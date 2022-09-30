Manchester police arrest man in robbery, shooting

Manchester, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - An arrest has been made in Manchester in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting that occurred last winter at a gas station in town.

Police say the targeted victim, a 54-year-old man, was shot in the hip in the incident in late February at a Shell station on Hartford Road.

A long investigation ensued that netted Manchester police a suspect, 19-year-old Paul Davis of Hartford.

Davis was taken into custody Thursday without incident.

He's now facing a host of charges.

They include: assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal attempt at robbery, threatening, conspiracy, illegal discharge of a firearm, and criminal use of a firearm.

Bond was set at $750,000.

Davis is due in court on Friday.