weekend. Ross Dress for Less will hold a grand opening at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The store is located in 2724 W. 24th Ave., in the Emporia Pavilions. Emporia Land Development LLC announced last summer that it had signed long...
Sertoma breakfast 2022
Flying biscuits at Sertoma breakfast, as train remains shut down. The biscuits were moving for the Emporia Sertoma Club this weekend. But the club's famous tr…
Alumni flock to town for Homecoming weekend
It was a full weekend in Madison that started off Friday, Sept. 16th with a packed stadium for the Homecoming game against Lebo. Unfortunately for Bulldog Nation the game didn’t end in Madison’s favor, but the conversations and alumni being reunited was definitely a victory for many. Saturday...
Dozens join in 'Walk to End Alzheimer's'
Those weren't spring flowers bursting with color on an October day at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. They were pinwheels, planted and carried for a cause. The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's raised an estimated $13,657 Saturday, although that number is not final. The event's website indicated Sunday that it had 57 participants and 16 teams.
Slim and shady shots at showers
While the weather in the first days of fall has been practically perfect, the Emporia area could use some rain. There's an outside chance for some this week. The National Weather Service advised Monday that “a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm” could occur in central Kansas from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
Thomas Allen Eddy
Thomas Allen Eddy of Emporia, KS was born to Margaret Womer Eddy and Luther Merton Eddy in Parsons, KS. He was devoted to his wife of 58 years, Ginnie Anne Ryan Eddy and his two daughters, Laura Marie Eddy and Blythe Anne Eddy Dody (Aron), and greatly treasured his grandchildren, Destiny, Cahaya, and Landon Dody. Tom was loved and admired by his siblings: William B. Eddy (Linda) of Kansas City, MO; Marcia Price (Palmer) of Salina, KS; Cheryl Figgs (Dennis Domer) of Baldwin City, KS and Phoenix, AZ; and Edward Mitchell Eddy (Deborah Ann O’Brien) of Chapel Hill, NC.
New book celebrates Flint Hills, pays tribute to beloved classic
Meadowlark Press has announced the publication of “Ann of Sunflower Lane” by award-winning author Julie A. Sellers. According to the publisher, the novel “is a tribute to the Kansas Flint Hills, booklovers and reading, and ‘Anne of Green Gables’ by L.M. Montgomery.”. The author said...
Five feet added, but airport manager wants more
It’s not exactly a case of “give him an inch and he’ll take a mile.” But if you give Ken Adams five feet, he might ask for 500. “We’re now past the milestone of a 5,000-foot runway, at 5,004,” the Emporia Municipal Airport Manager said.
Emporia volleyball takes second at Centennial League Tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team finished second in the Centennial League Tournament in Junction City on Saturday. Three of Emporia’s four victories came in two sets, as the Lady Spartans defeated Manhattan (25-13, 25-12), Topeka High (25-8, 25-12), and Junction City (25-19, 25-21).
Pickup crash on turnpike injures 3
Three people were injured Saturday morning when a pickup truck went out of control on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia. The Kansas Highway patrol reports the truck went off the highway about six miles south of the interchange around 7:10 a.m. It crossed both northbound lanes, hit the center wall and overturned.
Emporia man arrested for DUI after Saturday night wreck near Olpe
An Emporia man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a Saturday night car wreck near Olpe. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Devin Burris was northbound in the 600 block of Highway 99 when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle, a 2008 Hyundai Azera, went into a ditch and overturned.
'I stand with the victims': Protesters stand during EHS Homecoming game
A group of supporters for victims of an alleged sexual assault in the Emporia High School locker room took to stands Friday night during EHS football’s Homecoming game at Welch Stadium. Nearly 100 T-shirts were sold prior to the game. A group wearing the shirts stood in protest during...
AAUP opens case against ESU for apparent "cherry-picked" terminations, deviation from standards
The American Association of University Professors has opened a case concerning Emporia State University’s recent faculty terminations. In the wake of swift terminations that affected 33 ESU faculty members on Sept. 15 and 16, the AAUP sent a letter to ESU President Ken Hush and Kansas Board of Regents chair Jon Rolph Thursday, raising concerns about the organization’s standards for academic freedom and tenure and urging for the reversal of the termination notices given under the workforce management framework.
Emporia State football bounces back in Turnpike Tussle shootout
Emporia State responded after a loss last week and defeated Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle, 42-35, in Topeka on Saturday afternoon. “They're a good football team,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We controlled the game for three and a half quarters. When you're playing a really good offense like that, you've got to make them earn everything and I thought we did.”
Emporia State set to take on Washburn in Turnpike Tussle
Emporia State is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 14-13 loss against No. 14 Pittsburg State when it heads up the Turnpike to take on Washburn Saturday afternoon. Emporia State enters the contest at 2-2, while Washburn is 3-1 and leads the MIAA in scoring and total offense. But even with that, the Hornets are going to play their game.
Diego Reyes, Alex Mosiman leading impressive Emporia boys soccer team
It’s been quite a year so far for the Emporia boys soccer team. The Spartans are 8-2 this season and have a number of talented players. But that talent wouldn’t be nearly what it is without leaders, and the team has two captains this season in senior goalkeeper Diego Reyes and junior defender Alex Mosiman.
