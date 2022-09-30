Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Embraces Opportunity With Bullpen Role

Dodgers pitcher Tommy Kahnle seizes the opportunities provided for him with big moments

Adversity is the name of the game for the Dodgers with Tommy Kahnle being the latest victim of learning to overcome it. Kahnle was placed on 60-day IL earlier this season with a bone bruise in his right elbow and has since cemented himself with a role in the Dodgers lineup.

With question marks still surrounding the Dodgers pitching unit, Kahnle learned to embrace his role in the bullpen and will likely find himself as a key contributor during the postseason. In the month of September, Kahnle has pitched 6.2 innings and delivered nine strikeouts during that span.

The hard work seems to be paying off as Kahnle recorded his first save of the season in a 1-0 victory against the Padres on Wednesday. The win notched number 107 for the Dodgers to officially set a new franchise record.



To be in the midst of history after overcoming injury disappointment in the season is all you need to know about Kahnle. Whenever Dave Roberts needs him, Kahnle will be ready (quotes via David Vassegh , iHeart Radio).

"At the end of the day it's doc's decision. he's going to put in at the time who he feels is right. And, we're all here, we're all going to be ready out in the bullpen -- whatever inning he wants to use us, we're all going to be ready."



The mentality remains sharp for Kahnle as he perfects his role knowing the ultimate goal is to win the World Series. The Dodgers have enough talent to go far in the postseason as Kahnle remains as key asset moving forward.