Northwest Oregon Conference football statistical leaders through Week 4

By Mike Wilson
 3 days ago

Here are the Northwest Oregon Conference leaders through four weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

STATE LEADERS: CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A

Passing yards

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - (53 - 114) 785 yards

Jack Klee, Southridge - (61 - 99) 740 yards

Kaden Hale, Forest Grove - (54 - 94) 568 yards

Konnor Bickford, Putnam - (31 - 47) 530 yards

Ian Ingram, Hillsboro - (26 - 44) 312 yards

Calvin Perkins, Hillsboro - (25 - 37) 234 yards

Davis Parr, Hood River Valley - (18 - 37) 173 yards

Passing TDs

Jack Klee, Southridge - 13 TDs (4 interceptions)

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 8 TDs (4 interceptions)

Konnor Bickford, Putnam - 6 TDs (3 interceptions)

Kaden Hale, Forest Grove - 3 TDs (6 interceptions)

Ian Ingram, Hillsboro - 3 TDs (2 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Shaw Burns, Hood River Valley - 554 yards on 90 carries

Tyler Konold, Canby - 532 yards on 59 carries

Jaxon Doyle, Putnam - 414 yards on 42 carries

Jackson Powell, Southridge - 322 yards on 63 carries

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 217 yards on 41 carries

Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro - 184 yards on 23 carries

Kaden Hale, Forest Grove - 170 yards on 56 carries

Parker Ackerman, Canby - 155 yards on 10 carries

Ethan Rivera, Hood River Valley - 141 yards on 26 carries

Odin Lundstedt, Putnam - 133 yards on 13 carries

Jaxon Doyle, Putnam - 133 yards on 10 carries

Rushing TDs

Tyler Konold, Canby - 5 TDs

Jaxon Doyle, Putnam - 5 TDs

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 4 TDs

Shaw Burns, Hood River Valley - 4 TDs

Davis Parr, Hood River Valley - 3 TDs

Ethan Rivera, Hood River Valley - 3 TDs

Jackson Powell, Southridge - 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 329 yards on 15 receptions

Alisjah Tucker, Southridge - 266 yards on 20 receptions

James Bauman, Putnam - 265 yards on 12 receptions

Errol Moreland, Southridge - 230 yards on 18 receptions

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 187 yards on 12 receptions

Nahum Chavez, Hillsboro - 181 yards on 13 receptions

Hunter Frohnert, Forest Grove - 157 yards on 10 receptions

Tyler Rebsom, Forest Grove - 145 yards on 18 receptions

Stone Fowler, Southridge - 137 yards on 12 receptions

Cohen Hall, Canby - 133 yards on 6 receptions

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 132 yards on 11 receptions

Receiving TDs

Alisjah Tucker, Southridge - 5 TDs

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 5 TDs

Errol Moreland, Southridge - 4 TDs

James Bauman, Putnam - 3 TDs

Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 3 TDs

Hunter Frohnert, Forest Grove - 2 TDs

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 2 TDs

Matthew Nichols, Southridge - 2 TDs

Matt Salzman, Hillsboro - 2 TDs

Total tackles

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 53 tackles

Jackson Powell, Southridge - 49 tackles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 48 tackles

Preston Doran, Hillsboro - 33 tackles

Adam Slail, Southridge - 30 tackles

Brennan Martin, Wilsonville - 27 tackles

Joaquin Tijerina, Southridge - 27 tackles

Oaklund Selfors, Putnam - 26 tackles

Owen Otani, Southridge - 26 tackles

Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro - 25 tackles

Tackles for loss

Oaklund Selfors, Putnam - 15 tackles for loss

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 8 tackles for loss

James Oberhelman, Forest Grove - 6 tackles for loss

Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro - 5.5 tackles for loss

Brennan Martin, Wilsonville - 5 tackles for loss

Carter Bennett, Forest Grove - 5 tackles for loss

Gavin Waddell, Wilsonville - 5 tackles for loss

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 4 tackles for loss

Mason Seal, Wilsonville - 3 tackles for loss

Gideon Noss, Canby - 3 tackles for loss

Nolan Godsey, Hillsboro - 3 tackles for loss

Joseph Battaglia, Putnam - 3 tackles for loss

Sacks

Oaklund Selfors, Putnam - 4 sacks

Gideon Noss, Canby - 3 sacks

Gavin Waddell, Wilsonville - 2.5 sacks

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 2 sacks

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 2 sacks

Brennan Martin, Wilsonville - 2 sacks

Carter Bennett, Forest Grove - 2 sacks

Mason Seal, Wilsonville - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Jackson Heath, Putnam - 3 interceptions

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 2 interceptions

Alisjah Tucker, Southridge - 2 interceptions

Errol Moreland, Southridge - 2 interceptions

Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 2 interceptions

Cole Larson, Southridge - 2 interceptions

Matthew Soles, Canby - 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 2 forced fumbles

Fumble recoveries

Tyler Konold, Canby - 2 fumble recoveries

Jackson Powell, Southridge - 2 fumble recoveries

Nonoffensive TDs

Tyler Creswick, Putnam – 5 TDs

STATE LEADERS: CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A

MEDIA RANKINGS: CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A

MIDSEASON REPORT: WHAT SURPRISED US, WHAT WAS CONFIRMED

