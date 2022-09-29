ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
inkansascity.com

Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way

They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Platte County, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
Platte County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
inkansascity.com

Truman General Comes to Grandview

When people ask Anna Sorge, the owner of Housewife, the popular breakfast and lunch spot, why she opened her first restaurant on the quaint, but relatively quiet, Main Street in downtown Grandview, she says it is because she felt the city of Grandview needed something that she could provide, something that had been missing. Now she has expanded her mission with the opening of her second storefront. Truman General is her new ice cream shop and general store that is now open in the charming little blue house that sits right next door to Housewife. The shop sells handmade ice cream by the scoop, bulk dried fruit, nuts, candy, packaged foods, floral, gifts, local artisan-made goods, a selection of new and used books, and a reading lounge upstairs to enjoy it all. Her goal was to create a gathering spot for all ages, and with both Housewife and Truman General, she is well on her way to putting downtown Grandview on the must-not-miss map. Monday – Saturday from 9 to 6 p.m., closed Sundays.
GRANDVIEW, MO
KCTV 5

Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Nutrition#Commercial Kitchen#Coffee Shop#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Proposition L
KCTV 5

Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A large building fire blocked off downtown Kansas City, KS, for several hours early Monday morning. Several KCK Fire Department units sprayed the building with water near the intersection of 6th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Firefighters and the KCK Police Department blocked off the area for a few blocks. The fire department said they used five master streams and four pumper trucks, utilizing four different hydrants.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy