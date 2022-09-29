The Newman girls hosted a Pink match last night against Rhinelander and left their home court with a 3-0 win. The team was determined to use this non-conference match to refocus and boost their confidence as we near playoff season. Service aces and cleaner serve receive passes, along with digs from seniors Carlson and Reeves, kept our momentum throughout the match.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO