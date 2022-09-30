Read full article on original website
KOCO
Program aims to teach students about Oklahoma City Bombing, Tulsa Race Massacre
As the saying goes, you must walk a mile in someone's shoes to really understand who they are or what they've been through. In this case, it's a ride on the road to remembrance as officials teach children about the Oklahoma City Bombing and the Tulsa Race Massacre. A new program wants to put students front and center by taking Tulsa children to Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City children to Tulsa.
KOCO
Community gathers to raise money to send fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C.
EDMOND, Okla. — Officers and fans gathered to raise money to send a fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C. The goal of Sunday’s softball tournament was to raise money for fallen Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson’s family to go to Washington D.C. Dozens of officers and fans gathered at the Hall of Fame stadium for an all-day event.
The Oklahoma Sooner Fan Base Is Split This Season
It was another tough weekend for Sooner Nation across the state. Fresh off an unexpected loss at home to Kansas State, OU could not regroup on the road in Fort Worth. TCU looked absolutely dominant, putting on a performance that might be OU's worst beating since Bedlam 2011. As history...
tulsapeople.com
Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women
Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
Police investigate shooting in southeast OKC
Oklahoma City police are working to figure out what led to a shooting on the city's southeast side.
KOCO
Community supports Oklahoma City police sergeant killed in car crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — The community continues to support an Oklahoma City police sergeant who was killed in a car crash. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving home on Interstate 44 when a car crossed the median and hit her. KOCO 5 has seen an outpouring of community support and ways they are remembering her.
News On 6
1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC
A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
OSU Moves On Up In The Rankings, While OU Slips Out
The Cowboys were able to avenge last year's Big 12 Championship loss against Baylor in a 36-25 win, while the Sooners were mauled by Texas Christian in a stunning 55-24 loss. Oklahoma State were able to move up to seventh in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is now unranked.
yukonprogressnews.com
Living the American dream in Yukon
When it came to wanting a better life for his children, Justin Ellis didn’t have to spend much time thinking it out. He simply moved back to Yukon. Ellis, a member of the Miller Class of 1990, is enjoying the fruits of his labor, balancing life and business with a focus on family.
Oklahoma City’s Only High-End Painting Franchise is Black-Owned, Committed to ‘Leaving the Door Open’ for Others to Follow
From the outside looking in, owning a franchise might look like a perfectly painted picture of entrepreneurial bliss, but a franchise owner in Oklahoma City is opening up about his challenges and the responsibility he has to his community. LIME Painting opened its first location in Oklahoma City, with one...
Student arrested after allegedly making threat to OK school
A metro student has been taken into custody after allegedly making a threat against a school.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Oklahoma DT Marquise Overton Calls Out Critical OU Fans
The Oklahoma Sooners fell to 0-2 in Big 12 play after losing to TCU on Saturday in embarrassing fashion 55-24. OU is 3-2 overall and has lost its first two Big 12 games for the first time in a non-COVID season since 1998 when John Blake’s team went 5-6. The fifth game of the Brent Venables era also becomes the program’s most lopsided loss since a 63-28 defeat against LSU in the 2019 College Football Playoff, and it is the largest loss to a Big 12 foe since a 48-14 loss to Baylor in 2014.
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby TCU Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Brother News
Oklahoma fans now have reason to be mad at pretty much Lincoln Riley's entire family. Sooner supporters already dislike Lincoln for bolting for USC. Now, their favorite team is getting smoked by TCU, thanks in large part to Garrett Riley, Lincoln's brother. Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first season...
KOCO
Community in mourning after two teens killed in Caddo County crash
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A small Oklahoma community mourns the loss of two teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2011 Toyota Highlander crashed around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 1320/County Street 2585, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb.
Choctaw police investigating shooting in neighborhood
Police in Choctaw are asking for the public's help as they search for a shooting suspect.
