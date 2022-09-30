Read full article on original website
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Newnan Times-Herald
Guy Wesley McKoon
Mr. Guy Wesley McKoon, 77, of Newnan, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was born May 31, 1945, in Newnan, Ga, to the late Guy Waymon "Buck" McKoon and Grace McKoon Ferell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother,...
fox5atlanta.com
'Hurricane Bride' re-plans entire wedding in days after Ian forces pivot
DALLAS, Ga. - A Georgia couple set to get married in less than a week was forced to find a new place to tie the knot after their dream wedding destination was destroyed when Hurricane Ian tore through Fort Myers Beach. "It took over a year of planning," said Olivia...
Newnan Times-Herald
Ferst fundraiser helps group improve childhood literacy
Sunday afternoon provided ideal fall weather for riding in the 15th Annual Lewis Grizzard and Catfish Memorial Bike Ride event in Moreland. The local Ferst group held the 2022 edition of its fundraising bicycle ride in Moreland on Oct. 2. It began at the historic Moreland Mill and continued through...
fox29.com
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98th birthday with family, baseball in Georgia hometown
PLAINS, Ga. - It's a special day for the oldest-living former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter. Carter is celebrating yet another milestone Saturday - his 98th birthday. The former president will celebrate his birthday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his...
northgeorgialiving.com
Home Is Where the Haunt Is
SINCE THE BEGINNING OF TIME, there has been a desire to understand the mysteries of life and death, creating a strong belief that ghosts, goblins and ghouls could very well be real. Ancient rituals and superstitions morphed into legends and continue to exist in modern-day art, literature and entertainment. We are curious, fascinated and sometimes even thrill-seeking enough to take on the unknown, visiting haunted houses both manufactured to terrify us or reportedly a place paranormal experts deem “officially” haunted.
opelikaobserver.com
Extras Needed for Holiday Film in LaGrange￼
LAGRANGE — An independent production company is currently filming a Christmas-themed movie in LaGrange, Georgia, and is seeking extras. The name of the movie will be “A Perfect Christmas Pairing.”. Filming began more than a week ago and will continue for the next several weeks. Most of the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce
Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband called their marriage "irretrievably broken,” according to court documents.
Newnan Times-Herald
Turin man saves a life, honored by Coweta Fire
A Coweta County resident is alive and recovering today because of the actions of Michael Stuart, an area man who stepped in after a nearby man was crushed between two vehicles. For his actions, the Coweta County Fire and Rescue Department and Chief Robby Flanagan awarded Stuart with the Star...
buckhead.com
119 Le Brun Road NE
This is it! This 1+ acre lot is an incredible value in Chastain Park and Jackson School district. A site plan has been developed showing how best to take advantage of this amazing lot that is a short walk from the park! Our rendering is just one example of how you and your family could transform this property into the perfect home. Private, level yard and surrounded by mature trees with plenty of room for a pool or play area. The lot is situated within easy reach of Chastain Park, North Buckhead, Buckhead Forest, and Buckhead Village. Located steps from all that Atlanta’s favorite park has to offer. Bring your builder and plan your dream home!
bartowsportszone.com
Athletes Beyond Bartow: Howard wraps up ninth pro season; Forristall added to Browns' active roster
Cartersville native Sam Howard concluded his ninth season as a professional this past week with a scoreless outing for the Toledo Mud Hens at the Iowa Cubs. The lefty started the year in extended spring training for Pittsburgh and eventually made three 2022 appearances for the MLB Pirates. He was later acquired by the Detroit Tigers’ organization and finished the year with the Triple-A affiliate in Toledo.
townandtourist.com
15 Treehouse Rentals in Atlanta (Furnished & Modern!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a city of festivals from music to arts and food. Full of downtown attractions for all ages and home to legendary Centennial Olympic Park. Whether a romantic getaway, family vacation, girl’s trip, or staycation add a little fun to your time in the Big Peach by staying in a treehouse.
Henry County cheerleader won’t let cancer diagnosis slow her down
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Henry County cheerleader is facing one of her toughest battles, but she is determined not to let it slow her down. 17-year-old Abigail Tatum has an inoperable form brain cancer. She was first diagnosed and treated five years ago, but the cancer has since returned.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
Local family is using personal tragedy to help the fight against childhood cancer
ATLANTA — Having your child diagnosed with an incurable disease and dying is every parent’s nightmare. One local family who had to live through that is now using their experience to push for more research and funding to fight childhood cancer. “Our lives changed in the blink of...
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)
If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
secretatlanta.co
10 Spectacular Hotel Restaurants In And Around Atlanta
If you’re searching for your next foodie adventure in the ATL then look no further. These amazing hotel restaurants in and around Atlanta have solidified themselves as beloved hotspots in our city’s culinary scene. Of course, we’re here to break them down for y’all. It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for rooftop views or the best in Southern cuisine, keep scrolling for ten spectacular hotel restaurants in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Pets of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Mac and Cheese are a pair of 5-year-old German shepherd-Labrador mixes who want to find a home together. If you want to adopt this playful loving pair, reach out to the Atlanta Humane Society.
