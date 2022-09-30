ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Guy Wesley McKoon

Mr. Guy Wesley McKoon, 77, of Newnan, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was born May 31, 1945, in Newnan, Ga, to the late Guy Waymon "Buck" McKoon and Grace McKoon Ferell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother,...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Ferst fundraiser helps group improve childhood literacy

Sunday afternoon provided ideal fall weather for riding in the 15th Annual Lewis Grizzard and Catfish Memorial Bike Ride event in Moreland. The local Ferst group held the 2022 edition of its fundraising bicycle ride in Moreland on Oct. 2. It began at the historic Moreland Mill and continued through...
MORELAND, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
Newnan, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Nashville, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

Home Is Where the Haunt Is

SINCE THE BEGINNING OF TIME, there has been a desire to understand the mysteries of life and death, creating a strong belief that ghosts, goblins and ghouls could very well be real. Ancient rituals and superstitions morphed into legends and continue to exist in modern-day art, literature and entertainment. We are curious, fascinated and sometimes even thrill-seeking enough to take on the unknown, visiting haunted houses both manufactured to terrify us or reportedly a place paranormal experts deem “officially” haunted.
DAHLONEGA, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Extras Needed for Holiday Film in LaGrange￼

LAGRANGE — An independent production company is currently filming a Christmas-themed movie in LaGrange, Georgia, and is seeking extras. The name of the movie will be “A Perfect Christmas Pairing.”. Filming began more than a week ago and will continue for the next several weeks. Most of the...
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Turin man saves a life, honored by Coweta Fire

A Coweta County resident is alive and recovering today because of the actions of Michael Stuart, an area man who stepped in after a nearby man was crushed between two vehicles. For his actions, the Coweta County Fire and Rescue Department and Chief Robby Flanagan awarded Stuart with the Star...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Randy Travis
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Shania Twain
buckhead.com

119 Le Brun Road NE

This is it! This 1+ acre lot is an incredible value in Chastain Park and Jackson School district. A site plan has been developed showing how best to take advantage of this amazing lot that is a short walk from the park! Our rendering is just one example of how you and your family could transform this property into the perfect home. Private, level yard and surrounded by mature trees with plenty of room for a pool or play area. The lot is situated within easy reach of Chastain Park, North Buckhead, Buckhead Forest, and Buckhead Village. Located steps from all that Atlanta’s favorite park has to offer. Bring your builder and plan your dream home!
ATLANTA, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Athletes Beyond Bartow: Howard wraps up ninth pro season; Forristall added to Browns' active roster

Cartersville native Sam Howard concluded his ninth season as a professional this past week with a scoreless outing for the Toledo Mud Hens at the Iowa Cubs. The lefty started the year in extended spring training for Pittsburgh and eventually made three 2022 appearances for the MLB Pirates. He was later acquired by the Detroit Tigers’ organization and finished the year with the Triple-A affiliate in Toledo.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
townandtourist.com

15 Treehouse Rentals in Atlanta (Furnished & Modern!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a city of festivals from music to arts and food. Full of downtown attractions for all ages and home to legendary Centennial Olympic Park. Whether a romantic getaway, family vacation, girl’s trip, or staycation add a little fun to your time in the Big Peach by staying in a treehouse.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Grammy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Country Music Television
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.

For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Spectacular Hotel Restaurants In And Around Atlanta

If you’re searching for your next foodie adventure in the ATL then look no further. These amazing hotel restaurants in and around Atlanta have solidified themselves as beloved hotspots in our city’s culinary scene. Of course, we’re here to break them down for y’all. It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for rooftop views or the best in Southern cuisine, keep scrolling for ten spectacular hotel restaurants in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pets of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society

Mac and Cheese are a pair of 5-year-old German shepherd-Labrador mixes who want to find a home together. If you want to adopt this playful loving pair, reach out to the Atlanta Humane Society.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy