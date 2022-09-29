Read full article on original website
OnFocus All-Marawood Volleyball Crossover Team Announced
The Marawood Volleyball Crossover at Abbotsford on Saturday saw six teams compete, with North vs South.
Athens Falls to Edgar, Newman, Defeats Assumption at Marawood Crossover Challenge
Athens went 1-2 on the day at the Crossover Challenge, held at Abbotsford. Athens fell to Edgar 12-25, 25-22, 10-15, lost to Newman 12-25, 20-25 and defeated Assumption 25-19, 25-8
OnFocus Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, October 3: Marshfield, Columbus, Athens, Prentice, Phillips #1-5
OnFocus Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, October 3: Marshfield, Columbus, Athens, Prentice, Phillips #1-5
Newman Volleyball Defeats Athens, Abbotsford and Chequamegon
The Lady Cards had a triumphant day at the Abbotsford Crossover Saturday. Beating Athens in 2 sets was pivotal for us. We adjusted to their block well and had to play consistent defense to battle their outside attacks. More adjusting was made taking on Abbotsford. Abby ran a quick offense...
Cadott Volleyball Goes 2-2 at New Richmond Invite
Cadott went 2-2 at the New Richmond Volleyball Invite on Saturday. Lauryn Goettl – 27 kills, 6 aces, 25 assists, 18 digs. Elly Eiler – 20 kills, 8 aces, 15 assists, 19 digs. Emma Kowalczyk – 11 kills, 6 ace,s 14 digs. “We had a slow start...
Abbotsford Goes 2-1 at Marawood Crossover Challenge
Abbotsford went 2-1 on the day.
Wisconsin Rapids Basketball Coach and Teacher Dan Witter Inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame
On September 24th, 2022 Dan Witter, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Head basketball coach was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Coach Witter has coached for 39 years and 32 as a head coach. Coach Witter began his coaching career at Mount Senario. After coaching at Mount Senario, Dan became an assistant coach at Wausau Newman and in 1990 he became their head coach.
Semifinalist Watchlist for Wisconsin’s Top Senior Linebacker, John Anderson Award Named, Includes Marshfield’s Reid Geiger
WSN has published its semifinalist watchlist for the state's top senior linebacker, the John Anderson Award. Reid Geiger of Marshfield has been named a semifinalist.
Thorp Football Demolishes Athens, Moves to 6-0
The Thorp Cardinals stomped Athens in 8-Player Football, 70-0. Thorp took a 42-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to the win. Thorp outgained Athens 450 yards to 84 yards. Thorp had 17 first downs, giving up just 2 first downs. Aiden Rosemeyer had four touchdown passes of 38,...
Pittsville Volleyball Falls to Assumption
Pittsville fell to Assumption in nonconference volleyball, 17-25, 15-25. 13-25 Kills: Reese Grimm – 10 Natasha Losievski- 4 Blocks: Brynn Friday – 3 Digs: Kaylee Jacobson – 12 Reese Grimm -9 Assists : Vanessa Pelot – 8 Brooke Grossman- 6 “We struggled all night controlling their...
Newman Volleyball Handles Rhinelander
The Newman girls hosted a Pink match last night against Rhinelander and left their home court with a 3-0 win. The team was determined to use this non-conference match to refocus and boost their confidence as we near playoff season. Service aces and cleaner serve receive passes, along with digs from seniors Carlson and Reeves, kept our momentum throughout the match.
Marshfield Middle School Tennis Concludes Season with Dominating Performance over Pacelli and Rhinelander
We wrapped up our season with a tournament format as we faced St. Peters (Pacelli) and James Williams Middle (Rhinelander) this afternoon at Goerke Park tennis courts in Stevens Point. Marshfield Tigers captured 1st place finishes in both the Singles & Doubles brackets along with adding 2nd place in the...
Manawa Edges Spencer/Columbus Football
Spencer/Columbus and Manawa each scored three touchdowns in their CWC-Large contest, but the difference in the game was that Manawa converted on a pair of extra point attempts, and it was Manawa picking up a 20-18 win. Sullivan Melander had touchdown runs of 5 and 27 yards, and caught an...
Wisconsin Rapids Football Edges Marshfield; Moves into 3-Way Tie atop VFA Standings
The Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders scored ten points in the fourth quarter to earn a come from behind 24-21 win over Marhfield. The win moves Wisconsin Rapids into a three way tie for first place with Marshfield and Wausau at 4-1 in the Valley Football Association. Ashton Fischer’s 19...
Sheahan(Athens) Scheer(Columbus) Adams(Colby/Abbotsford) Finish #1-3 at Athens CC Invite
Connor Sheahan of Athens finished in first at his home cross country meet on Thursday. Taking second was Isaac Scheer of Columbus Catholic and third went to Max Adams of Colby/Abbotsford.
Merrill Runs Past Hayward
Merrill dominated in their GNC win over Hayward, collecting 287 yards rushing and picking up a 28-6 victory. Nathan Brzoznowski rushed for 211 yards on 26 carries, and had three touchdowns for the Bluejays.
Cadott Volleyball Takes Down Fall Creek
Cadott defeated Fall Creek in Cloverbelt Volleyball, 25-18, 25-13, 27-25 Lauryn Goettl – 11 kills, 18 assists, 3 aces, 11 digs. “We again played very calm throughout the match. Even when things got tight, the players were able to find the side out and push forward to help us with the win.
Mosinee Soccer Shuts Out Antigo on Senior Night
Mosinee featured its seniors in the starting line up in a boys soccer game against Antigo. The upperclassmen did all that was needed and then some to win the Great Northern Conference tilt. Mosinee took the opening kick and moved right down into the Antigo penalty area. After moving the...
D.C. Everest Boys Cross Country takes 3rd at Wausau City Meet
D.C. Everest competed at the Wausau Cross Country City Meet, taking 3rd place. Wausau East claimed the 2022 City Meet Championship.
Kief Named President of Aspirus Health South & Southwest Divisions
WISCONSIN RAPIDS and PORTAGE, WI (OnFocus) – Brian Kief has been named President of Aspirus Health’s South and Southwest Divisions, according to Jesse Tischer, Senior Vice President and President, Regional Markets. The divisions overseen by Kief include Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids and Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, as well as the clinics and services affiliated with the two hospitals.
