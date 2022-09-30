ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Program aims to teach students about Oklahoma City Bombing, Tulsa Race Massacre

As the saying goes, you must walk a mile in someone's shoes to really understand who they are or what they've been through. In this case, it's a ride on the road to remembrance as officials teach children about the Oklahoma City Bombing and the Tulsa Race Massacre. A new program wants to put students front and center by taking Tulsa children to Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City children to Tulsa.
Z94

The Oklahoma Sooner Fan Base Is Split This Season

It was another tough weekend for Sooner Nation across the state. Fresh off an unexpected loss at home to Kansas State, OU could not regroup on the road in Fort Worth. TCU looked absolutely dominant, putting on a performance that might be OU's worst beating since Bedlam 2011. As history...
tulsapeople.com

Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women

Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
News On 6

1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC

A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
yukonprogressnews.com

Living the American dream in Yukon

When it came to wanting a better life for his children, Justin Ellis didn’t have to spend much time thinking it out. He simply moved back to Yukon. Ellis, a member of the Miller Class of 1990, is enjoying the fruits of his labor, balancing life and business with a focus on family.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Oklahoma DT Marquise Overton Calls Out Critical OU Fans

The Oklahoma Sooners fell to 0-2 in Big 12 play after losing to TCU on Saturday in embarrassing fashion 55-24. OU is 3-2 overall and has lost its first two Big 12 games for the first time in a non-COVID season since 1998 when John Blake’s team went 5-6. The fifth game of the Brent Venables era also becomes the program’s most lopsided loss since a 63-28 defeat against LSU in the 2019 College Football Playoff, and it is the largest loss to a Big 12 foe since a 48-14 loss to Baylor in 2014.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Brother News

Oklahoma fans now have reason to be mad at pretty much Lincoln Riley's entire family. Sooner supporters already dislike Lincoln for bolting for USC. Now, their favorite team is getting smoked by TCU, thanks in large part to Garrett Riley, Lincoln's brother. Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first season...
KOCO

Community in mourning after two teens killed in Caddo County crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A small Oklahoma community mourns the loss of two teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2011 Toyota Highlander crashed around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 1320/County Street 2585, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb.
