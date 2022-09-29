Read full article on original website
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
inkansascity.com
Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way
They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Kansas City health nonprofit
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $15 million to Kansas City-based Health Forward Foundation, a health care nonprofit.
KCTV 5
K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
inkansascity.com
Truman General Comes to Grandview
When people ask Anna Sorge, the owner of Housewife, the popular breakfast and lunch spot, why she opened her first restaurant on the quaint, but relatively quiet, Main Street in downtown Grandview, she says it is because she felt the city of Grandview needed something that she could provide, something that had been missing. Now she has expanded her mission with the opening of her second storefront. Truman General is her new ice cream shop and general store that is now open in the charming little blue house that sits right next door to Housewife. The shop sells handmade ice cream by the scoop, bulk dried fruit, nuts, candy, packaged foods, floral, gifts, local artisan-made goods, a selection of new and used books, and a reading lounge upstairs to enjoy it all. Her goal was to create a gathering spot for all ages, and with both Housewife and Truman General, she is well on her way to putting downtown Grandview on the must-not-miss map. Monday – Saturday from 9 to 6 p.m., closed Sundays.
KCTV 5
Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
LJWORLD
City opens temporary campsite for those experiencing homelessness, plans to create long-term site in another location
The City of Lawrence has begun to relocate people experiencing homelessness who have been camping in some city parks to a temporary city-run campsite, with plans to create a long-term site in the near future. With the recent opening of the new campsite, which is located near North Second Street...
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. She takes a trip out to the Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm to check out all the fun you can explore in this week’s Going with Grace.
KCTV 5
Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A large building fire blocked off downtown Kansas City, KS, for several hours early Monday morning. Several KCK Fire Department units sprayed the building with water near the intersection of 6th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Firefighters and the KCK Police Department blocked off the area for a few blocks. The fire department said they used five master streams and four pumper trucks, utilizing four different hydrants.
KMBC.com
Police temporarily close westbound I-670 near Grand Ave. after disturbance on the roadway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police temporarily closed a portion of westbound I-670 near Grand Avenue Monday in Kansas City, Missouri. Police reportedly shut down the road after an unconfirmed disturbance in the roadway. The specific circumstances of the closure have not been publicly shared. The highway reopened late Monday...
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show ‘Snapped’
The latest episode of Oxygen's true-crime series, "Snapped," features April Quick, sentenced for killing her boyfriend in Missouri.
Lawsuit: Independence dealership only hires men for sales, women for office
Landmark Dodge in Independence is in the cross hairs of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit that claims the auto dealer hired only men to be salespeople and only women to be office workers — then retaliated against employees who opposed the practice. The lawsuit also includes Landmark South...
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparition
Muehlebach Hotel in Kansas City. Photo by poster in August 2006.Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Hotel Muehlebach goes back decades. It’s part of Kansas City Marriott Downtown today.
Best CVS and Walgreens deals available Oct. 2 – Oct. 8
Some of the best couponing and sales deals at CVS and Walgreens available October 2-8, 2022.
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
Johnson County delays decision on $29M nursing home plan
OLATHE, Kan. —The Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) voted 4-3 Thursday morning to postpone its vote to terminate an agreement for a county supported nursing home. In 2007, Johnson County entered into a 20-year agreement with Evergreen Living Innovations (ELI) to manage and operate a nursing home at 11875 South Sunset Drive in Olathe. […]
