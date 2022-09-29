Read full article on original website
Traffic Homicide Investigation Pedestrian vs. Motorcycle
At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, Melbourne Police responded to the area of Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive regarding a motorcycle vs pedestrian crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the pedestrian had life-threatening injuries from the crash and later succumbed to those injuries at Holmes Regional Medical Center. The initial investigation reveals that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Sarno Road. The pedestrian was crossing Sarno Road, midblock from north to south when struck by the motorcyclist. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor. The crash is still under investigation.
Rising water closes all lanes of SR-46 at St. Johns River near Brevard-Seminole line
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure of State Road 46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County. The closure affects all lanes of State Road 46 at the river in Brevard County near the Seminole County line, according to the FDOT.
What to do With Unused Sandbags
City staff filled and distributed approximately 5,000 sandbags to City of Melbourne residents in advance of Hurricane Ian. The City of Melbourne does not retrieve sandbags. Do not leave them at the curb for pick up. You may store any unused filled sandbags in a dry area out of the...
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
Central Florida drivers try to find gas, restore utilities in Ian’s aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is the first day of the state gas tax holiday. At the same time, there are gas shortages at some stations across Central Florida. AAA said trucks are on the road with deliveries and we should see improvements soon. Drivers struggled for hours to find...
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for a $300 e-gift card to Walmart. To apply, visit www.hfuw.org/HurricaneIan. Applicants have to be at least 18 and residents of Orange, Osceola, or Seminole counties. Applicants must also attest to being impacted by Hurricane Ian, including loss of income due to work closure, loss of food, or damage to home. Applications are limited to one per household.
Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date. Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district...
Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Orange County due to ‘significant flooding’ from Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Florida’s Turnpike is shut down Thursday in both directions in Orange County. Troopers said they shut down both directions of the highway from mile markers 254 through 267 near the Millenia area. The highway was shut down due to...
2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water...
More Evacuation Orders Issued Near Disney World Days After Hurricane Ian’s Departure
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with near-Category 5 wind speeds, bringing with it a deluge of rain, spawning tornadoes, and wreaking havoc on every area in its path with catastrophic flooding. But the danger isn’t over yet. Officials in Osceola County...
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Flight Crew Arrives at Kennedy Space Center to Make Final Preparations for Crew-5 Mission
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 flight crew has reported to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to start final preparations for liftoff of the mission to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, commander; Josh Cassada, pilot; and mission...
Gatorland remains closed due to ‘extensive flooding’ nearby
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland officials Friday morning asked its biggest fans and visitors for a little more time before it reopens following Hurricane Ian. In an Instagram post, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained that the park is seeing extensive flooding near its front entrance. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane...
Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection. Resumption Service Schedule in Central Florida Post Hurricane Ian. Waste Management is resuming collection schedules following Hurricane Ian in Central Florida as follows:. Orange County: There will be no residential collection services in Orange County and the town of Oakland Friday,...
How to get help in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has damaged homes across Central Florida, forced hundreds of people into shelters and the full extent of the damage really won’t be known for some time. Groups are coming together to help storm victims. Here are places offering assistance right now. We will...
Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch At Southernhill Farms!
Celebrate the 7th annual Fall Festival at Southernhill Farms! Each weekend there will be live music, local food trucks, craft beer & wine and, of course, the pumpkin patch. The pumpkin patch is home to an array of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. There’s a playground for kids, and giant games for adults such as Jenga and bean bag toss. What fall adventure would be complete without mouth-watering apple cider donuts, jolly Jumbo Jack carving pumpkins and s’mores around the fire pits?
Rockledge figure skater wins big at National Showcase
Rockledge figure skating stand-out Serena Kemble is known as “the comeback kid” by her coach, peers, and all who know her. She suffered a broken hip in 2021 while preparing to skate with her Theater on Ice teammates. Kemble, who will celebrate her 12th birthday this month, has...
