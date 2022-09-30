Northwest Oregon Conference football statistical leaders through Week 4
Here are the Northwest Oregon Conference leaders through four weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Photo by Ken Waz
STATE LEADERS: CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A
Passing yards
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - (53 - 114) 785 yards
Jack Klee, Southridge - (61 - 99) 740 yards
Kaden Hale, Forest Grove - (54 - 94) 568 yards
Konnor Bickford, Putnam - (31 - 47) 530 yards
Ian Ingram, Hillsboro - (26 - 44) 312 yards
Calvin Perkins, Hillsboro - (25 - 37) 234 yards
Davis Parr, Hood River Valley - (18 - 37) 173 yards
Passing TDs
Jack Klee, Southridge - 13 TDs (4 interceptions)
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 8 TDs (4 interceptions)
Konnor Bickford, Putnam - 6 TDs (3 interceptions)
Kaden Hale, Forest Grove - 3 TDs (6 interceptions)
Ian Ingram, Hillsboro - 3 TDs (2 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Shaw Burns, Hood River Valley - 554 yards on 90 carries
Tyler Konold, Canby - 532 yards on 59 carries
Jaxon Doyle, Putnam - 414 yards on 42 carries
Jackson Powell, Southridge - 322 yards on 63 carries
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 217 yards on 41 carries
Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro - 184 yards on 23 carries
Kaden Hale, Forest Grove - 170 yards on 56 carries
Parker Ackerman, Canby - 155 yards on 10 carries
Ethan Rivera, Hood River Valley - 141 yards on 26 carries
Odin Lundstedt, Putnam - 133 yards on 13 carries
Jaxon Doyle, Putnam - 133 yards on 10 carries
Rushing TDs
Tyler Konold, Canby - 5 TDs
Jaxon Doyle, Putnam - 5 TDs
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 4 TDs
Shaw Burns, Hood River Valley - 4 TDs
Davis Parr, Hood River Valley - 3 TDs
Ethan Rivera, Hood River Valley - 3 TDs
Jackson Powell, Southridge - 3 TDs
Receiving yards
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 329 yards on 15 receptions
Alisjah Tucker, Southridge - 266 yards on 20 receptions
James Bauman, Putnam - 265 yards on 12 receptions
Errol Moreland, Southridge - 230 yards on 18 receptions
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 187 yards on 12 receptions
Nahum Chavez, Hillsboro - 181 yards on 13 receptions
Hunter Frohnert, Forest Grove - 157 yards on 10 receptions
Tyler Rebsom, Forest Grove - 145 yards on 18 receptions
Stone Fowler, Southridge - 137 yards on 12 receptions
Cohen Hall, Canby - 133 yards on 6 receptions
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 132 yards on 11 receptions
Receiving TDs
Alisjah Tucker, Southridge - 5 TDs
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 5 TDs
Errol Moreland, Southridge - 4 TDs
James Bauman, Putnam - 3 TDs
Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 3 TDs
Hunter Frohnert, Forest Grove - 2 TDs
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 2 TDs
Matthew Nichols, Southridge - 2 TDs
Matt Salzman, Hillsboro - 2 TDs
Total tackles
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 53 tackles
Jackson Powell, Southridge - 49 tackles
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 48 tackles
Preston Doran, Hillsboro - 33 tackles
Adam Slail, Southridge - 30 tackles
Brennan Martin, Wilsonville - 27 tackles
Joaquin Tijerina, Southridge - 27 tackles
Oaklund Selfors, Putnam - 26 tackles
Owen Otani, Southridge - 26 tackles
Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro - 25 tackles
Tackles for loss
Oaklund Selfors, Putnam - 15 tackles for loss
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 8 tackles for loss
James Oberhelman, Forest Grove - 6 tackles for loss
Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro - 5.5 tackles for loss
Brennan Martin, Wilsonville - 5 tackles for loss
Carter Bennett, Forest Grove - 5 tackles for loss
Gavin Waddell, Wilsonville - 5 tackles for loss
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 4 tackles for loss
Mason Seal, Wilsonville - 3 tackles for loss
Gideon Noss, Canby - 3 tackles for loss
Nolan Godsey, Hillsboro - 3 tackles for loss
Joseph Battaglia, Putnam - 3 tackles for loss
Sacks
Oaklund Selfors, Putnam - 4 sacks
Gideon Noss, Canby - 3 sacks
Gavin Waddell, Wilsonville - 2.5 sacks
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 2 sacks
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 2 sacks
Brennan Martin, Wilsonville - 2 sacks
Carter Bennett, Forest Grove - 2 sacks
Mason Seal, Wilsonville - 2 sacks
Interceptions
Jackson Heath, Putnam - 3 interceptions
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 2 interceptions
Alisjah Tucker, Southridge - 2 interceptions
Errol Moreland, Southridge - 2 interceptions
Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 2 interceptions
Cole Larson, Southridge - 2 interceptions
Matthew Soles, Canby - 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 2 forced fumbles
Fumble recoveries
Tyler Konold, Canby - 2 fumble recoveries
Jackson Powell, Southridge - 2 fumble recoveries
Nonoffensive TDs
Tyler Creswick, Putnam – 5 TDs
